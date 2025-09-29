Let's Talk Assumptions! Tubal Ligation, Returning to Teaching, Screen Time... Let's Clear it Up!
Today I’m chatting through some of the assumptions people make about me. Am I really going back to teaching? Did we make a decision about tubal ligation or a vasectomy? And how strict am I about screen time? Let’s just say… not everything you think is true! This one’s lighthearted, honest, short and sweet.DISCLAIMER: Sorry for all the sniffles! I was, in fact, unwell!!
Friendships in Faith: Letting Go, Leaning In, and Living Worthy
As my life has shifted in motherhood, so have my friendships. I open up about letting go of relationships that weren’t life-giving, finding friends who share my faith and values, and showing up in a way that honors God. This is a reminder that your worth isn’t found in who you’re surrounded by—it’s rooted in who God says you are.
Potty Training: What Worked for Us
In this episode, I’m sharing how I potty trained my toddler in just three days—yes, really! No gimmicks, no magic, just a simple plan that worked for our family. I’m walking you through what we did each day, the things we have to help, how we handled accidents, how we are handling #2, etc. Whether you’re dreading the process or just looking for encouragement, this episode is your sign that it is possible to get through it fast and without losing your mind. Let’s talk all things potty training—real talk, mom to mom.My Potty Training Materials: https://amzlink.to/az02KUWVZFpkp
3 Years Later: My Son’s Birth Story — 30 Hours of Labor, an Unplanned C-Section, and the Best Day of My Life
In honor of my son’s 3rd birthday, I’m sharing the full story of how he came into the world — all 30 hours of labor, the unexpected c-section, and the overwhelming mix of fear, love, and joy that changed me forever. It wasn’t the birth I imagined, but it was the day I became a mom and I’d live it a million times over. Happy birthday Beckham!!!
Birthday Parties, Baby #3 Plans, and Some of Your Most-Asked Questions
This week, I’m recapping our wild weekend, including my son’s birthday and all the fun (and exhaustion) that came with it. Then I’m diving into your questions! We’re chatting about whether baby #3 is in the future, what our bedtime routine looks like right now, how I handled breastfeeding at Disney, my go-to travel stroller, and when two under two got easier. It’s honest, a little chaotic, and definitely mom-life real. Let’s get into it!MY TRAVEL STROLLER DISCOUNT LINK: https://glnk.io/zlzjm/havenpresleyThey have single strollers all the way up to a quad stroller! Truly the best, the link gives you $15 off!