Mark Morgan, Alex McFarland, & Nile Gardiner
Former acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan comes on to discuss the White House sending 1,500 troops to the US Southern border ahead of the end of Title 42. Next radio host Alex McFarland breaks down how lawmakers in Minnesota are considering a bill that would create a record of "bias incidents." Then, Director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom Nile Gardiner explains the Heritage Foundation's lawsuit to have the Biden Administration take another look at Prince Harry's immigration documents. Finally, we take your calls in open phones across America.
5/4/2023
2:03:46
Kevin Jackson, Mark Bauerlein, & Michael Henry
Stand-up comic Kevin Jackson comes on to discuss the Hollywood writers strike. Next, professor emeritus at Emory University Mark Bauerlein reveals how professors at UNC argued that requiring courses in American history violated their academic freedom. Then former GOP candidate for New York state attorney general Michael Henry forecasts the chaos that will ensue at the US southern border when Title 42 expires next week. Finally we take your calls in open phones across America.
5/3/2023
2:03:37
Steve Moore, Lora Reis, & Dr. Udo Erasmus
Distinguished fellow in economics at the Heritage Foundation Steve Moore joins us to discuss JP Morgan buying First Republic Bank. Next the director of the Border Security and Immigration Center at the Heritage Foundation Lora Reis lays out how NGOs are actively facilitating illegal immigration. Then nutritionist Dr. Udo Erasmus explains the myth of carbohydrates. Finally we take your calls in open phones across America.
5/2/2023
2:03:40
Ted Nugent, Vance Ginn, & Vince Everett Ellison
Rock music icon Ted Nugent joins us to discuss the weekends "How Many More?" rally in Austin, Texas. Next senior fellow at Young Americans for Liberty Vance Ginn lays out how democrats are ruining the US economy. Then, author and filmmaker Vince Everett Ellison comes on to discuss his new documentary "Will You Go To Hell For Me?" Finally we take your calls in open phones acros America.
4/29/2023
2:03:41
Donald Trump, Jr., Chris Pavlak & Brent Sadler
There's a new book from former President Trump; Donald Trump, Jr. is here to talk about "Letters To Trump," along with Hunter Biden, media censorship, and more. Next we meet Chris Pavlak, who tells his story in the new book "From Lawyer to Warrior: Failing the Bar, Becoming a Marine, and Finding Meaning." Later, Brent Sadler, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for National Defense at the Heritage Foundation, offers his thoughts on the latest international news from Sudan and China.
