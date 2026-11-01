You Don’t Start Over. You Rebuild. | Rebuilding Your Life After 40

Are you actually happy with your life, or have you just gotten really good at handling it?

You can be a capable woman. A devoted mother. A successful professional. The person everyone counts on. And still find yourself wondering whether the life you’ve worked so hard to build is the life you want to keep living.

In the first episode of Rebuilt After 40 with Rebecca Sodek, Rebecca opens up about rebuilding her life in midlife, navigating divorce, losing 135 pounds, regaining some of that weight, and learning that being good at handling difficult things doesn’t necessarily mean you’re happy.

At 47, Rebecca is a mother of three, a health coach focused on leadership and mindset, and a woman who knows what it’s like to question decisions she once felt certain about.

She shares the emotional reality of feeling lonely in her marriage, the difficult process of acknowledging that her needs had changed, and the moment she finally admitted something she had struggled to say out loud.

But this episode isn’t about telling women to leave their marriages, change careers, or walk away from everything you’ve built.

It’s about something that comes before any major life decision: being willing to tell yourself the truth about where you are.

Because rebuilding your life after 40 doesn’t mean everything you’ve done before was a mistake. It means you’re allowed to take what you know now and make different choices about what comes next.

In This Episode

Being capable vs. being content: Why handling everything doesn’t necessarily mean your life is working for you.

Weight loss and personal identity: What losing 135 pounds taught Rebecca about change—and why one accomplishment doesn’t solve every problem.

Marriage, loneliness, and divorce: What it feels like to acknowledge emotional disconnection while still caring deeply about your family.

The expectations we hold onto: Why we sometimes keep believing in what a relationship or situation could become instead of acknowledging what it is today.

Changing your mind after 40: Why you don’t owe your past decisions a lifetime of agreement.

Starting over in midlife: How to approach major life changes without dismissing everything you’ve already built.

Asking for help again: Why needing support doesn’t erase the progress you’ve made.

Taking the next step: How to move from vague dissatisfaction toward one specific, manageable action.

The Question I Want You to Ask Yourself

How many times have you said, “I’m fine,” when what you really meant was, “I’m handling it”?

Maybe you’re exhausted, but everyone needs something from you. Maybe you feel disconnected in your marriage, but you don’t know what admitting that would mean. Maybe you’ve spent years being the dependable one, and somewhere along the way, you stopped asking what you wanted.

This week, pay attention when you say, “I’m fine,” or “I should be happy.” Instead of immediately explaining away how you feel, ask yourself:

What do I really mean? And what needs my attention here?

You don’t have to make a major decision today. Start by being honest about one thing. Then identify one step you can actually take.

Have a Question for Rebecca? Leave a Voice Message.

I don’t just want to talk to you every week. I want to hear from you, too.

What’s one question you’re wrestling with? Or what’s something in your life you keep calling “fine” when you know it isn’t?

Leave me a voice message through SpeakPipe: https://www.speakpipe.com/RebuiltAfter40

Ninety seconds is plenty, and your first name is all I need.

By submitting a message, you’re giving permission for your question, and potentially your recording, to be shared in a future podcast episode. Please only share what you’re comfortable having heard publicly.

I listen to every message myself and respond personally to as many as I can.

Free Guide: The Rebuilt Mindset

If you’re questioning what comes next in your life but aren’t sure where to start, my free guide, The Rebuilt Mindset, gives you a place to put some of those thoughts on paper.

It’s an opportunity to look at where you are, what you’ve been telling yourself, and what might need your attention.

Get your free guide at https://rebuiltafter40podcast.com/

Coming Up in Episode 2: The Life I Thought I’d Have

What happens when the life you expected to have by now isn’t the life you want anymore?

In Episode 2, we’re talking about the expectations we build our lives around—and how difficult it can be to acknowledge that what we want has changed.

Here’s the question I want you to sit with: Do you still want that life, or do you need to keep wanting it so everything you gave it feels justified?

Follow Rebuilt After 40

If you’re a woman navigating life after 40, questioning old expectations, rebuilding after divorce, reconsidering relationships, or figuring out what you want in this next season of life, this podcast is for you.

Follow Rebuilt After 40 with Rebecca Sodek on your favorite podcast app so you don’t miss an episode.

And if something in today’s conversation made you think of another woman, send her this episode. You don’t even have to explain why. Just tell her, “I thought of you.”

You don’t start over. You rebuild.

Thank you to the Founding 40, the women who said yes and have cheered me on and supported me before there was even a single episode to hear. Your names belong on this launch:

Audrey Peterson, Carrie Thayer, Caroline Burchett, Amy Dodson, Gena Hargis, Mary Hamel, Susan Tharpe, Kimarie Ankenbrand, Katt Massey, Tracey Hulse, Julie Dearien, Val Rochelle, Amanda Samaniego, Mindy Strube, Meredith Cheairs, Joanna Kirkland, Rhonda Flack, Renee Ridgeway, Allison Dryden, Deborah Toye, Graham Rucker, Heather Edwards, Gina Snyder, Karen Leymeister-Garay, Emily Poginy, Nicole Thornton, Melanie Yost, Linsay Vladimirov, Kim Caines, Nancy Corbitt, Casey Hawley, Tracy Huck, Amy Berna, Samantha Topor, Angie Belville, Mary Bodnar, Diane Angelo, Debra Leonard, Christy O'Brien, Jenna Johnson, Pam Rayburn, Vickie Costopoulos, Tamara Mulkey, Elizabeth Salamone, Natalie Rosemier, Lynn Davis, Shannon Perry, Meagan Lieber, Kathryn Vaughn, Kiya McElveen, Amanda Lesikar, Char Burdick, Leslie Winkler, Ann Bass, Linda Higgins, Priscilla Henshaw, Deb Grandy, Shauna Fleming, ShaRhonda Long, Sandy Stutheit, Debbie Strong, Vickye Stone, Rebecca Stewart, Nicole Johnson, Shawna Theriault, Michelle Cannon, Meg Carter, Ro Mo, Kristan Paolacci, Wandava Gentry, Kathryn Merk-Hazelrigg, Kristy Miller, Tricia York, Tammy Franck, Susan Hill, Jennifer Peters, Angela Williams, Jennifer Regala.