Women Who Lead

Today's guests are Linda Gleason, Ladies Ministries President UPCI, and Jennie Russell, Executive Vice President of Urshan College and Urshan Graduate School of Theology. Our conversation focuses on women in leadership. We discuss the experience of being a numerical minority in a male-dominated workplace, work/life balance, wrong perceptions that hinder our effectiveness, leadership styles, and the value of having and being a mentor. You will enjoy listening to the wisdom of these inspiring leaders. BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS & LEARNING RESOURCES A Tale of Three Kings, Gene Edwards The Difference Maker, Eugene Wilson The Spiritually Healthy Leader, Eugene Wilson, Matthew Mullins The Bait of Satan, John Bevere Leading with a Limp, Dan Allender LinkedIn Learning provides a wealth of content on nearly any topic you feel you need for personal or professional growth. Discover UPCI instructors and courses at https://ministrycentral.com/course-category/masterclass. Apostolic authors have developed courses to enhance your understanding of biblical principles with applications for church, ministry, and personal life. The Christian Leader Made Simple Podcast with Ryan Franklin is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Download the Let's Talk Guide: https://ladiesministries.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/Lets-Talk-Guide-EP-4.pdf