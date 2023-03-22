Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A podcast from Replit, where you can build software collaboratively with the power of AI, on any device, without spending a second on setup.
A podcast from Replit, where you can build software collaboratively with the power of AI, on any device, without spending a second on setup.
  • 03: The Next Generation of LLMs with MosaicML
    Join us for the next installment of Replit’s AI panel series! MosaicML’s Chief Scientist, Jonathan Frankle, will be joining Replit’s CEO, Amjad Masad, and VP of AI, Michele Catasta, to discuss the not-so-distant future of LLMs. We’ll cover open-sourcing LLMs such as Replit’s, MosaicML’s transformer-based language models, and more. 
    6/29/2023
    59:32
  • 02: Unleashing LLMs in Production: Challenges and Opportunities with Chip Huyen
    In this second installment of AI panels at Replit, Michele, Chip, and Amjad discuss putting Large Language Models (LLMs) into production. The challenges and opportunities offered by LLMs are considered, as well as their potential impact on the industry.
    5/24/2023
    58:44
  • 01: Applications of Generative AI with Jim Fan
    In this webinar, which includes Michele Catasta, Replit ML Advisor, Jim Fan from NVIDIA AI, and Amjad Masad, CEO and co-founder of Replit. The panel discusses the recent advancements in AI and the potential impact of multi-modality on the field. Jim Fan is a research scientist at NVIDIA AI and has worked in AI for a decade, collaborating with several prominent AI researchers. He highlights the growth of AI from image recognition to large language models like GPT-4.
    3/22/2023
    1:15:57

