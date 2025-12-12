Open app
Rebuilding the Fleet

Austin Gray & Tim Glinatsis
Rebuilding the Fleet
  • Ep. 04: Forty Years Building Warships
    About the GuestRick Spaulding brings nearly 40 years of experience in the American shipbuilding industry, having worked on some of the Navy’s most complex and critical platforms. Throughout his distinguished career, he has been directly involved in the design and construction of aircraft carriers, submarines, amphibious assault ships (LPDs, LHAs), destroyers (DDG-51s), and Coast Guard cutters. Beyond his hands-on shipbuilding experience, Rick has served in key leadership roles within the industry, including as President of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME) and in various positions with the National Shipbuilding Research Program (NSRP). His unique perspective combines both operational shipyard experience and high-level strategic thinking about the future of American maritime power.About the OrganizationRather than a single company, this episode focuses on the broader American shipbuilding industry, exploring the challenges and opportunities facing the sector that builds America’s naval fleet. Rick’s experience spans multiple major shipyards and encompasses both military and commercial shipbuilding programs. The discussion addresses the industry’s evolution from simpler mechanical ships to today’s highly complex, electronics-heavy platforms, and the implications for production speed, cost, and capability.Key Topics of Conversation* The Complexity Crisis in Modern Shipbuilding: Rick explains how today’s warships have exponentially more complexity than ships built even two decades ago, with miles of additional cabling, sophisticated electronics, and integrated systems that require early installation and testing. This complexity has fundamentally changed how ships must be built and tested.* The Planning vs. Speed Dilemma: We dive deep into the tension between the military’s need for speed in ship production and the industry’s requirement for solid, executable plans. Rick argues that true speed comes from proper planning and preparation, not from cutting corners or starting construction before designs are complete.* Evolution of Ship Technology and Construction: Rick lays out how shipbuilding has transformed over his 40-year career, from largely mechanical systems operated manually to highly integrated, computer-controlled platforms that require entirely different construction and testing approaches.* Industry Leadership and Vision: We examine parallels to World War II production under leaders like William Knudsen, and Rick emphasizes the need for clear vision, adequate funding, sustained demand, and strong leadership to unlock the industry’s potential.* Future Workforce and Technology: We explore the coming revolutions in autonomy, robotics, and electronics as key growth drivers of the sector. Rick shares his views on what skills and education paths will be most valuable for the next generation entering the field.* Generative AI: Overhyped or Transformative? Rick’s candid assessment of current AI trends in the industry, expressing skepticism about over-reliance on generative AI tools while acknowledging their appropriate applications.Follow Rick: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rick-spaulding-192226203/Follow Austin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/austinelliottgray/Follow Tim: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tglinatsis/* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RebuildingTheFleet This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit austinegray.substack.com
    41:31
  • Ep. 03: Vatn Systems and the Future of Undersea Combat
    BackgroundThis week, we’re coming to you from Bristol, Rhode Island where Austin and Tim are visiting the production facility of Vatn Systems. Vatn, led by CEO and co-founder Nelson Mills, is scaling the manufacturing of autonomous underwater vehicles (UUVs) to support America’s undersea warfare capabilities. From being homeschool on a boat in the Caribbean to building 2,000 UUVs per year, Nelson dishes hard-hitting insights on maritime technology, defense manufacturing, and the critical supply chain challenges facing the American industrial base.About the CompanyVatn Systems is building low-cost autonomous underwater vehicles at scale to maintain America’s underwater superiority. Based in Bristol, Rhode Island, the company recently hit 50 employees and operates a production facility capable of manufacturing up to 2,000 units per year. The company focuses on building the platform (the “truck” or “iPhone”), leaving it to customers to determine the payload and application needs. They have a suite of platform-agnostic launch capabilities from torpedo tubes, USVs, UAVs, and aircraft.Key Products:* S6: 6-inch diameter, man-portable UUV with patented modularity system for kinetic payloads, sensor payloads, and decoy applications* S12: 12.75-inch diameter vehicle (same size as Mark 54 torpedo) that can launch from traditional torpedo tubesCompany Philosophy: Building the platform (the “truck” or “iPhone”) while customers determine payload and application needs. Platform-agnostic launch capabilities from torpedo tubes, USVs, UAVs, and aircraft.Fun Fact: The company’s name, “Vatn” is Old Norse/Icelandic for “water”.About the GuestNelson Mills is the CEO and co-founder of Vatn Systems, bringing a unique combination of academic, technical, and maritime backgrounds to undersea defense technology.Learn more about Vatn: https://hii.com/Follow Nelson: https://www.linkedin.com/in/millsn/Follow Austin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/austinelliottgray/Follow Tim: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tglinatsis/Subscribe to Rebuilding the Fleet: https://www.youtube.com/@RebuildingTheFleet This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit austinegray.substack.com
    35:43
  • Ep. 02: The Unmanned Revolution: Inside HII's Strategy for Next-Gen Naval Warfare
