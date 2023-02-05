If you like The Moth, This American Life or Snap Judgment, take a walk on the wilder side with RISK! Your colorful host Kevin Allison (of the legendary comedy g... More
Available Episodes
5 of 836
Growing Pains
David Beck and Dioselin González share stories about secrets from their childhood.
5/2/2023
1:01:05
What's Going On? (CRE320)
A Classic RISK! episode from our early years! In the twentieth episode of our third season, Helen Hong, Steve Agee, Chris Castiglione, and Elise Pettus come face to face with their own cluelessness.
4/27/2023
51:16
The Unknown
Drew Droege & Regina Stoops share stories about a mysterious ride and twists and turns in parenting.
4/25/2023
45:30
The Weed Days (CRS165)
A Classic RISK! Singles episode! A story that Matt Higgins first shared on the podcast in April of 2010 about a very tempting discovery.
4/20/2023
16:08
Sweet Relief
David Crabb and Michele Carlo share about crazy colonoscopies and meeting your romantic match in your 50s.
If you like The Moth, This American Life or Snap Judgment, take a walk on the wilder side with RISK! Your colorful host Kevin Allison (of the legendary comedy group The State) helms this surprisingly uncensored show where people tell jaw-dropping true stories they never thought they'd dare to share in public. RISK! is hilarious, heart-wrenching and remarkably real. Think you've heard it all? Fasten your seatbelt.