Women Who Lead
Today's guests are Linda Gleason, Ladies Ministries President UPCI, and Jennie Russell, Executive Vice President of Urshan College and Urshan Graduate School of Theology. Our conversation focuses on women in leadership. We discuss the experience of being a numerical minority in a male-dominated workplace, work/life balance, wrong perceptions that hinder our effectiveness, leadership styles, and the value of having and being a mentor. You will enjoy listening to the wisdom of these inspiring leaders.
BOOK RECOMMENDATIONS & LEARNING RESOURCES
A Tale of Three Kings, Gene Edwards
The Difference Maker, Eugene Wilson
The Spiritually Healthy Leader, Eugene Wilson, Matthew Mullins
The Bait of Satan, John Bevere
Leading with a Limp, Dan Allender
LinkedIn Learning provides a wealth of content on nearly any topic you feel you need for personal or professional growth.
Discover UPCI instructors and courses at https://ministrycentral.com/course-category/masterclass. Apostolic authors have developed courses to enhance your understanding of biblical principles with applications for church, ministry, and personal life.
The Christian Leader Made Simple Podcast with Ryan Franklin is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
5/1/2023
43:42
His Plan, My Purpose
Today's interview with Dr. Janet Trout highlights her diverse experiences of a life well lived. She is a minister, pastor, educator, businesswoman, mom, and grandmom. Join the conversation as we talk about the difference between seasonal accomplishment and life-span fulfillment. It’s a reminder that completing projects is not the same as living a purpose-filled life.
4/1/2023
38:31
Living Single, Doing Ministry, and Loving Life
Today's guests are Melissa Fross, Keri Beason, and Bethany Hilderbrand. Our conversation focuses on single women living and thriving in life, ministry, and the church. The episode explores the importance of liking yourself and appreciating your season of life. We share thoughts on loneliness, friendships, and dating. From a leader’s perspective and personal experience, these incredible ministry women share how churches can best minister to singles. Join us in this refreshingly honest conversation.
2/1/2023
40:12
One Simple Word
Today's guests are Beth Dillon, Virginia Ladies Ministries secretary, and Vicki Simoneaux, South Texas Ladies Ministries president. In this interview, we discuss how we started using one simple word, where our ideas come from, ways we sustain the word all year long or how the word sustains us, and other personal experiences. We had so much fun sharing, and we hope you will enjoy our time together.
