Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to RetroTech 팟캐스트 in the App
Listen to RetroTech 팟캐스트 in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
RetroTech 팟캐스트

RetroTech 팟캐스트

Podcast RetroTech 팟캐스트
Podcast RetroTech 팟캐스트

RetroTech 팟캐스트

Outsider
add
RetroTech 팟캐스트
More
Technology
RetroTech 팟캐스트
More

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • 0. Pilot
    본격적인 팟캐스트를 시작하기 전에 테스트 목적으로 녹음을 해보는 에피소드입니다. 이 팟캐스트에서 본격적으로 얘기하려는 내용은 없고 잡담과 왜 팟캐스트를 시작하려고 했는지, 주제를 어떻게 정했는지를 설명합니다.
    7/24/2023
    19:36

More Technology podcasts

About RetroTech 팟캐스트

RetroTech 팟캐스트
Podcast website

Listen to RetroTech 팟캐스트, Hard Fork and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

RetroTech 팟캐스트

RetroTech 팟캐스트

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

RetroTech 팟캐스트: Podcasts in Family