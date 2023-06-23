Welcome to ReelBlend! Join Managing Editor Sean O'Connell (CinemaBlend) and Entertainment Reporters Kevin McCarthy (Fox 5 Washington DC) and Jake Hamilton (...
'Barbie' Interview | Greta Gerwig Talks Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling & More
Writer, Director Greta Gerwig joins the show to discuss her new film Barbie (starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling). We learn about the F-bomb removed from the film featuring Helen Mirren and historical figure Marie Curie (naturally), working with cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, America Ferrera’s brilliant monologue, and more. After the interview, we give our spoiler-free review of the film, as well as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. ReelBlend PremiumSign up for a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes at bit.ly/reelblendpremium.ReelBlend on YouTubeBe sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube (YouTube.com/ReelBlendPodcast) for full episodes of the show in video form.Follow The ShowReelBlend - @ReelBlendSean - @Sean_OConnellJake - @JakesTakesKevin - @KevinMcCarthyTVGabe - @gabeKovacsTimestamps (approx. only)00:00:00 - Intro00:05:03 - Greta Gerwig Interview | Barbie, Kubrick & More00:42:33 - ‘Barbie’ Review (Spoiler-Free)00:54:44 - ‘Oppenheimer’ Review (Spoiler-Free)01:08:29 - ‘Oppenheimer’01:21:26 - OutroSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/reelblend/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
7/21/2023
1:23:24
Christopher Nolan Interview | Retirement, 'Oppenheimer,' Ridley Scott Stories & More
Christopher Nolan joins ReelBlend for an interview featuring behind-the-scenes stories from the making of Oppenheimer (starring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr.), how his journey with IMAX has grown since The Dark Knight, idolizing Sir Ridley Scott, whether or not he plans to retire early and more. Our review of the film will be held until its theatrical release next week. That episode will also feature our interview with Barbie's director Greta Gerwig, so stay tuned to our feed for more. This week, we feature our review of Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1. Does the film continue the franchise's staggering streak of great action flicks or does it fall short?ReelBlend PremiumSign up for a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes at bit.ly/reelblendpremium.ReelBlend on YouTubeBe sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube (YouTube.com/ReelBlendPodcast) for full episodes of the show in video form.Follow The ShowReelBlend - @ReelBlendSean - @Sean_OConnellJake - @JakesTakesKevin - @KevinMcCarthyTVGabe - @gabeKovacsTimestamps (approx. only)00:00:00 - Intro00:05:26 - Christopher Nolan Interview00:30:44 - Behind The Interview - Christopher Nolan00:49:44 - Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1 Review (Spoiler-Free)00:56:53 - Spoilers!01:15:19 - OutroSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/reelblend/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
7/14/2023
1:19:32
Patrick Wilson On Returning To The 'Insidious' Franchise For His Directorial Debut
Patrick Wilson joins the show to discuss directing Insidious: The Red Door. He walks us through the process of pitching himself for the project, getting help from the likes of James Wan and Leigh Whannell, and the incredible story behind him singing vocals on the film’s end credits track. Stick around after the interview for Sean’s spoiler-free review. Also this week, we bring a favorite game into the main show with “What Year Was It?” Special thank you to Donovan as always for organizing this awesome game that we’ve come to love. Play along at home and let us know if your score beat ours. ReelBlend PremiumSign up for a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes at ReelBlend .ReelBlend on YouTubeBe sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube (ReelBlend Podcast ) for full episodes of the show in video form.Follow The ShowReelBlend - @ReelBlendSean - @Sean_OConnellJake - @JakesTakesKevin - @KevinMcCarthyTVGabe - @gabeKovacsTimestamps (approx. only)00:00:00 - Intro00:04:14 - Patrick Wilson Talks Directing ‘Insidious: The Red Door’00:32:52 - ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ Review00:38:11 - The What Year Was It Game! 01:12:55 - OutroSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/reelblend/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
7/7/2023
1:15:08
'Indiana Jones' Tier List & 'Dial of Destiny' Review
It’s Indiana Jones week on ReelBlend! We take some time to look back at the entire franchise and create our official tier list ranking of each film. How would you grade our list? What does your list look like? Send in your list or drop it in the YouTube comments. With Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hitting theaters this weekend, we also have to dive into our full, spoiler-free reviews of the film. Stick around to find out where it ends up on our official tier list, but it’s safe to say you should head out to your local theater to see this one. Also this week, director Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise is now available at home so he stopped by the ReelBlend offices (Zoom) to share some of his experiences from making the film, and even gave us a look at an actual hero prop from the film he is keeping safe in his collection. You’ll want to head over to the YouTube feed to see this one for yourself. ReelBlend PremiumSign up for a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes at ReelBlend .ReelBlend on YouTubeBe sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube (ReelBlend Podcast ) for full episodes of the show in video form.Follow The ShowReelBlend - @ReelBlendSean - @Sean_OConnellJake - @JakesTakesKevin - @KevinMcCarthyTVGabe - @gabeKovacsTimestamps (approx. only)00:00:00 - Intro00:04:38 - Director Lee Cronin Talks ‘Evil Dead Rise’00:37:04 - Indiana Jones Tier List01:09:16 - ‘Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny’ Review01:19:20 - OutroSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/reelblend/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
6/30/2023
1:22:33
We Toured Pixar & Talked To The Filmmakers Behind ‘Elemental’
Peter Sohn, Pixar animator and director of Elemental, talks with the ReelBlend boys about the history of Pixar Animation Studios, the icons that have walked through those doors, and of course, Pixar's 27th movie, Elemental. We also talk about our epic experience interviewing Harrison Ford for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, so tune in!ReelBlend PremiumSign up for a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes at ReelBlend .ReelBlend on YouTubeBe sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube (ReelBlend Podcast ) for full episodes of the show in video form.Follow The ShowReelBlend - @ReelBlendSean - @Sean_OConnellJake - @JakesTakesKevin - @KevinMcCarthyTVGabe - @gabeKovacsTimestamps (approx. only)00:00:00 - Intro00:06:15 - Interview With Peter Sohn00:38:10 - Our Time At Pixar00:52:25 - Jake and Kevin Interview Harrison Ford01:12:30 - OutroSupport this podcast at — https://redcircle.com/reelblend/exclusive-contentAdvertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Welcome to ReelBlend! Join Managing Editor Sean O'Connell (CinemaBlend) and Entertainment Reporters Kevin McCarthy (Fox 5 Washington DC) and Jake Hamilton (Fox 32 News Chicago) as they discuss the latest news, rumors, and movies to hit the big screen. Every week we'll bring you movie reviews, inside looks at the news of the week, stories from the set, and interviews with your favorite filmmakers. Enjoy!