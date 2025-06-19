Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsSportsRIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP

Rikishi Fatu, Lark Entertainment
SportsWrestling
RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 65
  • Rikishi Fatu off the top episode 64
    Fresh off a controversial episode, Big Kish and TMD are back to discuss all things wrestling and hip-hop! The injuries pile up as Liv Morgan suffers a dislocated shoulder on RAW. Kish shares what could have prevented that. There's a lawsuit heard around the world with Jon Moxley and AEW in the hot seat! Thoughts on Jey Uso advancing in the King of the Ring, Naomi winning MITB, Goldberg vs. Gunther, and More!
    --------  
    42:45
  • Rikishi Fatu off the top episode 63
    ☝️Family Matters☝️Episode 63. The response that everyone in the Wrestling community has been waiting for... Subscribe and TUNE IN
    --------  
    13:57
  • Rikishi Fatu off the top episode 62
    EPISODE 62!!! On this episode, Big Kish shares his thoughts on the recent releases of R-Truth and Carlito, Alberto Del Rio's talk show attack, and his gives his predictions on Money in the Bank. Also, What did Big Kish have to do in Puerto Rico for a Cheeseburger?! TUNE IN!
    --------  
    42:54
  • Rikishi Fatu off the top episode 61
    YADADAMEAN?!It's Episode 61!  Join Big Kish and a returning TMD as they talk about the SNME match between Jey Uso and Logan Paul, the return of Bronson Reed, and is there a rift forming between Solo and Jacob?   TUNE IN!!!
    --------  
    50:38
  • Rikishi Fatu off the top episode 60
    Let's Get Dirty! Rikishi Fatu Off The Top - Episode 60
    --------  
    44:49

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP

🔥You don’t want to miss a beat!🔥 Rikishi talks about bloodline, family rivalries, Wrestlemania, and much more on Off The Top Podcast.
Podcast website
SportsWrestling

Listen to RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP, Pardon My Take and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/28/2025 - 2:13:56 PM