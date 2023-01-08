Reset with Liz Tran is your support system for shifting your life as you go after a big goal. Liz is an executive coach for startup founders, and her pass...
Good Things Take Time
Liz shares exciting personal updates in honor of 3 years of this podcast and book launch week. As she reflects on the past few years, she discusses the big unlock she learned- Good things take time. Anything worth creating deserves to be nurtured, protected, and treated with patience and care. She shares her learnings here. Tickets for July 26 event at Strand NYCOrder Liz's book- The Karma of SuccessSubscribe to the Reset Monthly NewsletterAsk Liz a question to answer on the podcast or newsletterFollow Reset on Instagram
7/24/2023
33:48
The 3 Myths of Success
All our lives, we are told to work hard, push ourselves, and aim for perfection. So why don’t we still have the success we want, even after following those rules? It turns out, we’ve picked up all the wrong advice, and we’re missing the real strategies for success that lead to happiness and meaningful work. In this episode, we dismantle the 3 Myths of Success and share the real truths. Tickets for July 26 event at Strand NYCOrder Liz's book- The Karma of SuccessSubscribe to the Reset Monthly NewsletterAsk Liz a question to answer on the podcast or newsletterFollow Reset on Instagram
7/11/2023
29:30
Making Friends With Fear
Fear: it's that voice in your head that asks, "What if I'm not good enough?" or "What if this doesn't work?" Mastering our natural inclination toward fear is essential to getting what we want out of life. In this episode, you'll hear how fear pops up for Liz personally and in her coaching work, and the easy formula to making friends with your fear so you can move onto a hopeful and positive mindset. Tickets for July 26 event at Strand NYCOrder Liz's book- The Karma of SuccessSubscribe to the Reset Monthly NewsletterAsk Liz a question to answer on the podcast or newsletterFollow Reset on Instagram
6/26/2023
26:24
The Self-Esteem Episode
*Self-Esteem* ... We hear this phrase tossed around a lot, but what does it really mean? What does it feel like to have it, and how does your level of self-esteem impact your life? In this episode, we explore the in-and-outs of self-esteem and discuss how to build it up to the level you deserve. Order Liz's book- The Karma of SuccessSubscribe to the Reset Monthly NewsletterAsk Liz a question to answer on the podcast or newsletterFollow Reset on Instagram
6/12/2023
35:34
What's Your Vision for the Future?
Every person, including you, has a clear vision for what they want in the future. However, most of us, don’t acknowledge our visions or write them off as impractical. In this episode, we discuss how the vision you want is actually much closer than you think, and the step-by-step guide to turning your vision into reality.Show Notes:Octavia Butler's JournalSubscribe to the Reset Monthly NewsletterAsk Liz a question to answer on the podcast or newsletterFollow Reset on Instagram
