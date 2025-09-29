3 Years Later: My Son’s Birth Story — 30 Hours of Labor, an Unplanned C-Section, and the Best Day of My Life

In honor of my son’s 3rd birthday, I’m sharing the full story of how he came into the world — all 30 hours of labor, the unexpected c-section, and the overwhelming mix of fear, love, and joy that changed me forever. It wasn’t the birth I imagined, but it was the day I became a mom and I’d live it a million times over. Happy birthday Beckham!!!