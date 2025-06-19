Rikishi Fatu off the top episode 64

Fresh off a controversial episode, Big Kish and TMD are back to discuss all things wrestling and hip-hop! The injuries pile up as Liv Morgan suffers a dislocated shoulder on RAW. Kish shares what could have prevented that. There's a lawsuit heard around the world with Jon Moxley and AEW in the hot seat! Thoughts on Jey Uso advancing in the King of the Ring, Naomi winning MITB, Goldberg vs. Gunther, and More!