Episode 198: The Skill that Protects Your Credibility and Speeds Up Your Performance

This episode takes you behind the scenes of what's happening in Rock, starting with a version update and a look at what's coming in v17.3. The team explores integration best practices and systems thinking to help church digital teams work smarter and more effectively. You'll also get a first look at RX25—registration is open, the schedule is live, and there's plenty to get excited about! Plus, hear insights from the latest partner survey, a projected donation increase in 2026, and upcoming training opportunities, including new Lava and Check-In classes.