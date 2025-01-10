Rooted & Rising: Conversations from Collinsville

Rooted & Rising: Civic Engagement at Home and Abroad
A discussion on the importance of volunteerism and how to engage new volunteers. This is based on a conversation between City Manager Chuck Ralls from the City of Collinsville Oklahoma and a delegation from the Republic of Georgia
13:44
Rooted & Rising Episode 1: State of the City
In this first episode we will review the State of the City Address from City Manager Chuck Ralls. We will take a deep dive into his comments about the accomplishments this past year and his plans for the coming year.