    About the CompanyHuntington Ingalls Industries (HII) stands as America’s largest military shipbuilder, operating three major divisions that form the backbone of U.S. naval power. Newport News Shipbuilding handles all aircraft carrier construction and refueling operations, while partnering with General Dynamics Electric Boat on submarine programs. The Ingalls division in Mississippi serves as the nation’s largest provider of surface combatants, including destroyers and amphibious vessels. Meanwhile, their Mission Technologies division, based in McLean, Virginia, has emerged as the world’s largest producer of unmanned undersea vehicles (UUVs), having delivered over 750 systems globally through their Lionfish program and Remus family of vehicles.About the GuestEric Chewning brings a unique blend of private sector expertise and defense policy experience to his leadership role at HII. His background spans investment banking, management consulting at McKinsey & Company, and critical Pentagon positions focused on industrial base policy and serving as an advisor to the Secretary of Defense. From workforce development to technological innovation and international partnerships, Eric is driving the conversation around the future of American shipbuilding.Key Topics of Conversation* Workforce Innovation and Outsourcing Strategy: HII’s ambitious plan to scale outsourced work from 2 million to 3 million hours annually, and rebuilding of the sub-tier industrial base across America* Unmanned Systems Leadership: HII’s position as the world’s largest UUV producer, the evolution of the Lionfish program and autonomous launch and recovery capabilities for the Remus vehicle family* Industrial Base and International Partnerships: Analysis of the Korea-Hyundai partnership and how to balance domestic production with international cooperation* Technology Integration Challenges: assessing the state of AI implementation in legacy manufacturing environments and change management challenges in traditional shipbuilding operations* Workforce Development Excellence: HII’s Apprentice School programs and strategies for attracting talent from other industries to maritime* Defense Policy and Budget Outlook: FY26 defense program priorities, evolution of Navy unmanned surface vessel (USV) strategy, and long-term implications for naval force structure and capabilitiesLearn more about HII: https://hii.com/Follow Eric: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-chewning-0500733/Follow Austin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/austinelliottgray/Follow Tim: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tglinatsis/Subscribe to Rebuilding the Fleet:* Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rebuilding-the-fleet/id1852025705* Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4y9QghHY1jGi2XhdiVmWlj* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RebuildingTheFleet This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit austinegray.substack.com
    47:54
  • Ep. 01: Flying Boats are the Future
    About the CompanyRegent is revolutionizing transportation with electric sea gliders - flying boats that operate in ground effect over water. The company serves dual markets: defense and commercial. On the defense side, they’re developing high-speed maritime solutions for Indo-Pacific operations with 180 mph speeds and 1,600-mile range using hybrid propulsion. Commercially, they’ve secured $10 billion in backlog from airlines and ferry companies for all-electric vehicles that travel just under 200 miles at twice the speed and half the cost of existing transportation modes.About the GuestBilly Thalheimer is the co-founder and CEO of Regent. He holds both undergraduate and graduate degrees from MIT in aerospace engineering (Course 16), specializing in aircraft design and aerodynamics. Before founding Regent, Billy worked at prominent aerospace companies including Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and Aurora Flight Sciences (later acquired by Boeing), where he helped develop some of the early eVTOL technology. He went through Y Combinator’s Winter 2021 cohort and co-founded Regent with Mike Klinker, who handles flight controls and software.Key Topics of Conversation* Origin Story: How MIT aerospace engineers pivoted from traditional aviation to sea gliders* Technology Deep Dive: Electric propulsion advantages, ground effect physics, and hybrid systems* Market Economics: Why short-haul aviation maintenance costs drove their business model* Defense Applications: Maritime dominance in the Indo-Pacific, casualty evacuation (CASEVAC)* Commercial Traction: $10 billion backlog and partnerships with airlines/ferry operators* Regulatory Strategy: Navigating maritime vs aviation certification pathways* Competition Analysis: Differentiation from eVTOLs and traditional marine vessels* Funding & Growth: Scaling hardware development with strategic capital sources* Industry Criticism: Bold takes on DARPA effectiveness and government R&D priorities* Founder Advice: Building hardware companies and navigating aerospace/maritime sectorsLearn more about Regent: https://www.regentcraft.com/Follow Billy: https://www.linkedin.com/in/williamthalheimer/Follow Austin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/austinelliottgray/Follow Tim: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tglinatsis/Subscribe to Rebuilding the Fleet:* Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/rebuilding-the-fleet/id1852025705* Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4y9QghHY1jGi2XhdiVmWlj* YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RebuildingTheFleet This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit austinegray.substack.com
    37:37
  • Introducing "Rebuilding the Fleet"
    I know what you’re thinking.You woke up this morning and said, “man, I need another podcast.” Well good news, reader.We got you.The truth is, we’re at a critical moment for American sea power. There is a renaissance happening.People are building. People are rebuilding. People are upgrading.We’re rethinking how we buy ships and submarines and all sorts of technology on the water. There’s interest and excitement around how we reconstitute the American shipyard, and what’s required to get to scale, fast.And, despite the glut of defense tech podcasts, no one has tackled maritime autonomy at scale.So, alongside my good friend and shipbuilding giant, Tim Glinatsis, we’re setting out to profile the people, companies, and technologies that are powering America’s maritime fleet.We’ll drop not one but TWO episodes to kick things off next Thursday.Subscribe and follow along, so you don’t miss a thing: YouTube | LinkedIn | SubstackWe’ll see you next Thursday. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit austinegray.substack.com
    2:16

A podcast engaging the people, voices, and ideas behind America’s maritime reboot at the intersection of technology and manufacturing. austinegray.substack.com
