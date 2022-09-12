S2E7: Finding Magic in Vosne-Romanée
This episode of Roadside Terroir explores the human connection to the mythical vineyards of Vosne-Romanée. We test the boundaries of this world-renowned village – physically and politically, and explore how human actions have impacted the geology of the slope, and the character of the wines. We uncover the mythology of the village, and hear from legendary voices. In the vineyards, we shift our perspective to consider the individual vines, working together as a living, changing entity before tasting some of the most precious wines on the planet. This exploration opened our minds to a deeper meaning of terroir and the magic that can be found in a bottle of wine. Thank you to our guests: Marie-Andrée Mugneret, Pascal Mugneret, Charles Lachaux, and Aubert de Villaine. And to Rajat Parr, Paul Wasserman, Daniel Johnnes, Jasper Morris, and Françoise Vannier for your commentary and expertise. This episode was created by Brenna Quigley, Nick Canepa, and Jeff Alvarez. With support from Esa Eslami, Ali Massie, and our Grand Cru Patron Steven Lipin. Thank you to our season 2 partners for making this season possible: Becky Wasserman & Co, La Paulee, and Acker Wines We want to extend a special thank you to our Premier partner, Acker wines – the oldest wine shop in America, and the largest fine and rare wine auction house in the world. You can now get 15% off of your first order of $350 or more by entering the code ROADSIDE at check out. Check out their website, ackerwines.com for details. Check out our website roadsideterroir.com for more details and a full transcript of this episode, plus information about our team and how to support this season. Thank you for listening--don't forget to hit subscribe!