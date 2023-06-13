We’re obsessed with the daily gossip about the famous and the infamous. From the Kardashians and Kelly Clarkson to Harry Styles and the Housewives, RI... More
Pat Sajak Gets Ready for One Last Spin
There's a "vowel movement" in primetime. After 40 years as host of "Wheel of Fortune," Pat Sajak is hanging it up. The longest-running game show host in history announced that he will be stepping down after the upcoming season of "Wheel." So the question now is who will be taking the wheel from Pat? There are a few buzzy candidates that people are speculating about. But one thing is for sure: whoever gets the gig will have big shoes to fill. We're just hoping that the producers' choice will be letter-perfect.
6/14/2023
9:14
Taylor Swift ‘Shakes Off’ Matty Healy and Cipriani
Taylor Swift is dis-membered. The "Karma" singer is reportedly quitting swanky, members-only, no-cameras-allowed club Casa Cipriani after nosy guests sneakily snapped pics of her cozying up to Matty Healy. And the club's not the only thing Taylor's saying goodbye to. Add Matty to the list. Sources are saying that her jet-setting, rebound romance with the 1975 frontman is also kaput. We're guessing this means Swifties will be singing "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" extra loud on Taylor's "Eras" tour.
6/13/2023
10:12
Witch, Please! Megan Fox Takes on Troll
Megan Fox is in full mama bear mode. Last week, failed Tennessee congressman-turned-podcaster Robby Starbuck took to social media to accuse Megan of child abuse for "forcing" her sons to wear girls' clothes! He posted a picture of her little Foxes for the world to see, which didn't sit well with the "Jennifer's Body" star. After having her kids dragged on social media, she clapped back big time. And he clapped back at her clap back. When it comes to online trolling, can we please leave kids out of it?
6/12/2023
12:30
Listen Now: Spellcaster: The Fall of Sam Bankman-Fried
6/10/2023
4:05
Three's a Crowd - Raquel's Throuple Confession at 'VPR' Reunion
Richies, the moment finally arrived. During Wednesday's final "Vanderpump Rules" reunion episode, Ariana Madix went off on former BFF Raquel Leviss, who had an affair with Ariana's boyfriend, Tom Sandoval. And she came in hot, calling Raquel all sorts of names and making it clear there was no room for her on the show. But the real bombshells came in a separate one-on-one interview with Raquel where she gave us her version of what happened, including admitting to a spicy sexual pitch she made to Sandoval. So is this the end of "Scandoval" once and for all? Stay tuned.
