My name is Casey Adams, and over the past four years I've been fortunate to have incredible conversations with some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the ... More
Filip Mac - The Power of Blind Faith & Breaking Through Mental Barriers
On this episode of the podcast, I sat down with Filip Mac, who share his journey in the reverse logistics industry, from selling returned and damaged goods to building freight brokerages and vertically integrating their businesses. We also discuss the challenges of hiring friends and building a strong company culture, as well as the importance of finding a creative space and nurturing creativity. Join us as we explore the world of reverse logistics and the secrets to success.
Follow Filip Mac on Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/ditrli/
Follow Damn Good HQ - https://www.instagram.com/damngoodhq/
[00:00:00] The beginning of the journey
[00:11:20] Finding friends, cutting out partying, hustling, meeting Matt, logistics biz born.
[00:18:13] Cold called 90 DCs for 9 years.
[00:24:52] Creating success
[00:31:16] Chasing the energy: business, fitness, health.
[00:37:43] Blind faith, aviation: chaotic journey.
[00:44:21] Create leverage through time-saving"
[00:49:48] Double ROI, marry ideas, fire fast.
6/13/2023
59:57
Michael Sikand & Simran Sandhu - Co-Founders of Our Future Speak on Getting Acquired by Morning Brew
Today on The Casey Adams Show I sat down with Michael Sikand & Simran Sandhu, the co-founder of Our Future (recently acquired by Morning Brew). They discuss their journey, which began with a mentor's advice to never let a good crisis go to waste. They emphasize the importance of finding content that can be monetized, creating high-quality ads, and growing it as big as possible. They also discuss the importance of having a friendship with ambitious people of the same age, picking the right market, and managing expectations.
Follow Michael on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michaelsikand/
Follow Simran on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/im.simmy/
Follow Our Future on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ourfuturehq/
[00:00:01] - "Future innovators join podcasting"
[00:09:05] - Media empire born on TikTok.
[00:12:16] - Loving suits, speaking, pivoting.
[00:18:49] - Managing expectations: hard.
[00:22:06] - Founders considering selling Morning Brew.
[00:25:14] - "Productivity in Austin exceeds NYC."
[00:28:19] - Innovative short-form content creator.
[00:37:51] - Discipline leads to success.
[00:44:03] - "Embrace momentum, accept yourself."
[00:47:15] - Gaining diverse experience for growth.
[00:50:26] - Excited network-building and parring.
5/19/2023
52:35
Asad J. Malik - Founder of Judu AR on Building the Future of AR Gaming
On this episode of the Casey Adam Show, Asad J. Malik, founder of Jadu AR, shares his journey as an entrepreneur and how his childhood fascination with toys led him to create immersive augmented reality games that use the player's immediate location. Malik breaks down the current landscape of consumer AR and highlights Jadu's unique approach to building gameplay. He also discusses the potential of multiplayer AR gaming and the use of AI in development.
Learn more about Jadu AR: https://jadu.ar/
Follow Asad J. Malik on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AsadJMalik
5/17/2023
45:46
Max Siegelman - Founder of Siegelman Stable; Capturing the Essence of a Legacy
On this episode of the Casey Adams Show, Max Siegelman, founder of Siegelman Stable, shares his journey of creating a sports luxury fashion brand from his dad's racehorse stable. He talks about the importance of sticking to his dad's brand story and the art of strategic seeding and how it can help grow a brand without spending money on advertising.
Learn more about Siegelman Stable: https://siegelmanstable.com/
Follow Max Siegelman on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/max_siegelman/
Follow Siegelman Stable on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/siegelmanstable/
5/15/2023
38:07
Raz Romanescu - Launching Memes.com and Building Nailboo Into The Fastest Growing Nail Brand In North America
On this episode of the Casey Adams Show, Raz Romanescu shares his journey in the media space, from co-founding memes.com to building a laser-focused community around gaming and scaling his beauty brand, Nailboo. He emphasizes the importance of building targeted audiences and seizing growth opportunities. The conversation also touches on the changing social media landscape, including Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter and the potential ban of TikTok in the US.
Follow Raz Romanescu and his brands:
Personal Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/razromanescu/
Nailboo: https://www.instagram.com/nailboo/
Underlining: https://www.instagram.com/underlining/
Gaming: https://www.instagram.com/gaming/
[00:00:00] - Connecting in person after 5 years.
[00:00:55] - "Zero to 100M fans: Memes"
[00:12:26] - Gaming success through trust and confidence.
[00:13:39] - Gaming's journey to acquisition.
[00:15:02] - Building sustainable, profitable business.
[00:15:53] - "Building a sound esports company"
[00:28:58] - Risk pays off
[00:29:30] - "Jumped, moved, and winged it."
[00:30:11] - Dropped out for freedom and success.
[00:35:49] - AI: The New Dot Com.
[00:45:50] - Love consistency, build in shadows.
