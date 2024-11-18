Robin's Nest from American Humane

Protecting Giants: Dr. Arnaud Desbiez on Saving the Giant Armadillo and Giant Anteater
In this upcoming episode of Robin's Nest, Dr. Robin Ganzert sits down with Dr. Arnaud Desbiez, the 2024 Kiessling Prize award-winner and President/Founder of the Wild Animal Conservation Institute (ICAS) in Brazil. Dr. Desbiez shares his groundbreaking work in protecting two of the most iconic and vulnerable species in South America—the giant armadillo and the giant anteater. His research and conservation efforts focus on not only safeguarding these species from extinction but also training landowners to protect their land from wildfires, ultimately protecting both their livelihoods and the habitats of these extraordinary creatures. Dr. Desbiez reflects on the power of communication in conservation, offering a powerful reminder that “you don’t need to be a biologist to be a conservationist.” Tune in for an inspiring conversation about the importance of collaboration and the dedication it takes to protect our planet’s most endangered species.
29:25
Sea Guardians: Dr. Debi Luke’s Fight for Manatees, Corals, Sea Turtles and more
In the Season 2 kickoff of Robin's Nest, Dr. Debi Luke discusses her impactful work at the Florida Aquarium, focusing on marine conservation. She highlights efforts to protect manatees, an iconic species at risk, and her advocacy for their well-being. Dr. Luke also talks about Florida's climate challenges, especially with coral conservation, aiming to restore reefs critical to marine biodiversity. Additionally, she covers the aquarium's role in rescuing and rehabilitating sea turtles, emphasizing the urgency of protecting these vulnerable marine creatures. Hope you enjoy!
29:07
Penguins Return to the Wild: A Heartwarming Journey of Conservation
Welcome back to Robin’s Nest, the podcast hosted by Dr. Robin Ganzert, President and CEO of American Humane.As we wrap up season one, we bring you a special story straight from South Africa! In this week’s episode, Dr. Ganzert is joined by five remarkable guests, Dr. David Roberts, Natalie Maskell, Dr. Thomas Edling, Dr. Kashya Choksi, and Cheryl Lesko to discuss an inspiring penguin release. You'll witness the heartwarming moment when 12 African Penguins, many of which were rescued as eggs and rehabilitated by the dedicated team at Sanccob, are returned to the wild. Discover more about the incredible conservation work Sanccob is doing to protect species like the African Penguin!We’re excited for you to join us in this unforgettable episode and deepen your connection to animals around the world!
23:06
Global Humane Regional Director for Africa, Taryn Gillson
Join us for the latest episode of Robin’s Nest, hosted by American Humane President and CEO, Dr. Robin Ganzert.We’re coming back to you from South Africa, where Robin speaks with Taryn Gillson, the Global Humane Regional Director for Africa. In this action-packed 30-minute episode, you'll hear the touching story of a cheetah who received critical care from Global Humane, with a surprising and adorable twist along the way. The discussion also dives into some of the inhumane practices affecting elephants and lions, while highlighting the relentless efforts of Global Humane to protect all wildlife across Africa.Tune in to explore our vital work in South Africa and get a closer look at how we're making a difference.
32:33
Robin's Nest Coming to You From South Africa
In this new episode of Robin’s Nest, American Humane president and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert is coming to us straight from South Africa. In this exciting episode, Robin speaks with the 2023 and 2024 Global Humanitarian Award Recipients Adrian Gardiner and John Payne, respectively. Adrian delves into his leadership journey in conservation and his efforts with the Nyosi Wildlife Reserve, while John highlights the significant impact of American Humane's Pups4Patriots program and underscores the importance of community connection.Both men are leaders in the humanitarian space, and we hope you enjoy getting to know a little more about each of their inspiring work.
