Listen to Red Collar in the App
audiochuck
True Crime
Available Episodes

  • Dying for Dollars
    Three roommates are massacred in the quiet town of Verona, Wisconsin - and everyone in the apartment complex becomes a suspect. One of the victims was heavily into the world of-high stakes gambling – and they were all about to pay the ultimate cost. Source materials for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit https://redcollarpodcast.com/ 
    11/9/2021
    36:49
  • The PI Murder
    After a private investigator and mother of one vanishes without a trace from Pensacola, Florida, police begin to unravel her messy private life – and take a closer look at those closest to her: Including her ex-husband, her new girlfriend…and her best friend.Source materials for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit https://redcollarpodcast.com/ 
    11/2/2021
    41:11
  • Double Indemnity
    A faked death, a mysterious blonde and a million-pound insurance policy lead police to reinvestigate the disappearance of a housewife in 1985, as they wonder: Where is the real Carole Packman?Source materials for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit https://redcollarpodcast.com/ 
    10/26/2021
    40:15
  • The Playboy and Dr. Death
    A handsome young international playboy, a middle-aged salesman and a doctor cooked up a million-dollar insurance scam involving a faked death. But when they couldn't find a cadaver, they had to go out and get their own...Source materials for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit https://redcollarpodcast.com/ 
    10/19/2021
    39:33
  • Murder in Monaco
    When a billionaire heiress is gunned down in broad daylight, her friends and neighbors in Monaco are shocked. But they will soon learn why the principality earned its nickname "a sunny place for shady people". Source materials for this episode cannot be listed here due to character limitations. For a full list of sources, please visit https://redcollarpodcast.com/ 
    10/12/2021
    37:08

About Red Collar

When we think of white-collar criminals, we picture a CEO getting caught up in the latest financial scandal. But there is a subgroup within these seemingly nonviolent offenders who are never discussed in mainstream media - the white-collar criminals who kill. Join Catherine Townsend as she dives into the minds of these real-life American Psychos...who are often hiding in plain sight. This is Red Collar.
