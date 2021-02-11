When we think of white-collar criminals, we picture a CEO getting caught up in the latest financial scandal. But there is a subgroup within these seemingly nonv...
Dying for Dollars
Three roommates are massacred in the quiet town of Verona, Wisconsin - and everyone in the apartment complex becomes a suspect. One of the victims was heavily into the world of-high stakes gambling – and they were all about to pay the ultimate cost.
11/9/2021
36:49
The PI Murder
After a private investigator and mother of one vanishes without a trace from Pensacola, Florida, police begin to unravel her messy private life – and take a closer look at those closest to her: Including her ex-husband, her new girlfriend…and her best friend.
11/2/2021
41:11
Double Indemnity
A faked death, a mysterious blonde and a million-pound insurance policy lead police to reinvestigate the disappearance of a housewife in 1985, as they wonder: Where is the real Carole Packman?
10/26/2021
40:15
The Playboy and Dr. Death
A handsome young international playboy, a middle-aged salesman and a doctor cooked up a million-dollar insurance scam involving a faked death. But when they couldn't find a cadaver, they had to go out and get their own...
10/19/2021
39:33
Murder in Monaco
When a billionaire heiress is gunned down in broad daylight, her friends and neighbors in Monaco are shocked. But they will soon learn why the principality earned its nickname "a sunny place for shady people".
When we think of white-collar criminals, we picture a CEO getting caught up in the latest financial scandal. But there is a subgroup within these seemingly nonviolent offenders who are never discussed in mainstream media - the white-collar criminals who kill. Join Catherine Townsend as she dives into the minds of these real-life American Psychos...who are often hiding in plain sight. This is Red Collar.