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171 episodes
- If you’re planning to retire in 2027, the clock is already ticking on the decisions that matter most. In this episode, I walk through the seven things you need to figure out before the end of 2026, from pinning down what you actually spend to building your cash runway and stress testing your plan against the next market decline.
Tune into this episode to find out:
(00:00) Why millions in savings doesn’t mean you’re ready
(00:40) #1 – Nail down what you’re truly spending each month
(03:00) Why your income is a terrible predictor of retirement spending
(04:00) Add a 20% buffer to your current monthly spending
(06:15) #2 – Factor in Social Security, pension, and fixed income
(07:40) #3 – Build two years of cash before you retire
(09:35) #4 – Decide which accounts to withdraw from first
(13:30) #5 – Plan your health insurance coverage before Medicare
(16:30) #6 – Analyze whether Roth conversions make sense for you
(19:20) #7 – Stress test your plan against a market decline
👉 Work With Us: https://www.rivertreewealth.com/get-started
✅ Get your Important Numbers 2026 PDF here: https://www.rivertreewealth.com/2026-important-numbers
Email: jacob@rivertreewealth.com
Website: https://www.rivertreewealth.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jacobduke
Jacob Duke, CFP, MBA is the founder of Rivertree Wealth and the host of the Retirement Answers podcast.
DISCLAIMER: This should not be taken as tax, legal, or investment advice. All content is for educational purposes only.
- In this episode, Jacob explains why many retirees make an innocent financial mistake: not spending enough due to fear.
He unpacks how a lifetime of saving and watching balances grow makes the psychological shift to spending difficult, and why the first 5 “go-go” years of retirement are often the most valuable for experiences and health.
Jacob discusses real-life retirement spending cycles and how many plans wrongly assume spending rises steadily with inflation, and how underspending can create future tax problems through large RMDs, the widow’s tax trap, or higher taxes for heirs.
He encourages listeners to change the retirement “scorecard” from portfolio balances to memories, experiences, giving, and freedom, and emphasizes building and regularly updating a real financial plan to gain confidence to spend intentionally.
👉 Work With Us: https://www.rivertreewealth.com/get-started
✅ Get your Important Numbers 2026 PDF here: https://www.rivertreewealth.com/2026-important-numbers
Email: jacob@rivertreewealth.com
Website: https://www.rivertreewealth.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jacobduke
Jacob Duke, CFP, MBA is the founder of Rivertree Wealth and the host of the Retirement Answers podcast.
DISCLAIMER: This should not be taken as tax, legal, or investment advice. All content is for educational purposes only.
Tune In To Find Out
00:00 The Mistake
01:07 Saver To Spender Shift
03:55 Go-Go, Slow-Go, No-Go
06:31 Retirement Spending Smile
08:23 Tax Trap And RMDs
10:53 Change The Scorecard
13:14 Permission Through Planning
15:05 Mark of a Good Advisor
16:28 Wrap Up
- The first five years after you stop working can make or break your retirement—not because of how much you saved, but because of how you start spending it.
Listen in as Jacob breaks down the big shifts that hit early retirees: your investments now need to fund income (and sequence-of-return risk matters), you need a clear income plan with a five-year runway, and this may be the best tax-planning window you’ll ever get before Social Security and RMDs show up. He also explains why spending is often higher than expected early on and why flexibility matters. Finally, he warns against making permanent moves—investment, lifestyle, or relationship decisions—based on temporary market conditions or the emotional adjustment of retirement.
👉 Work With Us: https://www.rivertreewealth.com/get-started
✅ Get your Important Numbers 2026 PDF here: https://www.rivertreewealth.com/2026-important-numbers
Email: jacob@rivertreewealth.com
Website: https://www.rivertreewealth.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jacobduke
Jacob Duke, CFP, MBA is the founder of Rivertree Wealth and the host of the Retirement Answers podcast.
DISCLAIMER: This should not be taken as tax, legal, or investment advice. All content is for educational purposes only.
