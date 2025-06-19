Fresh off a controversial episode, Big Kish and TMD are back to discuss all things wrestling and hip-hop! The injuries pile up as Liv Morgan suffers a dislocated shoulder on RAW. Kish shares what could have prevented that. There's a lawsuit heard around the world with Jon Moxley and AEW in the hot seat! Thoughts on Jey Uso advancing in the King of the Ring, Naomi winning MITB, Goldberg vs. Gunther, and More!
--------
42:45
Rikishi Fatu off the top episode 63
☝️Family Matters☝️Episode 63. The response that everyone in the Wrestling community has been waiting for... Subscribe and TUNE IN
--------
13:57
Rikishi Fatu off the top episode 62
EPISODE 62!!! On this episode, Big Kish shares his thoughts on the recent releases of R-Truth and Carlito, Alberto Del Rio's talk show attack, and his gives his predictions on Money in the Bank. Also, What did Big Kish have to do in Puerto Rico for a Cheeseburger?! TUNE IN!
--------
42:54
Rikishi Fatu off the top episode 61
YADADAMEAN?!It's Episode 61! Join Big Kish and a returning TMD as they talk about the SNME match between Jey Uso and Logan Paul, the return of Bronson Reed, and is there a rift forming between Solo and Jacob? TUNE IN!!!
--------
50:38
Rikishi Fatu off the top episode 60
Let's Get Dirty! Rikishi Fatu Off The Top - Episode 60