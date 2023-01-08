Making Friends With Fear

Fear: it's that voice in your head that asks, "What if I'm not good enough?" or "What if this doesn't work?" Mastering our natural inclination toward fear is essential to getting what we want out of life. In this episode, you'll hear how fear pops up for Liz personally and in her coaching work, and the easy formula to making friends with your fear so you can move onto a hopeful and positive mindset. Tickets for July 26 event at Strand NYCOrder Liz's book- The Karma of SuccessSubscribe to the Reset Monthly NewsletterAsk Liz a question to answer on the podcast or newsletterFollow Reset on Instagram