Reinvent Yourself

Reinvent Yourself

Podcast Reinvent Yourself
Podcast Reinvent Yourself

Reinvent Yourself

Lesley Jane Seymour
A podcast offering tips and tricks for reinventing yourself by former More magazine Editor In Chief and creator of CoveyClub.com, Lesley Jane Seymour.
BusinessCareers
A podcast offering tips and tricks for reinventing yourself by former More magazine Editor In Chief and creator of CoveyClub.com, Lesley Jane Seymour.
  • #210: He Decided to Start a New Business – Every Year! (Sean Castrina)
    "Find the one thing [your competitors] aren't doing that other people would like," says serial entrepreneur Sean Castrina, "and carve your complete business model around that." The founder of the Weekend MBA, author of four bestselling business books, and host of the "10-Minute Entreprenuer " podcast has started more than 20 companies in the last two decades. In this conversation with CoveyClub founder Lesley Jane Seymour, Castrina reveals his secrets for successful startups and how he decided to commit to starting one business venture every year. Free gift! Grab our new ebook, 5 Days to More Time for You! We've packed it full of our favorite time management hacks to help you conquer your to-do list and create more time for the things that matter most.   Connect with Sean: Website Instagram Facebook LinkedIn YouTube   Connect with Lesley Jane Seymour & CoveyClub: Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | Join CoveyClub      
    7/1/2023
    32:37
  • Taking Her Reinvention Story to the Stage (LeeAnn Marie Webster)
    LeeAnn Marie Webster's life is truly a one-woman show. Multiple reinventions took her through a series of careers that include lawyer, speed dating event owner, and business coach. Next week she will add "star of the stage" to her list. Her autobiographical stage production, "Fancy Meeting Me Here", which plays at Chicago's Den Theatre from June 22-24, recounts her journey of coping with the loss of her brother when she was a child, searching for her calling, and the personal transformation that happened along the way. In this conversation with CoveyClub founder Lesley Jane Seymour, Webster shares the hard-won lessons of reinventing across the years and explains why she refused to stay in a professional box. "I want to do something that makes my heart sing," she says. "The more women can tap into their story and inspire and encourage others...the better the world is." Free gift! Grab our new ebook, 5 Days to More Time for You! We've packed it full of our favorite time management hacks to help you conquer your to-do list and create more time for the things that matter most. About LeeAnn Marie Webster LeeAnn Marie Webster is the creator of No Regrets Formula™, host of the Full Self Expression Forum, and star of Fancy Meeting Me Here, an autobiographical stage show. She is an attorney turned international keynote speaker, Moth Story Slam winner, and entrepreneur with 20+ years’ experience in marketing and business development. LeeAnn guides accomplished women leaders to live with no regrets so that they can have more impact, fulfillment & fun.  LeeAnn is also an Ironman® finisher and she recently summited Africa's Mount Kilimanjaro Connect with LeeAnn Marie Webster Website Facebook Instagram LinkedIn YouTube   Connect with Lesley Jane Seymour & CoveyClub: Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | Join CoveyClub
    6/22/2023
    34:42
  • Reinventing Your Relationship to Uncertainty (Jill Griffin)
    “The more you experience an emotion versus resist the emotion…you create self-confidence.” Career strategist, executive coach, and renowned speaker Jill Griffin has been on a personal odyssey to reinvent her relationship to uncertainty. After an 18-year quest to understand the traumatic brain injury that changed her life, Griffin developed not only clarity around her personal health, but also a collection of tools to deal with anxiety. In this intimate conversation with CoveyClub founder Lesley Jane Seymour she shares the mindset shifts, non-negotiable needs, and crucial insights that helped her heal. Free gift! Grab our new ebook, 5 Days to More Time for You! We've packed it full of our favorite time management hacks to help you conquer your to-do list and create more time for the things that matter most.   About Jill Griffin Jill D. Griffin has a 20+ year history of creating strengths-based cultures of innovation and is responsible for creating repeated and consistent results. Her passion is building inclusive workplaces and helping individuals, and teams increase well-being while developing positive and productive team dynamics. Jill’s executive coaching, strategy, content development, and innovation have generated multi- millions in revenue for the world's largest agencies, start-ups, and well-known brands. She has worked with the brands we all know and look up to, including Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Samsung, Citibank, Unilever, American Honda Motors, Martha Stewart, Mondelez, and Hilton Hotels. Advertising Age recognized Jill as one of the "25 Women to Watch", and she was named one of the "50 Most Influential People in Content Marketing" by NewsCred. She’s