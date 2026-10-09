Could a drone attack happen inside the United States—and are we prepared to stop it?

After more than 32 years of military service, Tyler Oxley joins the North Idaho Experience Podcast for a fascinating conversation about how warfare is changing, the growing threat of drones, and what America’s air and missile defense could look like in the years ahead.

Tyler spent the final years of his military career working extensively in the air and missile defense community, giving him a unique perspective on Patriot missile systems, drone swarms, artificial intelligence, emerging defense technology, and the challenges of protecting the homeland.

The conversation explores how lessons from conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East are reshaping modern warfare—including a scenario Tyler says concerns him: drones being transported into a country inside ordinary shipping containers and launched from within its borders.

They also dive into AI-assisted warfare, autonomous defense systems, directed-energy weapons, the cost of Patriot interceptors, drone swarms designed to overwhelm defenses, and whether America’s military can adapt quickly enough as technology continues to evolve.

Tyler also explains Golden Dome, America’s developing approach to nationwide missile defense, why directed-energy weapons may become increasingly important, and the limitations of trying to defend against large-scale missile and drone attacks.

The conversation goes beyond technology as Tyler shares stories from his military career, discusses the National Guard and Army Reserve, military training and recruiting, higher education versus military service, and why he ultimately chose North Idaho as the place to raise his family after retiring.

In this episode:

How drone warfare is changing the battlefield

Could drone swarms overwhelm U.S. defenses?

Artificial intelligence and autonomous weapons

Patriot missile defense and the cost of interception

Directed-energy and microwave weapons

Golden Dome and homeland missile defense

Lessons from Ukraine and the Middle East

National Guard vs. Army Reserve

32+ years of military experience

Why Tyler chose North Idaho

The future of warfare and defense technology

If you enjoy conversations about military technology, national security, defense innovation, AI, North Idaho, and the future of warfare, this is an episode you won’t want to miss.

Subscribe to North Idaho Experience on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, or your favorite podcast platform for more conversations about the people, ideas, businesses, and stories shaping North Idaho.

The views and opinions expressed by guests are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of North Idaho Experience. This podcast is for informational and conversational purposes.

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