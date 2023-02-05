Managing Security, Risk, and Compliance: A Deep Dive with Nicole Bucala, VP and GM, Cybersecurity Business Unit, Comcast Technology Solutions
In this episode, Nicole Bucala, VP and GM of the Comcast Technology Solutions Cybersecurity Business Unit, dives deep on how CTS eats their own dog food, the necessity of investing in security, data fabric, and so much more.