also a two- time winner of AdWeek-Mediaweek's Media Plan of the Year. As a founding member of 212, NY's Digital Advertising Club, Jill was a recent visionary award recipient along with the other founding members. Jill has written articles for HuffPost, Fast Company, Glassdoor, and Metro UK. She’s been featured on WorkLife podcast with Adam Grant, from the TED Collective and quoted by leading media outlets like AdWeek, Advertising Age, Forrester Research, The New York Times, Newscred, MediaWeek, and The Wall Street Journal. Jill hosts The Career Refresh podcast and is an experienced ICF® Professional Certified Coach and a Gallup® Certified Strengths Coach. She works with organizations to create strengths- based cultures to increase performance, profitability, productivity, and retention.   Connect with Rebecca: Website • Facebook • LinkedIn • Instagram   Time Stamps: 4:48 - Dealing with sensitivities and navigating healthcare 7:15 - Understanding functional medicine 11:11 steps for getting clear on your strengths 13:45 - What Griffin has learned about brain health 21:46 - How (and why) the brain makes up stories and how to rethink a situation 27:10 - Determine your own non-negotionables   Connect with Lesley Jane Seymour & CoveyClub: Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | Join CoveyClub
    6/9/2023
    34:03
  • My Reinvention Took Me from Poverty to the White House (Rebecca Contreras)
    "What purpose can this pain serve?" asks serial reinventor Rebecca Contreras. From childhood abuse and neglect to poverty and addiction, Contreras has risen above all manner of challenges in her life. She recounts these experiences in her book, Lost Girl: From the Hood to the White House to Millionaire Entrepreneur, and in this intimate conversation with CoveyClub founder Lesley Jane Seymour. A must-listen for anyone who has ever contemplated leaving their corporate job and venturing into the unknown, her insights will empower you to embrace change, find the tools you need, and ignite your entrepreneurial spirit.   Free gift! Grab our new ebook, 5 Days to More Time for You! We've packed it full of our favorite time management hacks to help you conquer your to-do list and create more time for the things that matter most.   About Rebecca Contreras Rebecca Contreras is currently the President & CEO of AvantGarde LLC (AG), a consulting firm she cofounded in 2011 which focuses on HR, organizational development, business operations, and technology. Her company has grown to over 110 employees spread all over the country and their offices in the Austin and Washington DC area have clients in 26 different government agencies. Rebecca is also an author and thought leader. She recently launched her new book LostGirl: From the hood to the White House to Millionaire.   Connect with Rebecca: Website • Facebook • LinkedIn • Instagram • Book   Time Stamps: 9:00 - Surviving childhood trauma, navigating poverty and wellfare 13:00 - Working as a commissioned officer for President George W. Bush 15:00 - Leaving government work for entrepreneurship 21:00 - How to get involved with your local Chamber of Commerce to grow your business 23:00 - The obstacles women 40+ face when starting their own businesses 26:00 - Advice for physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing after 50 29:00 - How mindset applies to success   Connect with Lesley Jane Seymour & CoveyClub: Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | Join CoveyClub
    5/26/2023
    35:31
  • From Bartender to Social Media Maven (Stacey Birch)
    When the pandemic shook the world in the spring of 2020, Stacey Birch, a career bartender with a special-needs son, was in Bali working on a 12-month plan to reinvent her life. “Bringing Bob his beer and ranch dressing was no longer fulfilling,” she observes wryly. So after turning 50, she entered a contest to learn social media in Bali. Then Covid struck. “I crashed hard,” she CoveyClub founder Lesley Jane Seymour in this wildly candid and humorous conversation. Hear how Birch pivoted her goals, made the decision to uproot her life to Mexico, and reinvent herself as a retreat host and social media entrepreneur.  About Stacey: This Canadian single mama and career bartender turned her passion for puppies, margaritas and the 'gram into a total midlife pivot. At age 50 I moved to Mexico, healed myself through dog rescue and started a thriving social media business. It took a lovely combo of luck, determination, insanity and, well, the magic of IG to completely start anew. And now I would like to in turn take all that I have learned and help others rewriting their stories, starting anew to truly embrace this free marketing tool and community builder! I am launching a full course called the Midlife Social Savvy Course as well as hosting 1:1 personal branding retreats in Tulum Mexico...a content creator's dream.   Connect with Stacey: Instagram     Connect with Lesley Jane Seymour & CoveyClub: Website | Instagram | LinkedIn | Join CoveyClub  
    5/19/2023
    35:10

About Reinvent Yourself

A podcast offering tips and tricks for reinventing yourself by former More magazine Editor In Chief and creator of CoveyClub.com, Lesley Jane Seymour.
