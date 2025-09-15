Episode 199: The Biggest Temptation in Rock Development and RX25 Countdown
In this episode, we dive into the latest updates with the release of v17.5 Alpha as well as a view on extensibility. With RX25 just two weeks away, we cover everything you need to know—including how to get the mobile app and where to follow for exclusive behind-the-scenes content. Plus, we break down the upcoming donation increase for January 2026 and highlight what's coming in the October Check-In and Lava classes. Don't miss it!
30:39
30:39
Episode 198: The Skill that Protects Your Credibility and Speeds Up Your Performance
This episode takes you behind the scenes of what's happening in Rock, starting with a version update and a look at what's coming in v17.3. The team explores integration best practices and systems thinking to help church digital teams work smarter and more effectively. You'll also get a first look at RX25—registration is open, the schedule is live, and there's plenty to get excited about! Plus, hear insights from the latest partner survey, a projected donation increase in 2026, and upcoming training opportunities, including new Lava and Check-In classes.
45:08
45:08
Episode 197: Volunteers, Stewardship, & Shaping Your Digital Team
This episode lays out the case for using volunteers on church digital teams, challenging the idea that paid staff should handle everything. The team unpacks why volunteers matter—from stewardship to discipleship—and offers practical tips for recruiting, training, and retaining them. Learn which roles work best, how to overcome common objections, and how to create a culture of trust and shared ownership. You'll leave inspired to define one new volunteer role and start building your team with the people God's already placed in your church.
42:18
42:18
Episode 196: v17.1 Update, Rumor Busting & Your Summer Mission
This episode kicks off with a look at Rock RMS version 17.1 updates, including a fix for Insights reports and guidance on unknown marital statuses. The team also addresses and clears up rumors around vendor incentives. Then, John lays out your "Mission Possible" for the summer — with practical ideas to level up in SQL, Lava, UI styling, communication, learning management, and more. Discover how to grow, lead, and prepare for RX!