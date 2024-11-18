Robin's Nest from American Humane

Protecting Giants: Dr. Arnaud Desbiez on Saving the Giant Armadillo and Giant Anteater

In this upcoming episode of Robin's Nest, Dr. Robin Ganzert sits down with Dr. Arnaud Desbiez, the 2024 Kiessling Prize award-winner and President/Founder of the Wild Animal Conservation Institute (ICAS) in Brazil. Dr. Desbiez shares his groundbreaking work in protecting two of the most iconic and vulnerable species in South America—the giant armadillo and the giant anteater. His research and conservation efforts focus on not only safeguarding these species from extinction but also training landowners to protect their land from wildfires, ultimately protecting both their livelihoods and the habitats of these extraordinary creatures. Dr. Desbiez reflects on the power of communication in conservation, offering a powerful reminder that “you don’t need to be a biologist to be a conservationist.” Tune in for an inspiring conversation about the importance of collaboration and the dedication it takes to protect our planet’s most endangered species.