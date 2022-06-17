Your guide to the most interesting and important tech and business news of the day. Learn how our digital world is changing — and changing us — five days a week... More
Available Episodes
5 of 542
There’s a climate solution hiding in our walls
Buildings waste a lot of energy. One low-tech solution could fix that. Neel Dhanesha, Science and Recode fellow for Vox.com, explains.
Read Neel’s reporting here: https://www.vox.com/recode/23016732/climate-change-buildings-insulation
Today’s episode was produced by Taylor Maycan. The mix is by Melissa Pons from Hemlock Creek Productions. Adam Clark Estes and Rani Molla are the hosts of Recode Daily. Thank you for listening!
If you loved Recode Daily and would like to support future work from the Recode team, please consider making a financial contribution to Vox! bit.ly/givepodcasts
We are conducting a short audience survey to hear from you. To participate, head to vox.com/podsurvey, and thank you!
6/24/2022
13:28
The hydrogen car revival
The concept of the hydrogen-powered car has been around for decades, but still has yet to really take off. Vox’s Umair Irfan (@umairirfan) tells us about the past, the future, and the pitfalls of hydro-electric vehicles.
Read Umair’s story: https://www.vox.com/recode/22973204/hydrogen-energy-power-toyota-mirai-climate-change
Today’s episode was produced and engineered by Jon Ehrens and hosted by Rani Molla.
6/23/2022
11:21
How to resurrect a coral reef
Step one: Break coral. Step two: Hack coral sex. Benji Jones, an environment reporter for Vox, explains.
Read Benji's reporting: https://www.vox.com/recode/23016412/coral-reef-restoration-climate-change
This episode was produced and engineered by Sofi LaLonde, and hosted by Adam Clark Estes. Support Recode Daily by making a financial contribution to Vox! bit.ly/givepodcasts
6/22/2022
14:16
Making cryptocurrency climate-friendly
Mining for bitcoin uses a lot of energy. Is there a chance that the crypto industry can become more eco-friendly? Vox’s Neel Dhanesha (@neel_dhan) is with us to discuss.
Read Neel’s story: https://www.vox.com/recode/23005493/cryptocurrency-bitcoin-climate-friendly
Today’s episode was produced and engineered by Jon Ehrens and hosted by Adam Clark Estes.
6/21/2022
10:54
Can we stay cool without heating up the planet?
How do we stay cool on a warming planet? Air conditioning is one way, but depending on what kind of AC unit you have, it could be actually polluting the air and making the problem worse. Umair Irfan, climate reporter at Vox, has been looking into this (extremely frustrating) air conditioning paradox.
Read Umair’s article: https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/23067049/heat-wave-air-conditioning-cooling-india-climate-change
Today’s episode was produced and engineered by Sofi LaLonde, and hosted by Adam Clark Estes.
