Sometimes Rick Glassman & Esther Povitsky have a good time. Sometimes they have a bad time. But what is consistent, they always have A time. New episodes every ...
Farting Isn't Funny
The return of Rick & Esther Have a Time is here! find out what age Esther was breastfed until, and what the comedy community refers to her as. Rick confronts Esther about being 1 minute late, and reveals what his kindergarten teacher's favorite song was. Oh, and Esther tries to explain to Rick why farting isn't funny.
6/29/2023
1:07:56
OG Rick & Esther Have a Time #1 (2020)
Back in 2020, Rick & Esther did a 3-episode podcast trail as co-hosts. This is the first episode of that trial, and the inception of... "Rick & Esther Have a Time."