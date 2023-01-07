Reinventing Your Relationship to Uncertainty (Jill Griffin)
“The more you experience an emotion versus resist the emotion…you create self-confidence.” Career strategist, executive coach, and renowned speaker Jill Griffin has been on a personal odyssey to reinvent her relationship to uncertainty. After an 18-year quest to understand the traumatic brain injury that changed her life, Griffin developed not only clarity around her personal health, but also a collection of tools to deal with anxiety. In this intimate conversation with CoveyClub founder Lesley Jane Seymour she shares the mindset shifts, non-negotiable needs, and crucial insights that helped her heal.
About Jill Griffin
Jill D. Griffin has a 20+ year history of creating strengths-based cultures of innovation and is responsible for creating repeated and consistent results. Her passion is building inclusive workplaces and helping individuals, and teams increase well-being while developing positive and productive team dynamics.
Jill’s executive coaching, strategy, content development, and innovation have generated multi- millions in revenue for the world's largest agencies, start-ups, and well-known brands. She has worked with the brands we all know and look up to, including Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Samsung, Citibank, Unilever, American Honda Motors, Martha Stewart, Mondelez, and Hilton Hotels.
Advertising Age recognized Jill as one of the "25 Women to Watch", and she was named one of the "50 Most Influential People in Content Marketing" by NewsCred. She’s also a two- time winner of AdWeek-Mediaweek's Media Plan of the Year.
As a founding member of 212, NY's Digital Advertising Club, Jill was a recent visionary award recipient along with the other founding members. Jill has written articles for HuffPost, Fast Company, Glassdoor, and Metro UK. She’s been featured on WorkLife podcast with Adam Grant, from the TED Collective and quoted by leading media outlets like AdWeek, Advertising Age, Forrester Research, The New York Times, Newscred, MediaWeek, and The Wall Street Journal.
Jill hosts The Career Refresh podcast and is an experienced ICF® Professional Certified Coach and a Gallup® Certified Strengths Coach. She works with organizations to create strengths- based cultures to increase performance, profitability, productivity, and retention.
Time Stamps:
4:48 - Dealing with sensitivities and navigating healthcare
7:15 - Understanding functional medicine
11:11 steps for getting clear on your strengths
13:45 - What Griffin has learned about brain health
21:46 - How (and why) the brain makes up stories and how to rethink a situation
27:10 - Determine your own non-negotionables
