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202 episodes
Eps. 197 - Could America Stop a Drone Swarm? AI, Missile Defense & the Future of War | Tyler Oxley10/09/2026 | 1h 31 mins.Could a drone attack happen inside the United States—and are we prepared to stop it?
After more than 32 years of military service, Tyler Oxley joins the North Idaho Experience Podcast for a fascinating conversation about how warfare is changing, the growing threat of drones, and what America’s air and missile defense could look like in the years ahead.
Tyler spent the final years of his military career working extensively in the air and missile defense community, giving him a unique perspective on Patriot missile systems, drone swarms, artificial intelligence, emerging defense technology, and the challenges of protecting the homeland.
The conversation explores how lessons from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are reshaping modern warfare—including a scenario Tyler says concerns him: drones being transported into a country inside ordinary shipping containers and launched from within its borders.
They also dive into AI-assisted warfare, autonomous defense systems, directed-energy weapons, the cost of Patriot interceptors, drone swarms designed to overwhelm defenses, and whether America’s military can adapt quickly enough as technology continues to evolve.
Tyler also explains Golden Dome, America’s developing approach to nationwide missile defense, why directed-energy weapons may become increasingly important, and the limitations of trying to defend against large-scale missile and drone attacks.
The conversation goes beyond technology as Tyler shares stories from his military career, discusses the National Guard and Army Reserve, military training and recruiting, higher education versus military service, and why he ultimately chose North Idaho as the place to raise his family after retiring.
In this episode:
How drone warfare is changing the battlefield
Could drone swarms overwhelm U.S. defenses?
Artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons
Patriot missile defense and the cost of interception
Directed-energy and microwave weapons
Golden Dome and homeland missile defense
Lessons from Ukraine and the Middle East
National Guard vs. Army Reserve
32+ years of military experience
Why Tyler chose North Idaho
The future of warfare and defense technology
If you enjoy conversations about military technology, national security, defense innovation, AI, North Idaho, and the future of warfare, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.
Subscribe to North Idaho Experience on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, or your favorite podcast platform for more conversations about the people, ideas, businesses, and stories shaping North Idaho.
The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of North Idaho Experience. This podcast is for informational and conversational purposes.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/northidahoexperience/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/northidahoexperience
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHz9XczupyJ93VRtqfQEW-g
For the most up-to-date real estate listings check out our North Idaho Experience mobile app - click above to start searching today!
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/north-idaho-experience/id6755906887
Grab our Relocation Guide: https://sholink.to/Relocation
Your Ultimate Selling Game Plan guide: https://sholink.to/Sellerguide
💼 Interested in sponsoring a future episode or collaborating with us?
Email us at info@nidexperience.com
🛠 For Real Estate Services or Questions:
Contact us at seth@nidexperience.com
Phone: 208-618-4421
Sponsored by:
North Idaho Arms, LLC
4013 West Riverbend Avenue, Post Falls, Idaho 83854
(208) 457-3031CONTACT@NORTHIDAHOARMS.COM
https://northidahoarms.com/
Finding Freedom Idaho INC
Equal housing opportunity
======
Eps. 196 - Why Old European Is Expanding Across North Idaho | Local Food, Big Plans & John Donohue10/06/2026 | 1h 8 mins.Old European Restaurant has become a North Idaho breakfast favorite—but there’s a lot more happening behind the scenes than crepes, cinnamon rolls, and aebleskivers.
In this episode of the North Idaho Experience Podcast, we sit down with John Donohue from Old European Restaurant to talk about what makes the restaurant different, why they’re doubling down on locally sourced food, and their plans to expand throughout North Idaho.
John shares how Old European is working with local farmers and producers for pork, eggs, coffee, and other ingredients, while continuing to make much of its food from scratch—including sourdough, crepes, cinnamon rolls, and some seriously unique European breakfast dishes.
We also get into the upcoming Old European Express in Coeur d’Alene, along with planned locations in Hayden and Rathdrum, and what the growth could mean for customers throughout North Idaho.
But John’s story goes well beyond the restaurant. He shares his journey from operating a tropical flower farm in Maui to developing an avocado-based dessert that eventually became dairy-free avocado ice cream—and how that unexpected path eventually brought him to North Idaho.
The conversation also dives into supporting small businesses, strengthening local agriculture, building community, and why John believes buying closer to home benefits everyone.
👤 Connect with Forever Tropical
https://forevertropical.com/
Old European
https://www.oldeuropean-restaurant.com/the-old-european-restaurant-post-falls-id
If you love North Idaho restaurants, local businesses, farm-to-table food, entrepreneurship, or discovering the stories behind the places you already know, this is an episode you’ll want to hear.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/northidahoexperience/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/northidahoexperience
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHz9XczupyJ93VRtqfQEW-g
For the most up-to-date real estate listings check out our North Idaho Experience mobile app - click above to start searching today!
