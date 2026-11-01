Rebuilt After 40 with Rebecca Sodek

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4 episodes
- The Life I Thought I’d Have: Do I Still Want It?
Have you ever spent so much time, money, and energy working toward something that you stopped asking yourself whether you still want it?
Maybe it’s a marriage you wanted to work. A career you’ve spent years building. A business you’ve sacrificed for. Or a goal you’ve talked about for so long that changing your mind feels impossible.
What if the life you thought you’d have isn’t the life you want anymore?
In Episode 2 of Rebuilt After 40, I’m talking about what happens when something you once wanted becomes something you feel obligated to keep wanting.
At 47, I’ve accomplished things I’m proud of. I’ve lost 135 pounds, raised three children, and built a business helping other people make changes. And yet, I still catch myself thinking I should be further along by now.
Sometimes I look at what other women are accomplishing and question whether I’m doing enough. Other times, I find myself defending how much I’ve invested in something instead of asking whether I genuinely want to continue.
I’ve had to face that question in my marriage, in my business, and in the expectations I’ve placed on myself.
This episode isn’t about telling you to quit, walk away, or start over. It’s about learning to recognize the difference between something you still want, something that needs to change, and something you’re ready to let go of.
Being capable of making something work doesn’t obligate you to keep making it work forever.
What You’ll Hear in This Episode
Why you can feel behind in life even when you’ve accomplished a lot.
How the time, money, and energy you’ve invested can make it difficult to change direction.
What my decision to leave my marriage taught me about wanting something and recognizing when that changes.
Why feeling exhausted by your business or career doesn’t necessarily mean you want to give it up.
How comparing yourself to other women can influence what you think you should want.
The difference between wanting the life that comes with a goal and wanting the recognition of achieving it.
Why reaching a milestone doesn’t always bring the satisfaction you expected.
How to identify whether you need to recommit, make changes, or prepare for something different.
What it looks like to take one meaningful action instead of staying stuck in indecision.
Three Questions Worth Asking Yourself
Think about one goal, relationship, commitment, or part of your life you’ve been questioning.
1. Would I choose this today, knowing what I know now?
Not because you’ve already invested years of your life. Not because other people know it’s what you’ve been working toward. Would you genuinely choose it again?
2. What do I still want about it?
Maybe you still love what you’re building, but the way you’re doing it isn’t working. Maybe you want the goal but need different boundaries, responsibilities, or support. Or maybe the life that comes with achieving it no longer appeals to you.
3. What needs to change—or what am I afraid to admit?
Your answer might be: “I still want this, and I’m ready to commit.” “I want this, but something about the way I’m doing it needs to change.” Or, “I don’t want this anymore, and I need to prepare for a different choice.”
You don’t have to decide your entire future today. But you can get honest about what you want and choose one action that moves you forward.
Get My Free Guide: The Rebuilt Mindset
If you’re feeling stuck, questioning your next chapter, or trying to rethink the expectations you’ve been carrying, I created a free guide for you.
Get The Rebuilt Mindset here: https://rebuiltafter40podcast.com/
Let’s Keep the Conversation Going
I’d love to hear from you. What do you still want—and what are you ready to do about it? You don’t have to have everything figured out to join the conversation.
Rebecca Sodek: https://www.instagram.com/rebecca.sodek/
Rebuilt After 40 Podcast: https://www.instagram.com/rebuiltafter40podcast/
Voice message: https://www.speakpipe.com/RebuiltAfter40
Coming Up in Episode 3: When the Choice Wasn’t Yours
Sometimes life changes before you have the opportunity to reconsider. Someone dies. Someone leaves. A diagnosis changes your plans. A job you intended to keep is suddenly gone. In Episode 3, I’ll share more about losing my mom and explore what it means to lead yourself through something you couldn’t choose and can’t fix.
Share This Episode
If this conversation made you think of a woman who’s been questioning whether she still wants the life she’s worked so hard to build, send her this episode. Sometimes the question we need most is the one we’ve been avoiding.
About Rebuilt After 40
Hosted by Rebecca Sodek, Rebuilt After 40 is a podcast for women navigating life after 40, identity changes, personal growth, relationships, mindset, and the difficult decisions that come with building a life that reflects who you are today.
You don’t start over. You rebuild.
- You Don’t Start Over. You Rebuild. | Rebuilding Your Life After 40
Are you actually happy with your life, or have you just gotten really good at handling it?
You can be a capable woman. A devoted mother. A successful professional. The person everyone counts on. And still find yourself wondering whether the life you’ve worked so hard to build is the life you want to keep living.
In the first episode of Rebuilt After 40 with Rebecca Sodek, Rebecca opens up about rebuilding her life in midlife, navigating divorce, losing 135 pounds, regaining some of that weight, and learning that being good at handling difficult things doesn’t necessarily mean you’re happy.
At 47, Rebecca is a mother of three, a health coach focused on leadership and mindset, and a woman who knows what it’s like to question decisions she once felt certain about.
She shares the emotional reality of feeling lonely in her marriage, the difficult process of acknowledging that her needs had changed, and the moment she finally admitted something she had struggled to say out loud.
