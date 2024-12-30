Powered by RND
Rick Renner Ministries
View a selection of new biblically sound teachings from Rick Renner's TV program, Home Group, TIME With Denise Renner, and more! We pray each video encourages y...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • Monday - False Prophets
    Rick and Joseph Z talk about what the Bible says about false prophets or those who roam the church and seduce for some kind of personal advantage.
    --------  
    28:30
  • December 30 – God Is Not Finished With You Yet
    If you don’t know the Lord’s will for the next year of your life, the Holy Spirit wants to help you know it, so ask Him to show you.
    --------  
    1:30
  • December 29 – Rubbish
    As we approach the end of the year, I want to ask you: Are you living in spiritual squalor — or are you abiding in a lifestyle that gives glory to Jesus Christ?
    --------  
    1:30
  • Home Group - A Negative Confession Can Hinder Prayers From Being Answered
    Join the Renner's as they discuss the impact of negative confessions.
    --------  
    23:22
  • December 28 – Putting the Past Behind You
    As you take inventory, you may find that you’ve made some progress but are still “in process” on some of the things you had promised you’d do this year.
    --------  
    1:30

About Rick Renner Podcast (Audio)

View a selection of new biblically sound teachings from Rick Renner's TV program, Home Group, TIME With Denise Renner, and more! We pray each video encourages you!
