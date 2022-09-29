The Ripper Magoo Podcast with Bob Menery
Darren Barnet on having the #1 show on Netflix and his love for Dua Lipa
Season 4 of the new hit show Never Have I Ever out now!
6/9/2023
1:13:13
Josh Duhamel | Ripper Magoo Podcast
Bob and Josh talk making movies, on-set love making and falling in love on Molly.
6/9/2023
1:03:54
Bert Kreischer & Bob Menery on Ripper Magoo Podcast
Bert Kreischer talks to Bob Menery on Ripper Magoo about the price for blowjobs, panic attacks and his new movie 'The Machine'.
6/8/2023
1:14:43
BOB vs. NELK
Bob explodes on the Nelk Boys business ethics, lack of respect and the Colby Covington incident.
Guest: Scott Willson @swillson99
A special thank to everyone at Action Park Media
2/11/2023
50:45
MCKINNEY & LOVE ON TOM BRADY, FAZE CLAN, TRASH TALK, SAQUON BARKLEY AND THE FUTURE OF THE GIANTS
On this episode Bob talks with the starting safeties for the New York Giants, Xavier McKinney and Julian Love. They talk about their college football careers, how the NFL protects quarterbacks, Tom Brady being the Goat, McKinney joining FaZe Clan and more!
