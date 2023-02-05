Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The Data Cloud Podcast

Podcast The Data Cloud Podcast
The data revolution is here. Leaders who don’t adapt will be left behind. In this podcast, we interview business leaders who have made their companies more data... More
  • An Inside Look Into Generative AI with Torsten Grabs, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake
    In this episode, Torsten Grabs, Senior Director of Product Management at Snowflake, does a deep dive into the pros and cons of Generative AI. And talks about Snowflake's approach to data and AI, how to choose the right vendor, and much more.
    5/30/2023
    31:27
  • The Data Differentiator with Louqman Parampath, VP of Product Management, Advertising at Roku
    In this episode, Louqman Parampath, VP of Product Management, Advertisement at Roku, talks about data's role in a consumer-first company, clean rooms, AI's impact on advertising, and so much more.
    5/16/2023
    40:44
  • Improving Financial Institutions With Data with Marc Rind, CTO for Data, Banking Business Unit, Fiserv
    In this episode, Marc Rind, the Chief Technology Officer for Data in the Banking Business Unit at Fiserv, talks about data exploration and monetization, bettering our financial institutions, prioritizing openness with your data, and so much more.
    5/2/2023
    43:50
  • Managing Security, Risk, and Compliance: A Deep Dive with Nicole Bucala, VP and GM, Cybersecurity Business Unit, Comcast Technology Solutions
    In this episode, Nicole Bucala, VP and GM of the Comcast Technology Solutions Cybersecurity Business Unit, dives deep on how CTS eats their own dog food, the necessity of investing in security, data fabric, and so much more.
    4/18/2023
    25:41
  • Pushing Your Data Forward with Amanda Kelly, Product Director, Snowflake and Co-Founder & COO, Streamlit
    In the season four premiere, Amanda Kelly, Product Director at Snowflake and Co-Founder and COO of Streamlit, shares her expert advice on data applications, creating a data-driven company, pushing your data forward, and so much more.
    4/4/2023
    40:15

About The Data Cloud Podcast

The data revolution is here. Leaders who don’t adapt will be left behind. In this podcast, we interview business leaders who have made their companies more data-driven. They share their stories and the strategies they have used to drive results.
