Craig Mabbitt (Escape The Fate)
On this week’s show, Jaret & Gary talk to Craig Mabbitt from the amazing band, Escape The Fate
4/19/2023
1:07:16
Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols)
On this week’s show, Jaret & Gary talk to Punk Royalty! Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame Nominee, Glen Matlock from the Sex Pistols!
4/12/2023
1:09:53
Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed)
On this week’s show, Jaret & Gary talk to Grammy Nominated vocalist, Jamey Jasta from the band, Hatebreed and you also know him from his amazing podcast, The Jasta Show – If you want to a secret peak behind the music industry curtain, then you do NOT want to miss this episode! Jamey Jasta www.JameyJasta.com Milwaukee Metal Fest www.MilwaukeeMetalFestival.com
4/5/2023
1:20:03
Constantine Maroulis (Musician/Actor)
On this week’s show, Jaret & Gary talk to Constantine Maroulis – you know him from American Idol (Season 4) and Rock Of Ages on Broadway. We also discuss his new tour coming up and what’s its like being a Rockstar Dad! SUBSCRIBE on YouTube so you never miss a video https://bit.ly/3HsoTAp For MERCH: https://bit.ly/3JctGYa
3/29/2023
1:12:31
Blink 182
On this week’s show, Jaret & Gary talk Blink 182 and all the small things! Come join us as we deep dive into discussions about Flyswatters, Buddha’s Cheshire Cats and even Taking Off Your Pants and Jacking It on Dude Ranches! SUBSCRIBE on YouTube so you never miss a video ► https://bit.ly/3HsoTAp For MERCH ► https://bit.ly/3JctGYa Follow Us! YouTube ► http://www.YouTube.com/@rockstardadshow Instagram ► http://www.Instagram.com/rockstardadshow Twitter ► http://www.Twitter.com/rockstardadshow Facebook ► http://www.Facebook.com/rockstardadshow TikTok ► http://www.TikTok.com/@rockstardadshow
