What is Theology and Why Should We Care About It?

Welcome to the first episode of Resident Strangers! Our hosts Steve Engram and Rich Holland are joined by Sarah Schalow as they lay the groundwork for what this podcast will be. You'll get to know Steve and Rich on a personal level, but they pretty quickly jump into how to think like a Christian in this foreign world that we live in. The year 2020 was unknowingly a catalyst for wanting to create a space to have conversations about why studying theology is important. So, that's exactly what is discussed in today's episode - what is theology and why should we care about it? Listen in as we kick off Resident Strangers! We look forward to continuing to share with you this fall! Rich Holland's Stories Collective interview: https://open.spotify.com/episode/4O9jSmbkZgC9taWVeRiqxS?si=3aa82f495eaa4a44Desert Springs' Doctrinal Statement: https://www.dscchurch.com/values-beliefsInterested in studying theology on a deeper level? Check out this book Rich recommends: https://www.amazon.com/Christian-Theology-Biblical-Historical-Systematic/dp/1683596013/Would you please subscribe and leave us a review? This will help our podcast reach more people! We’d love it if you’d share this podcast with your friends on social media and beyond. Join us next Tuesday as we continue the discussion on how to think like a Christian in this foreign world.