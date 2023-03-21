Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Response Leadership in the App
Listen to Response Leadership in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Response Leadership

Response Leadership

Podcast Response Leadership
Podcast Response Leadership

Response Leadership

TEEX Response Leadership Podcast
add
Response Leadership is a podcast for anyone looking to add to their leadership toolbox. Each month, we will talk to thought leaders in law enforcement, fire and... More
GovernmentEducationBusinessManagement
Response Leadership is a podcast for anyone looking to add to their leadership toolbox. Each month, we will talk to thought leaders in law enforcement, fire and... More

Available Episodes

4 of 4
  • Innovation in Risk-Averse Environments, Kevin Sofen
    Kevin Sofen, Director of Innovation at W.S. Darley & Company, explains the importance of technology and innovation to emergency response. He delves into the significance of listening, user-centered problem-solving and a change management mindset in the adoption of technology.
    4/25/2023
    26:58
  • CHIP Mentality: Community, Honor, Integrity, and Pride, Chief Allen Banks
    Allen Banks, Police Chief of the city of Round Rock, discusses leading by example and creating a cultural change in his department through his C.H.I.P. Model of leadership. The C.H.I.P. Model focuses on “getting the chip off your shoulder” and instead emphasizing C.H.I.P.--Community, Honor, Integrity and Pride. 
    3/28/2023
    27:54
  • Engage Your Team with Full-Spectrum Leadership, Dr. Reginald Freeman
    Dr. Reginald Freeman, Fire Chief of the city of Oakland, outlines the principles of Full-Spectrum Leadership, a holistic approach to leadership that focuses on achieving results, building effective relationships, energizing teams and modeling personal excellence, integrity and accountability. These five pillars provide a comprehensive framework for leaders to succeed in their roles and positively impact their teams and organizations. 
    3/28/2023
    25:25
  • Response Leadership - Trailer
    Coming March 28, Response Leadership -- a podcast from Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX). Hear industry leaders in law enforcement, fire and emergency services, infrastructure and safety, and cybersecurity talk about challenges they have faced and leadership lessons they have learned.
    3/21/2023
    0:55

More Government podcasts

About Response Leadership

Response Leadership is a podcast for anyone looking to add to their leadership toolbox. Each month, we will talk to thought leaders in law enforcement, fire and emergency services, infrastructure and safety, or cybersecurity to gain insights into the challenges leaders face in these disciplines. Not only for those in leadership roles, the podcast is for anyone looking to lead from their current position. New episodes are released on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Visit teex.org/podcast for more information or to read episode transcripts
Podcast website

Listen to Response Leadership, Political Gabfest and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Response Leadership

Response Leadership

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Response Leadership: Podcasts in Family