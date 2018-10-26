Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

Is Steven Avery from Making A Murderer Guilty? Rebutting A Murderer Podcast gives new facts and insights about the case
TV & Film
Is Steven Avery from Making A Murderer Guilty? Rebutting A Murderer Podcast gives new facts and insights about the case
  • S2 Ep 1: Experimentation
    As a new season of "Making a Murderer" opens, Dan O'Donnell debunks the experiments that Steven Avery's new attorney performs in an effort to prove his innocence.
    10/26/2018
    18:20
  • S2 Ep 2: Brain Fingerprinting
    "Making a Murderer" devotes a lot of attention to Steven Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner's words, but as Dan O'Donnell demonstrates, her actions tell a completely different story.
    10/26/2018
    19:38
  • S2 Ep 3: Words and Deeds
    "Making a Murderer" devotes a lot of attention to Steven Avery attorney Kathleen Zellner's words, but as Dan O'Donnell demonstrates, her actions tell a completely different story.
    10/26/2018
    15:44
  • S2 Ep 4: Unreasonable Reasoning
    Dan O'Donnell debunks "Making a Murder's" claims about a decision freeing Brendan Dassey and new evidence Steven Avery's attorney says could free him.
    10/26/2018
    18:17
  • S2 Ep 5: Bloody Lies
    Dan O'Donnell answers the biggest untruths that Steven Avery and "Making a Murderer" have told this season.
    10/26/2018
    20:11

About Rebutting a Murderer

Is Steven Avery from Making A Murderer Guilty? Rebutting A Murderer Podcast gives new facts and insights about the case
