Podcast Recode Daily
Your guide to the most interesting and important tech and business news of the day. Learn how our digital world is changing — and changing us — five days a week... More
Your guide to the most interesting and important tech and business news of the day. Learn how our digital world is changing — and changing us — five days a week... More

  • There’s a climate solution hiding in our walls
    Buildings waste a lot of energy. One low-tech solution could fix that. Neel Dhanesha, Science and Recode fellow for Vox.com, explains.  Read Neel’s reporting here: https://www.vox.com/recode/23016732/climate-change-buildings-insulation Today’s episode was produced by Taylor Maycan. The mix is by Melissa Pons from Hemlock Creek Productions. Adam Clark Estes and Rani Molla are the hosts of Recode Daily. Thank you for listening! If you loved Recode Daily and would like to support future work from the Recode team, please consider making a financial contribution to Vox! bit.ly/givepodcasts We are conducting a short audience survey to hear from you. To participate, head to vox.com/podsurvey, and thank you! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/24/2022
    13:28
  • The hydrogen car revival
    The concept of the hydrogen-powered car has been around for decades, but still has yet to really take off. Vox’s Umair Irfan (@umairirfan) tells us about the past, the future, and the pitfalls of hydro-electric vehicles.   Read Umair’s story: https://www.vox.com/recode/22973204/hydrogen-energy-power-toyota-mirai-climate-change Today’s episode was produced and engineered by Jon Ehrens and hosted by Rani Molla. Support Recode Daily by making a financial contribution to Vox! bit.ly/givepodcasts We are conducting a short audience survey to hear from you. To participate, head to vox.com/podsurvey, and thank you! Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/23/2022
    11:21
  • How to resurrect a coral reef
    Step one: Break coral. Step two: Hack coral sex. Benji Jones, an environment reporter for Vox, explains. Read Benji's reporting: https://www.vox.com/recode/23016412/coral-reef-restoration-climate-change This episode was produced and engineered by Sofi LaLonde, and hosted by Adam Clark Estes. Support Recode Daily by making a financial contribution to Vox! bit.ly/givepodcasts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/22/2022
    14:16
  • Making cryptocurrency climate-friendly
    Mining for bitcoin uses a lot of energy. Is there a chance that the crypto industry can become more eco-friendly? Vox’s Neel Dhanesha (@neel_dhan) is with us to discuss. Read Neel’s story: https://www.vox.com/recode/23005493/cryptocurrency-bitcoin-climate-friendly Today’s episode was produced and engineered by Jon Ehrens and hosted by Adam Clark Estes. Support Recode Daily by making a financial contribution to Vox! bit.ly/givepodcasts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/21/2022
    10:54
  • Can we stay cool without heating up the planet?
    How do we stay cool on a warming planet? Air conditioning is one way, but depending on what kind of AC unit you have, it could be actually polluting the air and making the problem worse. Umair Irfan, climate reporter at Vox, has been looking into this (extremely frustrating) air conditioning paradox.  Read Umair’s article: https://www.vox.com/science-and-health/23067049/heat-wave-air-conditioning-cooling-india-climate-change  Today’s episode was produced and engineered by Sofi LaLonde, and hosted by Adam Clark Estes. Support Recode Daily by making a financial contribution to Vox! bit.ly/givepodcasts Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    6/17/2022
    15:34

