Reframing: The Art of Interior Design

This week, on the Reframing Design podcast, Patty Dominguez, VP of Architect and Design Sales for Cosentino North America, and Ryan Bloom, Co-Founder & President of Urban Bonfire, join Casey and Rainey for a deep dive into the evolving world of outdoor living. They discuss how Urban Bonfire and Cosentino are redefining what outdoor kitchens can be and how their collaborative approach blends form and function to create spaces that are as beautiful as they are practical. They also examine how designers today are bridging the gap between indoor and outdoor spaces to create seamless, lifestyle-driven environments. Chapters00:00 - Intro03:07 - Celebrity Crushes and Personal Connections16:43 - The Origin Story of Urban Bonfire31:30 - The Challenge of Building Relationships48:20 - The Birth of a New Business Strategy53:43 - The Evolution of Outdoor Kitchen Design01:00:52 - Embracing Outdoor Spaces in DesignLet’s Connect!If you’re loving the show, give us a thumbs up, hit that subscribe button, and leave a review on your favorite podcast platform.Email Us: Got feedback or a topic suggestion? Send it to [email protected]