But this episode isn’t about telling women to leave their marriages, change careers, or walk away from everything you’ve built.
It’s about something that comes before any major life decision: being willing to tell yourself the truth about where you are.
Because rebuilding your life after 40 doesn’t mean everything you’ve done before was a mistake. It means you’re allowed to take what you know now and make different choices about what comes next.
In This Episode
Being capable vs. being content: Why handling everything doesn’t necessarily mean your life is working for you.
Weight loss and personal identity: What losing 135 pounds taught Rebecca about change—and why one accomplishment doesn’t solve every problem.
Marriage, loneliness, and divorce: What it feels like to acknowledge emotional disconnection while still caring deeply about your family.
The expectations we hold onto: Why we sometimes keep believing in what a relationship or situation could become instead of acknowledging what it is today.
Changing your mind after 40: Why you don’t owe your past decisions a lifetime of agreement.
Starting over in midlife: How to approach major life changes without dismissing everything you’ve already built.
Asking for help again: Why needing support doesn’t erase the progress you’ve made.
Taking the next step: How to move from vague dissatisfaction toward one specific, manageable action.
The Question I Want You to Ask Yourself
How many times have you said, “I’m fine,” when what you really meant was, “I’m handling it”?
Maybe you’re exhausted, but everyone needs something from you. Maybe you feel disconnected in your marriage, but you don’t know what admitting that would mean. Maybe you’ve spent years being the dependable one, and somewhere along the way, you stopped asking what you wanted.
This week, pay attention when you say, “I’m fine,” or “I should be happy.” Instead of immediately explaining away how you feel, ask yourself:
What do I really mean? And what needs my attention here?
You don’t have to make a major decision today. Start by being honest about one thing. Then identify one step you can actually take.
Have a Question for Rebecca? Leave a Voice Message.
I don’t just want to talk to you every week. I want to hear from you, too.
What’s one question you’re wrestling with? Or what’s something in your life you keep calling “fine” when you know it isn’t?
Leave me a voice message through SpeakPipe: https://www.speakpipe.com/RebuiltAfter40
Ninety seconds is plenty, and your first name is all I need.
By submitting a message, you’re giving permission for your question, and potentially your recording, to be shared in a future podcast episode. Please only share what you’re comfortable having heard publicly.
I listen to every message myself and respond personally to as many as I can.
Free Guide: The Rebuilt Mindset
If you’re questioning what comes next in your life but aren’t sure where to start, my free guide, The Rebuilt Mindset, gives you a place to put some of those thoughts on paper.
It’s an opportunity to look at where you are, what you’ve been telling yourself, and what might need your attention.
Get your free guide at https://rebuiltafter40podcast.com/
Coming Up in Episode 2: The Life I Thought I’d Have
What happens when the life you expected to have by now isn’t the life you want anymore?
In Episode 2, we’re talking about the expectations we build our lives around—and how difficult it can be to acknowledge that what we want has changed.
Here’s the question I want you to sit with: Do you still want that life, or do you need to keep wanting it so everything you gave it feels justified?
Follow Rebuilt After 40
If you’re a woman navigating life after 40, questioning old expectations, rebuilding after divorce, reconsidering relationships, or figuring out what you want in this next season of life, this podcast is for you.
Follow Rebuilt After 40 with Rebecca Sodek on your favorite podcast app so you don’t miss an episode.
And if something in today’s conversation made you think of another woman, send her this episode. You don’t even have to explain why. Just tell her, “I thought of you.”
You don’t start over. You rebuild.
Thank you to the Founding 40, the women who said yes and have cheered me on and supported me before there was even a single episode to hear. Your names belong on this launch:
Audrey Peterson, Carrie Thayer, Caroline Burchett, Amy Dodson, Gena Hargis, Mary Hamel, Susan Tharpe, Kimarie Ankenbrand, Katt Massey, Tracey Hulse, Julie Dearien, Val Rochelle, Amanda Samaniego, Mindy Strube, Meredith Cheairs, Joanna Kirkland, Rhonda Flack, Renee Ridgeway, Allison Dryden, Deborah Toye, Graham Rucker, Heather Edwards, Gina Snyder, Karen Leymeister-Garay, Emily Poginy, Nicole Thornton, Melanie Yost, Linsay Vladimirov, Kim Caines, Nancy Corbitt, Casey Hawley, Tracy Huck, Amy Berna, Samantha Topor, Angie Belville, Mary Bodnar, Diane Angelo, Debra Leonard, Christy O'Brien, Jenna Johnson, Pam Rayburn, Vickie Costopoulos, Tamara Mulkey, Elizabeth Salamone, Natalie Rosemier, Lynn Davis, Shannon Perry, Meagan Lieber, Kathryn Vaughn, Kiya McElveen, Amanda Lesikar, Char Burdick, Leslie Winkler, Ann Bass, Linda Higgins, Priscilla Henshaw, Deb Grandy, Shauna Fleming, ShaRhonda Long, Sandy Stutheit, Debbie Strong, Vickye Stone, Rebecca Stewart, Nicole Johnson, Shawna Theriault, Michelle Cannon, Meg Carter, Ro Mo, Kristan Paolacci, Wandava Gentry, Kathryn Merk-Hazelrigg, Kristy Miller, Tricia York, Tammy Franck, Susan Hill, Jennifer Peters, Angela Williams, Jennifer Regala.
