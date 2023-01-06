A not-so-basketball basketball podcast bringing you the revolutionary on and off the court happenings in the WNBA, hosted by Dr. Money McEachern. More
Assist Don't Block with Sue Wicks
This week Dr. Money is joined by the legendary Sue Wicks. Once part of the inaugural season of the WNBA, Sue now is an Oyster farmer - carrying on her family's legacy and following what lights a fire in her soul. Listen in as they reminisce on the league and how far it has come, on Sue's legacy and the ones that came before her, and how she has continuously found space to be her whole self.Links: Carol BlazejowskiCheryl MillerLynette WoodardRebel jerseysTeresa Weatherspoon's "The Shot"
6/15/2023
52:15
W Pride with Kendall Rallins
Nerding out about basketball is one of our host Dr. Money’s favorite hobbies. In this episode Money is joined by scholar Kendall Rallins and they get a little academic about the history, queerness and gender expression we see in the league. Links: Black Girls Queer (Re)Dress: Fashion as Literacy Performance in Dee Rees’s Pariah by Eric Darnell PritchardBlack Feminist Thought: Knowledge, Consciousness, and the Politics of Empowerment by Patricia Hill Collins
6/8/2023
40:43
Love of the Game with Frankie De La Cretaz
Host Dr. Money gets into the culture and queerness of the WNBA with journalist Frankie De La Cretaz. Join them as they talk about their favorite memories, what makes the W different and gush about their league crushes. These two may just be the best folks around to get you hooked on the league. Follow Frankie on socials: @thefrankiedlc on Twitter, Instagram, and TiktokLinks: Loving Sports When they Don't Love You Back by Jessica Luther and Kavitha DavidsonThe Chart from The L Word
6/1/2023
37:07
Out of Bounds: OGs vs Newbies
Welcome to Out of Bounds, where Dr. Money dives into recent game recaps, off court gossip, and more! This week: spicy [deleted] tweets from LSU's Alexis Morris, the Liberty vs Fever Matchup and the tea from Las Vegas.Links: Alexis Morris issues apology after tweets about WNBA veteransBreanna Stewart drops 45 against Indiana FeverDearica Hamby vs Becky Hammon drama, explained
5/26/2023
8:16
Getting Pre-Seasoned
Rebound Revolution is an editaudio Original podcast created in collaboration with The Qube.