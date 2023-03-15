Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
idobi Network
What’s life like when you’re pulling double duty as a rock star and a dad? Jaret Reddick + Gary Wiseman of Bowling For Soup are here to let you know. More
  • Craig Mabbitt (Escape The Fate)
          On this week's show, Jaret & Gary talk to Craig Mabbitt from the amazing band, Escape The Fate
    4/19/2023
    1:07:16
  • Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols)
        On this week's show, Jaret & Gary talk to Punk Royalty! Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame Nominee, Glen Matlock from the Sex Pistols!
    4/12/2023
    1:09:53
  • Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed)
    On this week's show, Jaret & Gary talk to Grammy Nominated vocalist, Jamey Jasta from the band, Hatebreed and you also know him from his amazing podcast, The Jasta Show – If you want to a secret peak behind the music industry curtain, then you do NOT want to miss this episode! Jamey Jasta www.JameyJasta.com Milwaukee Metal Fest www.MilwaukeeMetalFestival.com
    4/5/2023
    1:20:03
  • Constantine Maroulis (Musician/Actor)
            On this week's show, Jaret & Gary talk to Constantine Maroulis – you know him from American Idol (Season 4) and Rock Of Ages on Broadway. We also discuss his new tour coming up and what's its like being a Rockstar Dad!
    3/29/2023
    1:12:31
  • Blink 182
              On this week's show, Jaret & Gary talk Blink 182 and all the small things! Come join us as we deep dive into discussions about Flyswatters, Buddha's Cheshire Cats and even Taking Off Your Pants and Jacking It on Dude Ranches!
    3/15/2023
    1:01:46

About Rockstar Dad Show

What’s life like when you’re pulling double duty as a rock star and a dad? Jaret Reddick + Gary Wiseman of Bowling For Soup are here to let you know.
