In this first episode of my podcast "Red Flags, Green Flags: Modern Psychology For Everyday Drama", I go into detail about why modern dating is not working. I also speak about common red flags and green flags you need to watch out for when you start dating someone.

About Red Flags, Green Flags : Modern Psychology for Everyday Drama

In this podcast, I deep dive into human relationships and the psychology of every drama to help you better understand how to navigate modern-day relationships. The world in recent years has changed rapidly and every new technological and societal change adds more complexity to everyday life. Human relationships have become complex and we are losing our abilities to properly read and respond to daily situations. When is behavior a red flag and when is behavior a green flag, and more importantly when are we the red flag in certain situations. We will be covering various domains of human relationships from dating and romance, to friends and family, and work relationships. This is a podcast you need to listen to to help you look at the modern world with a behavioral lens to make better decisions for yourself and others!