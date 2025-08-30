Podcasts Arts Rome in the Streets with Boos

Rome in the Streets with Boos Rome ArtsFood Latest episode

Dat Bih Katrina! Come with us this week as we head to Miel Brewery to check out the pop up Po-La! We reflect on the 20th anniversary of hurricane Katrina and talk about Boos upcoming Birthday! It's your favorite podcasters giving you the latest on what's happening in New Orleans and keeping you hip to all of the best pop up food spots and bars! Thank you all for coming along for the ride! Cheers!

Humidi-tittay! Welcome back y'all! Come with us as we talk about the latest happenings in the city of New Orleans! The RITSWB drinking game is in full effect so play at your own risk! We go to Courtyard Brewery to try the pop up food spot Catawampus! Buckle up and join us for another wild ride! thank you all for the continued support! Cheers!

Rome goes Rogue! Welcome back y'all! Come with us this week as we head uptown to Carrolton Station! Lots of fun in this episode! We had to try the new pop up Birdies Intergalactic Diner! Come along and we will tell you all about it! Oh we invented a new drinking game too! So find out the deets in this latest episode and share your thoughts! Share our pod if you like it! Cheers!!

Be Someone! Welcome back y'all! come with us this week as we head to Mid City and check out The Holy Ground bar and the food pop up "Get your mom and Dim Sum"! We talk a little bit about Rome's birthday celebration and the events happening around New Orleans! So get a cold glass of what ever you like and join us! Cheers!

My Brain just Broke! In this episode we take it to the Marigny neighborhood to Annas bar to check out the pop up Tacos Para La Vida! Come hang with us and have a few drinks and a few laughs! Cheers!

About Rome in the Streets with Boos Join this new podcast following the latest trends in pop up street food and bar culture in this great city of New Orleans! Podcast website ArtsFood

