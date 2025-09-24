Powered by RND
PodcastsArtsReframing: The Art of Interior Design
Reframing: The Art of Interior Design
Reframing: The Art of Interior Design

Rainey Richardson & Casey Brand
ArtsBusiness
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 22
  • Frequently Asked and Sometimes Challenging Client Questions
    Rainey Richardson and Casey Brand are unpacking the common questions interior designers working in the luxury space often hear from clients. Some inquiries may seem simple on the surface, but they can reveal a deeper gap in understanding about the design process and the true value of professional services. They discuss how to set clear expectations around timelines, why living in a home during major renovations can create challenges, and the often-overlooked emotional and psychological impact of transforming a space.Whether you’re just starting or have years of experience, listen this week for strategies to handle tricky client moments with confidence, clarity, and professionalism!Let’s Connect!If you’re loving the show, give us a thumbs up, hit that subscribe button, and leave a review on your favorite podcast platform.Email Us: Got feedback or a topic suggestion? Send it to [email protected] Us on Instagram:@reframingdesign@cassandra_brand_interiors@raineyrichardsoninteriorsMentioned in this episode:Vacation Rental Designershttps://www.vacationrentaldesigners.com/Vacation Rental Designers Discount Link
    --------  
    1:13:18
  • Primary vs. Secondary Spaces: Trends, Styles, & Budgets
    On this episode of the Reframing Design podcast, Casey Brand and Rainey Richardson dive into the balance between primary and secondary spaces in the home, and why smart design and intentional budgeting matter more than ever. They explore how shifting perspectives on these spaces influence the way homeowners choose where to invest, with a focus on blending beauty and functionality in the areas families use most.From bold color palettes to creative wall treatments, Casey and Rainey unpack today’s biggest home design trends that are redefining how we live. ﻿Chapters00:00 - Intro13:48 - Trends vs. Styles in Home Design18:00 - The Evolving Role of the Primary Bedroom28:05 - Designing Secondary Spaces40:12 - The Coffee Bar Trend45:01 - Exploring the Impact of Light on WellbeingLet’s Connect!If you’re loving the show, give us a thumbs up, hit that subscribe button, and leave a review on your favorite podcast platform.Email Us: Got feedback or a topic suggestion? Send it to [email protected] Us on Instagram:@reframingdesign@cassandra_brand_interiors@raineyrichardsoninteriorsMentioned in this episode:Vacation Rental Designershttps://www.vacationrentaldesigners.com/Vacation Rental Designers Discount Link
    --------  
    50:08
  • Reframing Kitchens: An Exclusive Look at Pitt Cooking and The Way They Are Revolutionizing The Way We Use Our Kitchens
    This week on the Reframing Design podcast, Casey and Rainey take their design brains to Amsterdam! They speak with the visionary team at Pitt Cooking and take an exclusive look at Pitt’s game-changing technology.It’s part travel diary, part design deep-dive, as they share what inspired them, what surprised them, and how these ideas can transform the most-used space in your home. From bold textures to jaw-dropping finishes, listen as they discuss how beauty and practicality can share the same counter space. Chapters00:00 - Intro00:26 - Exciting Developments at Cosentino13:11 - Transitioning Careers and Personal Lives28:33 - Exploring Personal Life: Weekend Traditions30:50 - Inspiring Culinary ConversationsLet’s Connect!If you’re loving the show, give us a thumbs up, hit that subscribe button, and leave a review on your favorite podcast platform.Email Us: Got feedback or a topic suggestion? Send it to [email protected] Us on Instagram:@reframingdesign@cassandra_brand_interiors@raineyrichardsoninteriors
    --------  
    35:41
  • Reframing Outdoor Living with Urban Bonfire & Cosentino
    This week, on the Reframing Design podcast, Patty Dominguez, VP of Architect and Design Sales for Cosentino North America, and Ryan Bloom, Co-Founder & President of Urban Bonfire, join Casey and Rainey for a deep dive into the evolving world of outdoor living. They discuss how Urban Bonfire and Cosentino are redefining what outdoor kitchens can be and how their collaborative approach blends form and function to create spaces that are as beautiful as they are practical. They also examine how designers today are bridging the gap between indoor and outdoor spaces to create seamless, lifestyle-driven environments. Chapters00:00 - Intro03:07 - Celebrity Crushes and Personal Connections16:43 - The Origin Story of Urban Bonfire31:30 - The Challenge of Building Relationships48:20 - The Birth of a New Business Strategy53:43 - The Evolution of Outdoor Kitchen Design01:00:52 - Embracing Outdoor Spaces in DesignLet’s Connect!If you’re loving the show, give us a thumbs up, hit that subscribe button, and leave a review on your favorite podcast platform.Email Us: Got feedback or a topic suggestion? Send it to [email protected] Us on Instagram:@reframingdesign@cassandra_brand_interiorsMentioned in this episode:Vacation Rental Designershttps://www.vacationrentaldesigners.com/Vacation Rental Designers Discount Link
    --------  
    1:10:50
  • Design That Speaks: The Stories We Live In
    This week, on the Reframing Design podcast, Casey and Rainey share a surprisingly tender moment sparked by a nest-like artwork in a couple’s first home. One partner tears up, the other finally gets it. Design isn't just style, it’s a story. They talk about how art turns houses into homes, and why your space might be saying more about you than you think. It’s a reminder that good design doesn’t just look good, it feels true.Chapters00:00 - Intro03:30 - Exploring the Nature of Art and Connection14:56 - Creating Meaningful Spaces21:02 - Designing Moments in Homes35:11 - The Evolution of Design Trends: From High Ceilings to Cozy Spaces40:03 - Creating Unique Spaces: The Leather RoomLet’s Connect!If you’re loving the show, give us a thumbs up, hit that subscribe button, and leave a review on your favorite podcast platform.Email Us: Got feedback or a topic suggestion? Send it to [email protected] Us on Instagram:@reframingdesign@cassandra_brand_interiors@raineyrichardsoninteriorsMentioned in this episode:Vacation Rental Designershttps://www.vacationrentaldesigners.com/Vacation Rental Designers Discount Link
    --------  
    52:36

About Reframing: The Art of Interior Design

Step inside the world of interior design with "Reframing", the podcast that takes the mystery out of creating beautiful, functional spaces. Hosted by seasoned designers Cassandra Brand and Rainey Richardson, this show blends over 50 years of real-world experience with actionable advice, behind-the-scenes stories, and a touch of humor. Whether you’re a design professional, a curious homeowner, or simply obsessed with interiors, "Reframing" invites you to reimagine not just your space but the way you think about design itself. Subscribe today and start reframing your world!
ArtsBusinessLeisureDesignEntrepreneurshipHome & Garden

