"What is a Man?"

In this kick off episode Isaac confronts society's growing opposition to masculinity and gives a valiant attempt at defining manhood. He, for the first time shares publicly a powerful story about his own father that he never knew, how God healed his fatherless wounds, and a strong exhortation on what it looks like to be a Godly man during these unprecedented times. If you listen carefully you will also be able to hear the themes that the show will be centered around too. For all show notes and resources go to BeCourageousMinistry.org.