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/north-idaho-experience/id6755906887
Grab our Relocation Guide: https://sholink.to/Relocation
Your Ultimate Selling Game Plan guide: https://sholink.to/Sellerguide
💼 Interested in sponsoring a future episode or collaborating with us?
Email us at info@nidexperience.com
🛠 For Real Estate Services or Questions:
Contact us at seth@nidexperience.com
Phone: 208-618-4421
Sponsored by:
North Idaho Arms, LLC
4013 West Riverbend Avenue, Post Falls, Idaho 83854
(208) 457-3031CONTACT@NORTHIDAHOARMS.COM
https://northidahoarms.com/
Finding Freedom Idaho INC
Equal housing opportunity
======
Eps. 195- Paralyzed at 20: Brent Oliver’s Fight to Walk Again Against the Odds10/02/2026 | 1h 4 mins.At 20 years old, Brent Oliver’s life changed in an instant.
While riding a motorcycle on a mountain road, Brent struck a cable that severed his trachea and esophagus, punctured both lungs, and left him an incomplete quadriplegic. After an extraordinary rescue and hours of CPR, Brent survived—but the prognosis for his future was grim.
Brent refused to accept that his wheelchair would define the rest of his life. He became obsessed with movement—first getting a toe to respond, then teaching his body to move again. After leaving the hospital, he relearned how to drive and even devised his own method for starting a chainsaw as part of the relentless physical recovery that eventually helped him regain remarkable function.
More than three decades later, Brent is still pushing boundaries. He built a successful career in the concrete industry, working on major military and aviation infrastructure projects, and today his story is being studied because of the extraordinary level of function he has maintained despite having only a portion of his spinal cord remaining.
n this episode of North Idaho Experience, Brent talks about resilience, faith, pain, refusing to become a victim of circumstance, and the mindset behind his belief that “effort equals outcome.” He also shares the mission behind the 541 Foundation, which helps people with disabilities gain greater mobility, independence, and meaningful access to life and the outdoors.
Brent also opens up about his current spinal cord diagnosis, why every day carries new meaning, his advocacy for disabled Americans, and why he believes there is almost always a path forward—even when everything in front of you says otherwise.
This is a conversation about far more than surviving a catastrophic accident. It’s about what happens when someone simply refuses to quit.
👤 Connect with Brent Oliver
https://brentoliver541.org/
https://www.instagram.com/brentoliver541/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/northidahoexperience/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/northidahoexperience
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHz9XczupyJ93VRtqfQEW-g
For the most up-to-date real estate listings check out our North Idaho Experience mobile app - click above to start searching today!
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/north-idaho-experience/id6755906887
Grab our Relocation Guide: https://sholink.to/Relocation
Your Ultimate Selling Game Plan guide: https://sholink.to/Sellerguide
💼 Interested in sponsoring a future episode or collaborating with us?
Email us at info@nidexperience.com
🛠 For Real Estate Services or Questions:
Contact us at seth@nidexperience.com
Phone: 208-618-4421
Sponsored by:
North Idaho Arms, LLC
4013 West Riverbend Avenue, Post Falls, Idaho 83854
(208) 457-3031CONTACT@NORTHIDAHOARMS.COM
https://northidahoarms.com/
Finding Freedom Idaho INC
Equal housing opportunity
======
Eps. 194 -Can Water Change the World? Drink H2O on Microplastics, Clean Water & the Global Water Crisis09/29/2026 | 1hWhat if something as simple as the water you buy could help change someone else’s life?
In this episode of the North Idaho Experience Podcast, we sit down with DeeDee and Shane from Drink H2O, a North Idaho-based canned water company built around a much bigger mission: providing clean drinking water to families around the world.
Drink H2O started with a simple question—why is so much of the water we drink still packaged in single-use plastic? That question grew into a company focused on clean water, aluminum cans, sustainability, health-conscious choices, and giving back.
DeeDee and Shane share the story behind Drink H2O, why they chose simple filtered water instead of adding ingredients, and why the company partnered with charity: water to help fund clean-water wells around the world.
Their goal is ambitious: every 26 pallets of Drink H2O sold helps fund a clean-water well capable of serving hundreds of families.
We also get into:
• Why Drink H2O chose cans instead of plastic bottles
• The growing conversation around microplastics and bottled water
• What reverse osmosis, charcoal filtration, and ozone treatment do
• Why the company intentionally keeps its water simple
• The environmental impact of single-use plastic bottles
• How clean-water wells can transform entire communities
• Building a purpose-driven company in North Idaho
• The challenges small beverage companies face getting national distribution
• Why social media followers matter to major distributors
• Drink H2O’s plans for sparkling and flavored water
• Entrepreneurship, faith, generosity, and putting mission ahead of profit
• How local businesses can make an impact simply by changing the water they purchase
The conversation also explores a powerful idea: What would happen if Americans replaced just one daily soda or plastic bottle with a product that helped fund access to clean water?
Drink H2O believes solving major problems doesn’t always require waiting for governments or massive organizations—it can start with businesses, communities, and everyday purchasing decisions.
