01: Applications of Generative AI with Jim Fan

In this webinar, which includes Michele Catasta, Replit ML Advisor, Jim Fan from NVIDIA AI, and Amjad Masad, CEO and co-founder of Replit. The panel discusses the recent advancements in AI and the potential impact of multi-modality on the field. Jim Fan is a research scientist at NVIDIA AI and has worked in AI for a decade, collaborating with several prominent AI researchers. He highlights the growth of AI from image recognition to large language models like GPT-4.