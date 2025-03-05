It's just me this week! I am debuting a new intermittent series where I read all of RL Stine's immaculate Goosebumps series!Follow me!Support the show!
The Scarlet Letter with Madeline Douglass and Luke Henke
Madeline Douglass returns and this time we've got a third: former co-worker Luke Henke! We all worked in a Girl Scout Museum in college. Jealous?From Nathaniel Hawthorne in 1850 comes one of the first mass-produced books of all time: The Scarlet Letter. The novel tells the story of Hester Prynne, who conceives a daughter with a man (minister Arthur Dimmesdale) to whom she is not married. As punishment, she must wear a scarlet letter 'A' (for "adultery"). Summary from Wikipedia (which Luke gives a lil speech about!)
Crown Duel with Gretchen Schreiber
Not to be biased but this is a really good one!Author Gretchen Schreiber joins me to discuss two-books-in-one, Crown Duel and Court Duel by Sherwood Smith from 1997/1998/2002? The first book follows the adventures of young Countess Meliara "Mel" Astiar of Tlanth as she and her small group of forces rebel against the greed of King Galdran; along the way the mysterious Marquis of Shevraeth aids her, though she distrusts him. With the king now dead, the second part focuses on Mel's journey to the court in Remalna-city, where she must navigate court intrigues surrounding Shevraeth's rise to power as king. (Wikipedia)Check out Gretchen's new book, coming out April 1st! (Not a joke!)
The Host with Jess Woodworth
Its a long one because its STEPHENIE MEYER!!!! It's what she would want. Repeat guest Jess Woodworth returns to discuss The Host! The book is about Earth, in a post-apocalyptic time, being invaded by a parasitic alien race known as "Souls", and follows one Soul's predicament when the consciousness of her human host refuses to give up her body. (Wikipedia)
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with Darrin Simpson
Author Darrin Simpson (Abby's Big Debate) joins me to discuss Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY in our 60th episode!!