If you care about clean water, microplastics, sustainability, health, entrepreneurship, small business, environmental responsibility, faith-driven business, or companies using profit for a purpose, this episode is worth hearing.
Connect with Drink H2O:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drinkh2o/ - follow to help them hit 10K for distribution
Website: https://anyonethirsty.com/
Ask for Drink H2O at Super One, Pilgrims, Lancaster Market, Exxon in Kootenai County
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/northidahoexperience/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/northidahoexperience
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHz9XczupyJ93VRtqfQEW-g
For the most up-to-date real estate listings check out our North Idaho Experience mobile app - click above to start searching today!
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/north-idaho-experience/id6755906887
Grab our Relocation Guide: https://sholink.to/Relocation
Your Ultimate Selling Game Plan guide: https://sholink.to/Sellerguide
💼 Interested in sponsoring a future episode or collaborating with us?
Email us at info@nidexperience.com
🛠 For Real Estate Services or Questions:
Contact us at seth@nidexperience.com
Phone: 208-618-4421
Sponsored by:
North Idaho Arms, LLC
4013 West Riverbend Avenue, Post Falls, Idaho 83854
(208) 457-3031CONTACT@NORTHIDAHOARMS.COM
https://northidahoarms.com/
Finding Freedom Idaho INC
Equal housing opportunity
======
Ep. 193 - Blaine Holt: Fireproof Tech, Global Chaos & the Sovereigntist vs. Globalist Fight09/25/2026 | 1h 10 mins.Blaine Holt is back for a fourth round with the North Idaho Experience crew — and as always, he brings both the tech and the turbulence.
First up: Zeriant (XERI), the science company Blaine's building on a "free-range scientist" model he calls Factor X, where aerospace minds cross-collaborate to solve problems outside their lane. The first product to market is the DuraEver line — a next-generation wallboard meant to replace drywall. Blaine walks us through the fire-test numbers (2,600°F on one side, 86°F on the other at 45 minutes), a 0% mold rating, water resistance, near-ballistic strength, and no toxic off-gassing. As a former firefighter's audience, we dig into why smoke inhalation is the real killer and how extra minutes can save a family.
From there the conversation goes wide. Blaine shares his take — as a retired military officer turned geopolitical commentator — on election integrity and the SAVE Act, the Iran conflict, markets and the economy, China and Xi Jinping, surveillance tech like Flock cameras and Palantir, and his overarching "sovereigntist vs. globalist" framework for making sense of it all. Fair warning: these are Blaine's views, delivered unfiltered, and they'll give you plenty to chew on.
Plus: the origin story behind his podcast Dangerous Intellectuals — now 50 episodes in and climbing fast on YouTube — and why he seeks out "free-range thinkers" he doesn't always agree with.
🎙️ Check out Blaine's podcast: Dangerous Intellectuals — dangerousintellectuals.com (YouTube, X, and all platforms)
🔥 Learn about the technology: Xeriant — xeriant.com (see the fire tests)
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/northidahoexperience/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/northidahoexperience
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHz9XczupyJ93VRtqfQEW-g
For the most up-to-date real estate listings check out our North Idaho Experience mobile app - click above to start searching today!
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/north-idaho-experience/id6755906887
Grab our Relocation Guide: https://sholink.to/Relocation
Your Ultimate Selling Game Plan guide: https://sholink.to/Sellerguide
💼 Interested in sponsoring a future episode or collaborating with us?
Email us at info@nidexperience.com
🛠 For Real Estate Services or Questions:
Contact us at seth@nidexperience.com
Phone: 208-618-4421
Sponsored by:
North Idaho Arms, LLC
4013 West Riverbend Avenue, Post Falls, Idaho 83854
(208) 457-3031CONTACT@NORTHIDAHOARMS.COM
https://northidahoarms.com/
Finding Freedom Idaho INC
Equal housing opportunity
======
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About North Idaho Experience
Thinking about moving to North Idaho? Already live here? This is your show.North Idaho Experience is the podcast that takes you inside life in Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Sandpoint, and beyond — through honest conversations with the people who actually live it. Local business owners, community leaders, first responders, veterans, real estate insiders, and everyday North Idahoans share what this region is really like.North Idaho is one of the last places in America where freedom isn't just a bumper sticker — it's how people actually live. Strong communities, individual rights, faith, hard work, and old school American values aren't fading here. They're thriving.Every episode covers what matters here: the housing market, outdoor lifestyle, local politics, community values, self-reliance, and the stories that make North Idaho unlike anywhere else.If you're relocating to Idaho from California, Washington, or anywhere else — or you're already rooted here and love this place — hit subscribe and join the community.New episodes every week. Long-form conversations. Real people. No fluff.🎙️ Guest or sponsorship inquiries: info@nidexperience.com 🌐 northidahoexperience.com ▶️ Also on YouTube: https://bit.ly/thenorthidahoexperiencePodcast website
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