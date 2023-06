Assist Don't Block with Sue Wicks

This week Dr. Money is joined by the legendary Sue Wicks. Once part of the inaugural season of the WNBA, Sue now is an Oyster farmer - carrying on her family's legacy and following what lights a fire in her soul. Listen in as they reminisce on the league and how far it has come, on Sue's legacy and the ones that came before her, and how she has continuously found space to be her whole self.Links: Carol BlazejowskiCheryl MillerLynette WoodardRebel jerseysTeresa Weatherspoon's "The Shot"Rebound Revolution is an editaudio Original podcast created in collaboration with The Qube. This episode was produced by Melissa Haughton, Mik Finnegan, and Dr. Money McEachern. It was edited, mixed, and mastered by Mik Finnegan. Our Supervising Producer is Anna Deshawn, our Executive Producer is Steph Colbourn. Thank you to Kathleen Speckert, and the whole editaudio team!