Ep. 04: Forty Years Building Warships

About the GuestRick Spaulding brings nearly 40 years of experience in the American shipbuilding industry, having worked on some of the Navy's most complex and critical platforms. Throughout his distinguished career, he has been directly involved in the design and construction of aircraft carriers, submarines, amphibious assault ships (LPDs, LHAs), destroyers (DDG-51s), and Coast Guard cutters. Beyond his hands-on shipbuilding experience, Rick has served in key leadership roles within the industry, including as President of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers (SNAME) and in various positions with the National Shipbuilding Research Program (NSRP). His unique perspective combines both operational shipyard experience and high-level strategic thinking about the future of American maritime power.About the OrganizationRather than a single company, this episode focuses on the broader American shipbuilding industry, exploring the challenges and opportunities facing the sector that builds America's naval fleet. Rick's experience spans multiple major shipyards and encompasses both military and commercial shipbuilding programs. The discussion addresses the industry's evolution from simpler mechanical ships to today's highly complex, electronics-heavy platforms, and the implications for production speed, cost, and capability.Key Topics of Conversation* The Complexity Crisis in Modern Shipbuilding: Rick explains how today's warships have exponentially more complexity than ships built even two decades ago, with miles of additional cabling, sophisticated electronics, and integrated systems that require early installation and testing. This complexity has fundamentally changed how ships must be built and tested.* The Planning vs. Speed Dilemma: We dive deep into the tension between the military's need for speed in ship production and the industry's requirement for solid, executable plans. Rick argues that true speed comes from proper planning and preparation, not from cutting corners or starting construction before designs are complete.* Evolution of Ship Technology and Construction: Rick lays out how shipbuilding has transformed over his 40-year career, from largely mechanical systems operated manually to highly integrated, computer-controlled platforms that require entirely different construction and testing approaches.* Industry Leadership and Vision: We examine parallels to World War II production under leaders like William Knudsen, and Rick emphasizes the need for clear vision, adequate funding, sustained demand, and strong leadership to unlock the industry's potential.* Future Workforce and Technology: We explore the coming revolutions in autonomy, robotics, and electronics as key growth drivers of the sector. Rick shares his views on what skills and education paths will be most valuable for the next generation entering the field.* Generative AI: Overhyped or Transformative? Rick's candid assessment of current AI trends in the industry, expressing skepticism about over-reliance on generative AI tools while acknowledging their appropriate applications.