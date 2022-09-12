Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Brenna Quigley
  S2E8: Grands Crus and Grands Vignerons
    In this episode we continue our journey through the Grand Cru Territory of the Côte de Nuits--guided by some of the biggest names in the business. We focus on the world-renowned villages of Vougeot, Chambolle-Musigny, and Morey-Saint-Denis. Throughout the episode we focus on the personal connections between these incredible individuals and the famous plots of land they call home. We begin by discussing the history of the Cistercian monks in the famed Clos de Vougeot, and attempt to discover the truth behind these legends as we walk through one grand cru after another. The episode concludes as we contemplate the metaphorical Cistercian influence in the wines themselves–how to find beauty in space, stillness, and simplicity. Thank you to our guests: Marie-Andrée and Marie-Christine Mugneret, Jean-Nicolas Méo, Charles Lachaux, Jeremy Seysses, Cyprien Arlaud, and Fred Mugnier. And to Paul Wasserman and  Daniel Johnnes for their commentary and expertise.  This episode was created by Brenna Quigley, Nick Canepa, and Jeff Alvarez. With support from Esa Eslami, Ali Massie, and our Grand Cru Patron Steven Lipin.
    5/24/2023
    1:24:40
  S2E7: Finding Magic in Vosne-Romanée
    This episode of Roadside Terroir explores the human connection to the mythical vineyards of Vosne-Romanée. We test the boundaries of this world-renowned village – physically and politically, and explore how human actions have impacted the geology of the slope, and the character of the wines. We uncover the mythology of the village, and hear from legendary voices. In the vineyards, we shift our perspective to consider the individual vines, working together as a living, changing entity before tasting some of the most precious wines on the planet. This exploration opened our minds to a deeper meaning of terroir and the magic that can be found in a bottle of wine. Thank you to our guests: Marie-Andrée Mugneret, Pascal Mugneret, Charles Lachaux, and Aubert de Villaine. And to Rajat Parr, Paul Wasserman, Daniel Johnnes, Jasper Morris, and Françoise Vannier for your commentary and expertise.  This episode was created by Brenna Quigley, Nick Canepa, and Jeff Alvarez. With support from Esa Eslami, Ali Massie, and our Grand Cru Patron Steven Lipin.
    4/6/2023
    1:25:33
  S2E6: Entering the Côte de Nuits
    In this episode we venture into the world's most hallowed ground for Pinot Noir, and the northern half of Burgundy's Côte d'Or – the Côte de Nuits. While exploring the people and the wines of the Cote de Nuits Villages and the village of Nuits-Saint-Georges we explore the geologic differences that set apart the Côte de Nuits from the Côte de Beaune, search for a physical boundary between the two locations, identify the characteristics of the most famous vineyards, and see if we can taste these differences in the wines themselves.  Featuring our guests Camille Thiriet, Charles Lachaux, Antoine Gouges, and Erwan Faiveley. With commentary by Paul Wasserman, Daniel Johnnes, and Françoise Vannier. This episode was created by Brenna Quigley, Nick Canepa, and Jeff Alvarez. With support from Esa Eslami, Ali Massie, and our Grand Cru Patron Steven Lipin.
    3/1/2023
    1:20:17
  S2E5: Vignettes en Blanc
    What makes the difference between good and life-changing chardonnay? This episode dives into all things white Burgundy, and continues our extended road trip through the Côte d'Or by highlighting special moments with the people who live and breath what many consider to be the greatest expression of chardonnay in the world. In Meursault we peek into a geological study of Blagny with Benjamin Leroux, then explore the minerality of the Chassagne limestone with Anne Morey, and taste through premier crus with Dominique Lafon. We are guided through the vines of Puligny-Montrachet and Chassagne-Montrachet by Guillaume Lavollée of Domaine Genot-Boulanger, before hiking through the hallowed ground of Montrachet with fellow geologist, Françoise Vannier. Finally–we explore how different styles and philosophies of farming influence the expression of terroir with Olivier Lamy of Domaine Hubert Lamy and Jonathan Purcell of Vin Noë in Saint Aubin. This episode was created by Brenna Quigley, Nick Canepa, and Jeff Alvarez. With support from Esa Eslami, Ali Massie, and our Grand Cru Patron Steven Lipin.
    12/9/2022
    1:40:27
  S2E4: Harvest in Burgundy
    This special episode documents our experience harvesting in Burgundy during Vendanges 2022. We spend our time picking grapes for our dear friends Tomoko and Guillaume of Chanterêves. Tomoko walks us through every step of their winemaking process -- from selecting in the vineyards, to fermentations, pressing, and barreling down-- allowing us to experience the metamorphosis of a great wine. Towards the end of harvest we stop in at Domaine Bruno Clair in order to get a vintage perspective from the Côte de Nuits.  This unique episode is meant to capture the sounds and feelings of a true Burgundian harvest -- so you should expect it to sound a bit different, and a bit more off-the-cuff than our typical episodes. We'll be back with our full exploration of the Côte d'Or with a full episode dedicated to white burgundy next month! This episode is created by Brenna Quigley, Nick Canepa, and Jeff Alvarez. With support from Esa Eslami, Ali Massie, and our Grand Cru Patron Steve Lipin.
    10/19/2022
    1:11:33

Roadside Terroir

Roadside Terroir is an audio travel guide for wine lovers who want to dig into the subject of terroir. Join geologist Brenna Quigley on a road trip as she explores the unique geologic history of wine regions around the world.
