Available Episodes
Innovation in Risk-Averse Environments, Kevin Sofen
Kevin Sofen, Director of Innovation at W.S. Darley & Company, explains the importance of technology and innovation to emergency response. He delves into the significance of listening, user-centered problem-solving and a change management mindset in the adoption of technology.
4/25/2023
CHIP Mentality: Community, Honor, Integrity, and Pride, Chief Allen Banks
Allen Banks, Police Chief of the city of Round Rock, discusses leading by example and creating a cultural change in his department through his C.H.I.P. Model of leadership. The C.H.I.P. Model focuses on “getting the chip off your shoulder” and instead emphasizing C.H.I.P.--Community, Honor, Integrity and Pride.
3/28/2023
Engage Your Team with Full-Spectrum Leadership, Dr. Reginald Freeman
Dr. Reginald Freeman, Fire Chief of the city of Oakland, outlines the principles of Full-Spectrum Leadership, a holistic approach to leadership that focuses on achieving results, building effective relationships, energizing teams and modeling personal excellence, integrity and accountability. These five pillars provide a comprehensive framework for leaders to succeed in their roles and positively impact their teams and organizations.
3/28/2023
Response Leadership - Trailer
Coming March 28, Response Leadership -- a podcast from Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX). Hear industry leaders in law enforcement, fire and emergency services, infrastructure and safety, and cybersecurity talk about challenges they have faced and leadership lessons they have learned.
Response Leadership is a podcast for anyone looking to add to their leadership toolbox. Each month, we will talk to thought leaders in law enforcement, fire and emergency services, infrastructure and safety, or cybersecurity to gain insights into the challenges leaders face in these disciplines. Not only for those in leadership roles, the podcast is for anyone looking to lead from their current position. New episodes are released on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
