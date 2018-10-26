Rebutting a Murderer
Is Steven Avery from Making A Murderer Guilty? Rebutting A Murderer Podcast gives new facts and insights about the case More
S2 Ep 1: Experimentation
As a new season of "Making a Murderer" opens, Dan O'Donnell debunks the experiments that Steven Avery's new attorney performs in an effort to prove his innocence.
S2 Ep 2: Brain Fingerprinting
"Making a Murderer" devotes a lot of attention to Steven Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner's words, but as Dan O'Donnell demonstrates, her actions tell a completely different story.
S2 Ep 3: Words and Deeds
"Making a Murderer" devotes a lot of attention to Steven Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner's words, but as Dan O'Donnell demonstrates, her actions tell a completely different story.
S2 Ep 4: Unreasonable Reasoning
Dan O'Donnell debunks "Making a Murder's" claims about a decision freeing Brendan Dassey and new evidence Steven Avery's attorney says could free him.
S2 Ep 5: Bloody Lies
Dan O'Donnell answers the biggest untruths that Steven Avery and "Making a Murderer" have told this season.
About Rebutting a Murderer
Is Steven Avery from Making A Murderer Guilty? Rebutting A Murderer Podcast gives new facts and insights about the case