- When the Choice Wasn’t Yours: Grief, Control & Letting Go
What happens when life changes in a way you never chose, and there’s nothing you can do to stop it?
Nine years after losing my mom to cancer, I still miss the ordinary moments. Asking her a question. Hearing her opinion. Sharing the little things that didn’t seem important until she wasn’t here anymore.
But there’s something about losing her that I’ve had to look at differently.
When I knew my mom was going to die, I started pulling away. I loved her deeply, but I was afraid of how much losing her would hurt. Creating distance was my way of trying to protect myself from something I couldn’t control.
Looking back, I wish I’d handled that time differently.
In Episode 3 of Rebuilt After 40, I’m sharing what losing my mom taught me about anticipatory grief, emotional withdrawal, control, regret, and learning to stay present when life doesn’t turn out the way we hoped.
And this conversation isn’t only about losing someone you love.
Maybe a relationship ended before you were ready. Maybe your health changed, a job disappeared, or a future you imagined is no longer possible.
When something happens that you didn’t choose, how do you respond? And what choices are still yours?
In this episode, we talk about:
Why we sometimes pull away from people we love when we’re afraid of losing them
Anticipatory grief and what it can feel like to begin grieving before someone dies
How trying to control pain can affect our relationships and our ability to be present
The difference between healthy boundaries and withdrawing out of fear
Living with regret without allowing it to determine how you live today
How to recognize what’s within your control when life changes unexpectedly
Why grief and the desire for a good life can exist together
How to identify one meaningful step you can take, even when you can’t change what happened
Three questions to ask yourself
If you’re facing something you didn’t choose, I want you to consider three questions:
1. What am I trying to control?
Is it someone else’s response? Something that’s already happened? Whether you’ll ever be disappointed again?
2. How is that affecting what I do?
Are you withdrawing? Staying busy? Putting something important on hold? Repeating a conversation that isn’t giving you anything new?
3. What needs care, and what needs a decision?
Some things deserve compassion, time, and support. Others may require you to make a call, have a conversation, set a boundary, or ask for help.
You don’t have to figure everything out today. Choose one response. Decide when you’ll take that step.
I’d love to hear from you
What have you been trying to control, and what’s one choice that’s still yours?
Leave me a voice message on SpeakPipe. Share what you’re recognizing in yourself, ask a question, or tell me about the step you’re choosing to take.
Leave a voice message: https://www.speakpipe.com/RebuiltAfter40
Get the free Rebuilt Mindset guide
If you’d like somewhere to keep working through these questions, my free guide, The Rebuilt Mindset, is available here: https://rebuiltafter40podcast.com/
Coming next: Episode 4
What I Carried When It Was Never Mine
When did being the one who could handle everything become being the one who had to?
In the next episode, I’m sharing how growing up as the adult child of an alcoholic shaped the responsibilities I learned to take on, and what happens when those patterns follow us into adulthood.
Episode 4 releases November 8.
If someone came to mind while you listened, share this episode with her. Sometimes a simple “I thought of you. I’m here if you want to talk” is enough.
I’m Rebecca Sodek, and this is Rebuilt After 40.
You don’t start over. You rebuild.
- Rebuilding your life after 40 starts with deciding what you want next. Meet Rebecca Sodek and Rebuilt After 40 - a mindset and personal growth podcast for women over 40 ready to strengthen self-trust and lead themselves well.
You can love parts of your life and still want something to change. This trailer introduces the conversations ahead: confidence, boundaries, relationships, identity, and building a life that fits who you’re becoming.
The first full episodes arrive November 1, 2026. Follow the show now so you don’t miss the beginning.
You don’t start over. You rebuild.
Get your free Rebuilt Mindset guide:
https://www.rebuiltafter40podcast.com
Connect on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/rebuiltafter40podcast/
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About Rebuilt After 40 with Rebecca Sodek
Rebuilt After 40 with Rebecca Sodek is a mindset and personal growth podcast for women over 40 rebuilding their lives, strengthening self-trust, and deciding what comes next. You can love your life and still want parts of it to change. You can be capable, dependable, and the person everyone counts on and still wonder, “What do I want now?” Rebecca is a health coach focused on leadership and mindset, a business owner, and a mom of three. After losing 135 pounds, building a business on all of it, and navigating divorce, she knows what it means to question the life you’ve built - and take responsibility for what you build next. She’s still rebuilding, too. Through candid conversations about confidence, boundaries, relationships, grief, and identity beyond the roles you fill, Rebecca explores how to trust yourself, challenge limiting beliefs, and lead yourself well through midlife transitions. Whether you’re facing a major life change or ready to stop putting what you want last, expect personal stories, practical mindset shifts, and questions that stay with you after the episode ends. You don’t start over. You rebuild. Follow Rebuilt After 40 with Rebecca Sodek on your favorite podcast app. Get your free Rebuilt Mindset guide at https://rebuiltafter40podcast.com.Podcast website
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