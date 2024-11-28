What Trump's Comeback Means for Palestine with Tariq Kenney-Shawa
Al-Shabaka US Policy Fellow Tariq Kenney-Shawa joins the podcast to reflect on the 2024 US presidential election results in the context of ongoing genocide in Gaza and the future of the movement for Palestinian liberation.
--------
32:58
A Year of Ongoing Genocide in Gaza with Tareq Baconi
Al-Shabaka Board President Tareq Baconi and Co-Director Yara Hawari reflect on one year since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza. Together, they discuss its ramifications on the Palestinian liberation movement, the region, and beyond.
--------
38:40
Reflections on the Current Moment in Palestine with Makdisi Street
In this episode, our host Yara Hawari joins hosts of the Makdisi Street podcast Saree, Ussama and Karim Makdisi to discuss the ongoing genocide in Gaza, intra Palestinian-Israeli politics and more.This episode is co-published with the Makdisi Street podcast.
--------
1:04:00
A Region on the Cusp of War with Abdullah Al-Arian
Abdullah Al-Arian joins host Yara Hawari to discuss the heightened tensions in the region as the Israeli regime expands its aggression on multiple fronts.
--------
29:28
The UK Elections and Palestine with Sara Husseini
Sara Husseini joins host Yara Hawari to discuss the recent British elections, the role Palestine and the Israeli genocide in Gaza played in the election results, and the challenges facing pro-Palestine activism under the new Labour government.
Rethinking Palestine is a podcast from Al-Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network, a transnational think tank that brings together Palestinians from across the globe to produce critical policy analysis and craft visions for a liberated, self-determined future. Host Yara Hawari engages with a range of Palestinian analysts to discuss recent developments and long-standing questions facing Palestinians worldwide.