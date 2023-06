Rennstreet Episode 4: News, Past Luft, Racing Though History; Winged 550 Spyder

In Episode 4, we discuss the 992 GT3RS and the speculation of it's features and specs prior to car week, we also discuss the upcoming Carrera GTS Cabriolet America aka America Roadster. We also review and reminisce about past Luftgekuhlt events and we finish off the episode with Racing Through History with a story about the very first race car to have a wing on it, a version of the 550 Spyder.