This eight-part miniseries from the Joseph Smith Papers explores the history of the martyrdom of Joseph and Hyrum Smith in 1844, focused on the historical event... More
Available Episodes
4 of 4
Episode 3: Leaving Nauvoo
This episode explains the origins of dissent in Nauvoo, rising tensions in the region following the Nauvoo City Council’s suppression of the Nauvoo Expositor, and the events that led Joseph and Hyrum Smith to travel to Carthage, Illinois. Guests: David Grua, Alex Smith, Richard E. Turley Jr., Brett Dowdle, Elizabeth Kuehn, Matthew Godfrey, Brent Rogers, Jenny Reeder
6/15/2023
Episode 2: Appeals for Help
This episode reveals the various avenues to protection that church and civic leaders in Nauvoo explored, including Joseph Smith’s presidential campaign and the Saints’ petitions to the United States Congress. The episode also considers Joseph Smith’s religious teachings in 1844. Guests: Christian Heimburger, Jessica Nelson, Matt Grow, Adam Petty, Chase Kirkham
6/14/2023
Episode 1: Mobs, Elections, and Kidnappings
This episode reveals how the violence Latter-day Saints experienced in Missouri during the 1830s informed the way they designed safeguards for their rights and lives in Illinois, and how the implementation of those safeguards led to the formation of the Anti-Mormon Party. Guests: Matthew Godfrey, Alex Smith, Jeffrey Mahas, Brent Rogers, Elizabeth Kuehn, Christian Heimburger, Adam Petty
6/12/2023
Episode 0: Series Introduction
This introductory episode previews the limited-series podcast on the history of the 1844 assassination of Joseph and Hyrum Smith in Carthage, Illinois.
About Road to Carthage: A Joseph Smith Papers Podcast
This eight-part miniseries from the Joseph Smith Papers explores the history of the martyrdom of Joseph and Hyrum Smith in 1844, focused on the historical events that led to the assassination of the two men and the aftermath of that tragic event.