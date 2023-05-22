When prisoners find themselves in outer space on a special work-release program, they quickly realize that things may not be as they seem. Join team 119 as they... More
Available Episodes
5 of 6
High Flight
A discovery, an ambush, a showdown, an escape.Thanks for listening to season one! If you enjoyed what you listened to, be sure to give us positive feedback on your favorite podcast app.Be sure to like us on Facebook for special behind the scenes conversations about the entire production of the show! https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092686299124For information about our fantastic cast, please visit the Reformation Abroad IMDB page:https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27820441/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_8_nm_0_q_reformation%2520abrAll sounds not created by Stove Leg Media organically were sampled from Motion Array and are covered under their standard universal license.For more information about the licensed sounds: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1se3fDXTPRoyENrB6Xr3RJPu99Kavxk4f/view?usp=share_linkThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5858837/advertisement
5/22/2023
19:24
Daylight's Wastin'
A hangover, a laugh, a realization, a sprint, a crate. The mission is almost complete.Be sure to like us on Facebook for special behind the scenes conversations about the entire production of the show! https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092686299124For information about our fantastic cast, please visit the Reformation Abroad IMDB page:https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27820441/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_8_nm_0_q_reformation%2520abrAll sounds not created by Stove Leg Media organically were sampled from Motion Array and are covered under their standard universal license.For more information about the licensed sounds: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k3N99UNcRxOFpJcomev6fSvcDPaGSTJa/view?usp=sharingThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5858837/advertisement
5/22/2023
14:09
The Abarrio
An argument, an idea, an exploration, a meeting. Was visiting the Abarrio worth it?Be sure to like us on Facebook for special behind the scenes conversations about the entire production of the show! https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092686299124For information about our fantastic cast, please visit the Reformation Abroad IMDB page:https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27820441/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_8_nm_0_q_reformation%2520abrAll sounds not created by Stove Leg Media organically were sampled from Motion Array and are covered under their standard universal license.For more information about the licensed sounds: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k3N99UNcRxOFpJcomev6fSvcDPaGSTJa/view?usp=sharingThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5858837/advertisement
5/22/2023
11:56
A Safe Distance
An introduction, a breifing, a mission, a call for help, an enemy. The story is just heating up.Be sure to like us on Facebook for special behind the scenes conversations about the entire production of the show! https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092686299124For information about our fantastic cast, please visit the Reformation Abroad IMDB page:https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27820441/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_8_nm_0_q_reformation%2520abrAll sounds not created by Stove Leg Media organically were sampled from Motion Array and are covered under their standard universal license.For more information about the licensed sounds: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k3N99UNcRxOFpJcomev6fSvcDPaGSTJa/view?usp=sharingThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5858837/advertisement
5/22/2023
16:04
Reformation Abroad
An interview, a shootout, a cleaning, a new friend(?), a liftoff. Welcome to Reformation Abroad.Be sure to like us on Facebook for special behind the scenes conversations about the entire production of the show! https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092686299124For information about our fantastic cast, please visit the Reformation Abroad IMDB page:https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27820441/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_8_nm_0_q_reformation%2520abrAll sounds not created by Stove Leg Media organically were sampled from Motion Array and are covered under their standard universal license.For more information about the licensed sounds: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k3N99UNcRxOFpJcomev6fSvcDPaGSTJa/view?usp=sharingThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5858837/advertisement
When prisoners find themselves in outer space on a special work-release program, they quickly realize that things may not be as they seem. Join team 119 as they try to outrun their past and set aside their differences for a better future in Stove Leg Media's immersive science fiction audio experience: Reformation Abroad.