Welcome to the Crown & Anchor, Greyhounds! In this episode Christian and Brett have a conversation about Ted Lasso and the midwest's unique conversational style with author and comedy writer Taylor Kay Philips.Taylor currently writes for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on HBO, and her work has also appeared in publications like the The New Yorker and McSweeney's. (Note: as of this publication, the 2023 WGA labor union strike, which affects Taylor and her colleagues, is ongoing. We support the WGA in their ongoing negotiations with the AMPTP.)And though she currently lives and works in the New York City, Taylor originally hails from the Barbecue Capital of the World, Kansas City, and is a true midwesterner at heart! She loves the midwest so much, in fact, that she wrote a book called A Guide to Midwestern Conversation, which is a hilarious and heartfelt homage to the the midwest's particular brand of communication.Of course, Taylor's a massive fan of Ted Lasso, too. So we invited her on the show to chat about Ted's midwestern mannerisms, the unique culture and charm of Kansas City, and what it was like to be in attendance at the 2022 Emmy Awards Ceremony as the Ted Lasso cast and crew collected multiple awards.Finally, let this serve as your official spoiler alert, as there is some light discussion of Ted Lasso plot points up through the third episode of season 3.More extensive show notes can be found on our website: http://www.tedlassopod.com/taylor-kay-philips-guide-to-midwestern-conversation