Tune to find out:
00:00 Intro
01:20 Shift From Saving
02:19 Sequence Risk Explained
06:01 Income Runway Buckets
09:29 Tax Planning Window
13:28 Roth Conversion Strategy
16:17 Flexible Spending Plan
19:44 Avoid Permanent Moves
24:33 Final Thoughts Next Steps
- So you have a large HSA in retirement, but what can you really do with it?
HSAs are perhaps the most tax-advantaged account out of them all... Better than IRAs and Roth IRAs because an HSA is triple-tax advantaged. You get to deduct contributions from your income, the account grows tax-free, and you can take money from the account tax-free for qualified medical expenses. But in retirement, there are a few other things that you can use an HSA for and that's what I cover in this episode.
👉 Work With Us: https://www.rivertreewealth.com/get-started
✅ Get your Important Numbers 2026 PDF here: https://www.rivertreewealth.com/2026-important-numbers
Email: jacob@rivertreewealth.com
Website: https://www.rivertreewealth.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jacobduke
Jacob Duke, CFP, MBA is the founder of Rivertree Wealth and the host of the Retirement Answers podcast.
DISCLAIMER: This should not be taken as tax, legal, or investment advice. All content is for educational purposes only.
Tune to find out:
00:00 HSA Questions
01:11 HSA Basics
01:47 Contribution Limits Rules
03:30 Investing Tax Benefits
04:40 Everyday Medical Costs
05:41 Paying Medicare Premiums
07:00 LTC Insurance Premiums
11:42 LTC Care Services
12:50 Save Receipts Strategy
14:48 Cover Family Expenses
16:27 COBRA And Unemployment
19:23 What Changes at 65
21:40 What Use Your HSA For
23:49 HSA Inheritance Rules
25:52 Wrap Up
- What if you could pull $100,000 from your portfolio this year to live on, but only $30,000 or $40,000 of it actually counted as taxable income? It sounds too good to be true, but for a lot of retirees, it's completely possible. In this episode, I break down a strategy called income stacking, how to pull from cash, brokerage, IRA, and Roth accounts in the right combination, and why paying $0 in taxes isn't always the smartest move.
Tune into this episode to find out:
(00:18) The $100,000 question: what if only $30–40K of it was actually taxable?
(00:42) Why retirement gives you control over how your paycheck—and your taxes—are built
(01:03) The #1 mistake: treating withdrawals as "one account at a time"
(02:18) Introducing income stacking and how it reframes your withdrawal strategy
(03:03) Why Social Security can be taxed anywhere from 0% to 85%
(03:36) A real example: building $100,000 of income from four different account types
(05:39) How the standard deduction makes your first IRA dollars tax-free
(06:21) The 0% long-term capital gains bracket (and how high it actually goes)
(08:48) Why paying $0 in taxes isn't always the goal
(09:36) The smarter target: filling up the right tax brackets on purpose
(11:39) How managing your IRA today can reduce tomorrow's Social Security taxes
👉 Work With Us: https://www.rivertreewealth.com/get-started
✅ Get your Important Numbers 2026 PDF here: https://www.rivertreewealth.com/2026-important-numbers
Email: jacob@rivertreewealth.com
Website: https://www.rivertreewealth.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jacobduke
Jacob Duke, CFP, MBA is the founder of Rivertree Wealth and the host of the Retirement Answers podcast.
DISCLAIMER: This should not be taken as tax, legal, or investment advice. All content is for educational purposes only.
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About Retirement Answers
Retirement Answers is a podcast built to help you succeed in retirement. The thought of retirement can be overwhelming and downright scary for many... but it doesn't have to be! The goal of this podcast is to provide thoughtful insights and strategies to give you the confidence you need to retire successfully. At the end of the day, my ultimate goal for my clients and podcast listeners is to live a fulfilling retirement. Follow along as I publish a new episode each week covering everything from retirement income planning, tax planning, Social Security, insurance planning, investing, and much more. Here's to learning everything you need to know to live out your dream retirement!Podcast website
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