Redefine Fitness with Kelsey Wells

Podcast Redefine Fitness with Kelsey Wells
Kelsey Wells
Fitness is about caring for your health— and your health is mental, emotional, and spiritual as well as physical.
Fitness is about caring for your health— and your health is mental, emotional, and spiritual as well as physical.

Available Episodes

  • MACROS + Your Nutrition Questions Answered
    What the heck is a macro?! What does it mean to count them? Or "fit" things into them? Is counting macros safe? Is it effective? DO YOU HAVE TO COUN T MACROS TO MAKE PROGRESS!!? Alllll of your Macro questions answered, PLUS my personal journey with macro counting, and SO MANY other nutrition questions answered. I hope this is helpful!Nourish not punish! I love you!XXKels
    6/22/2023
    54:35
  • Unapologetic Authenticity: In Conversation With Salome Andrea
    Sal is one of my dear friends, and one of the most authentic INFLUENCERS I know.  After going viral on Tik Tok with her beautiful family, she is killing the game and staying true to herself-- despite alllll the haters. Love this woman so much! Find her on IG and Tik Tok @salomeandreaa and show her some love!XxKels 
    6/15/2023
    53:34
  • Life Is Now: Travel Diary
    A little recap of my world travels over the last two months! Including a WILD stomach bug, memories I will cherish forever, and some reflections. ILY!xxKels 
    6/7/2023
    53:07
  • Long Voice Memo From A Good Friend
    Hi! It's me. This week's episode I *was* going to run you through life as late and take you through all of my travels-- but of course I went on many tangents and only ended up sharing about one: the Redefine Fitness Retreats!This episode ended up being about friendships, relationships, relationships to self, how and where to find your answers, the key to growth and healing, the power of kindness, the magic that happens when women come together and hold space for each other, and so much more. I hope a sliver might resonate with you, as I ramble on like sending a looong voice memo to an old friend. XxKels 
    6/1/2023
    33:55
  • Create and Connect: In Conversation with Chrisspy
    THIS ONE!Listen to this one. Chrisspy is one of THEEE OG YouTube and makeup content creators, and a couple of years ago decided to take a break and step away from it all. Completely deleting her social media channels as she prioritised her health and wellbeing, from the inside out. She shares her healing journey through disordered eating and body image struggles, and why and how things finally clicked. She also answers some listener questions. This conversation is as real and raw and authentic as it gets, and I am so proud to have hosted this empowering woman!XxKels
    5/25/2023
    49:09

About Redefine Fitness with Kelsey Wells

Fitness is about caring for your health— and your health is mental, emotional, and spiritual as well as physical. We are done letting our efforts in fitness and nutrition be a detriment to our mental well-being. It is time to reclaim fitness as the powerful tool for your own self-empowerment that it was ALWAYS supposed to be.
