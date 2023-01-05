Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Winning sports picks from Las Vegas. Everything you need for free on the biggest games each week from Pregame.com's Wiseguy Roundtable. Alongside your host RJ ... More
Winning sports picks from Las Vegas. Everything you need for free on the biggest games each week from Pregame.com's Wiseguy Roundtable. Alongside your host RJ ... More

  • Fezzik's Focus - XFL Title Game + Best Bets !!
    AJ Hoffman and Steve Fezzik chop it up this week with the XFL Title game. Best bets as always. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/4/2023
    23:19
  • NFL Draft Recap + NBA Playoffs & Best Bets !!
    RJ Bell, Scott Seidenberg, Steve Fezzik, AJ Hoffman and Mackenzie Rivers talk all things NFL Draft, NBA Playoffs and more. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    3:04:08
  • 2023 Wells Fargo Championship Picks !!
    Will Doctor gets you ready for this weeks big golf event. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/3/2023
    28:07
  • MLB Monday May 1st + Best Bets !!
    Scott Seidenberg and Griffin Warner break down this weeks MLB action. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    5/1/2023
    21:37
  • Weekend Best Bets: EPL|La Liga|Serie A|Bundesliga|Ligue 1
    Griffin Warner gets you ready for this weekends soccer betting action. See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    4/29/2023
    53:13

Winning sports picks from Las Vegas. Everything you need for free on the biggest games each week from Pregame.com's Wiseguy Roundtable. Alongside your host RJ Bell, we have professional bettor Steve Fezzik, plus more of the biggest names from the world of sports betting.
