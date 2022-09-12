S2E5: Vignettes en Blanc

What makes the difference between good and life-changing chardonnay? This episode dives into all things white Burgundy, and continues our extended road trip through the Côte d'Or by highlighting special moments with the people who live and breath what many consider to be the greatest expression of chardonnay in the world. In Meursault we peek into a geological study of Blagny with Benjamin Leroux, then explore the minerality of the Chassagne limestone with Anne Morey, and taste through premier crus with Dominique Lafon. We are guided through the vines of Puligny-Montrachet and Chassagne-Montrachet by Guillaume Lavollée of Domaine Genot-Boulanger, before hiking through the hallowed ground of Montrachet with fellow geologist, Françoise Vannier. Finally–we explore how different styles and philosophies of farming influence the expression of terroir with Olivier Lamy of Domaine Hubert Lamy and Jonathan Purcell of Vin Noë in Saint Aubin. This episode was created by Brenna Quigley, Nick Canepa, and Jeff Alvarez. With support from Esa Eslami, Ali Massie, and our Grand Cru Patron Steven Lipin. Thank you to our season 2 partners for making this season possible: Becky Wasserman & Co, La Paulee, and Acker Wines We want to extend a special thank you to our Premier partner, Acker wines – the oldest wine shop in America, and the largest fine and rare wine auction house in the world. You can now get 15% off of your first order of $350 or more by entering the code ROADSIDE at check out. Check out their website, ackerwines.com for details, and go snag some delicious white Burgundy while you can! Check out our website roadsideterroir.com for more details and a full transcript of this episode, plus information about our team and how to support this season. Thank you for listening--don't forget to hit subscribe!