My Reinvention Took Me from Poverty to the White House (Rebecca Contreras)

"What purpose can this pain serve?" asks serial reinventor Rebecca Contreras. From childhood abuse and neglect to poverty and addiction, Contreras has risen above all manner of challenges in her life. She recounts these experiences in her book, Lost Girl: From the Hood to the White House to Millionaire Entrepreneur, and in this intimate conversation with CoveyClub founder Lesley Jane Seymour. A must-listen for anyone who has ever contemplated leaving their corporate job and venturing into the unknown, her insights will empower you to embrace change, find the tools you need, and ignite your entrepreneurial spirit. About Rebecca Contreras Rebecca Contreras is currently the President & CEO of AvantGarde LLC (AG), a consulting firm she cofounded in 2011 which focuses on HR, organizational development, business operations, and technology. Her company has grown to over 110 employees spread all over the country and their offices in the Austin and Washington DC area have clients in 26 different government agencies. Rebecca is also an author and thought leader. She recently launched her new book LostGirl: From the hood to the White House to Millionaire. Time Stamps: 9:00 - Surviving childhood trauma, navigating poverty and wellfare 13:00 - Working as a commissioned officer for President George W. Bush 15:00 - Leaving government work for entrepreneurship 21:00 - How to get involved with your local Chamber of Commerce to grow your business 23:00 - The obstacles women 40+ face when starting their own businesses 26:00 - Advice for physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing after 50 29:00 - How mindset applies to success