Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Reformation Abroad in the App
Listen to Reformation Abroad in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsFiction
Reformation Abroad

Reformation Abroad

Podcast Reformation Abroad
Podcast Reformation Abroad

Reformation Abroad

Stove Leg Media
add
When prisoners find themselves in outer space on a special work-release program, they quickly realize that things may not be as they seem. Join team 119 as they... More
FictionScience FictionFictionDrama
When prisoners find themselves in outer space on a special work-release program, they quickly realize that things may not be as they seem. Join team 119 as they... More

Available Episodes

5 of 6
  • High Flight
    A discovery, an ambush, a showdown, an escape.Thanks for listening to season one! If you enjoyed what you listened to, be sure to give us positive feedback on your favorite podcast app.Be sure to like us on Facebook for special behind the scenes conversations about the entire production of the show! https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092686299124For information about our fantastic cast, please visit the Reformation Abroad IMDB page:https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27820441/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_8_nm_0_q_reformation%2520abrAll sounds not created by Stove Leg Media organically were sampled from Motion Array and are covered under their standard universal license.For more information about the licensed sounds: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1se3fDXTPRoyENrB6Xr3RJPu99Kavxk4f/view?usp=share_linkThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5858837/advertisement
    5/22/2023
    19:24
  • Daylight's Wastin'
    A hangover, a laugh, a realization, a sprint, a crate. The mission is almost complete.Be sure to like us on Facebook for special behind the scenes conversations about the entire production of the show! https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092686299124For information about our fantastic cast, please visit the Reformation Abroad IMDB page:https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27820441/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_8_nm_0_q_reformation%2520abrAll sounds not created by Stove Leg Media organically were sampled from Motion Array and are covered under their standard universal license.For more information about the licensed sounds: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k3N99UNcRxOFpJcomev6fSvcDPaGSTJa/view?usp=sharingThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5858837/advertisement
    5/22/2023
    14:09
  • The Abarrio
    An argument, an idea, an exploration, a meeting. Was visiting the Abarrio worth it?Be sure to like us on Facebook for special behind the scenes conversations about the entire production of the show! https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092686299124For information about our fantastic cast, please visit the Reformation Abroad IMDB page:https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27820441/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_8_nm_0_q_reformation%2520abrAll sounds not created by Stove Leg Media organically were sampled from Motion Array and are covered under their standard universal license.For more information about the licensed sounds: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k3N99UNcRxOFpJcomev6fSvcDPaGSTJa/view?usp=sharingThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5858837/advertisement
    5/22/2023
    11:56
  • A Safe Distance
    An introduction, a breifing, a mission, a call for help, an enemy. The story is just heating up.Be sure to like us on Facebook for special behind the scenes conversations about the entire production of the show! https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092686299124For information about our fantastic cast, please visit the Reformation Abroad IMDB page:https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27820441/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_8_nm_0_q_reformation%2520abrAll sounds not created by Stove Leg Media organically were sampled from Motion Array and are covered under their standard universal license.For more information about the licensed sounds: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k3N99UNcRxOFpJcomev6fSvcDPaGSTJa/view?usp=sharingThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5858837/advertisement
    5/22/2023
    16:04
  • Reformation Abroad
    An interview, a shootout, a cleaning, a new friend(?), a liftoff. Welcome to Reformation Abroad.Be sure to like us on Facebook for special behind the scenes conversations about the entire production of the show! https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092686299124For information about our fantastic cast, please visit the Reformation Abroad IMDB page:https://www.imdb.com/title/tt27820441/?ref_=nv_sr_srsg_0_tt_8_nm_0_q_reformation%2520abrAll sounds not created by Stove Leg Media organically were sampled from Motion Array and are covered under their standard universal license.For more information about the licensed sounds: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1k3N99UNcRxOFpJcomev6fSvcDPaGSTJa/view?usp=sharingThis show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5858837/advertisement
    5/22/2023
    14:34

More Fiction podcasts

About Reformation Abroad

When prisoners find themselves in outer space on a special work-release program, they quickly realize that things may not be as they seem. Join team 119 as they try to outrun their past and set aside their differences for a better future in Stove Leg Media's immersive science fiction audio experience: Reformation Abroad.

This show is part of the Spreaker Prime Network, if you are interested in advertising on this podcast, contact us at https://www.spreaker.com/show/5858837/advertisement
Podcast website

Listen to Reformation Abroad, Moon Harbor Heroes and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Reformation Abroad

Reformation Abroad

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Reformation Abroad: Podcasts in Family