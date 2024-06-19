Powered by RND
Rebel Spirit

Rebel Spirit is a brand new podcast series from Akilah Hughes (Crooked Media's "What a Day") about her return to her small town of Florence, Kentucky with a mission to change her high school's mascot from a Confederate General into a Biscuit.
Society & CultureComedyHistory

Available Episodes

5 of 17
  • Episode 12: Erasures
    It's the last episode of the season, and Akilah is thinking about her home, Florence, Kentucky. Over the course of our reporting, we've been told how much the town and county are changing, how much more diverse they're getting. What does the Trump administration's crackdown on immigration and diversity mean for Florence? What does it mean for all of us? One last open record request underscores what we're up against, even as the battle feels larger than ever. To view a selection of the open records we received from the school, along with bonus content for other episodes, visit our new website: https://rebelspiritpodcast.com If you have a racist mascot at your high school or are an alumni of a high school with a racist mascot and want to share your own experience, please email us at [email protected]. We would love to talk to you! Correction: We reference Linda McMahon as Education Secretary in this episode, as of publishing she is just the nomination.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    21:50
  • Episode 11: Open Records
    Since our last episode, we've heard rumors coming out of Boone County: there WILL be a new mascot; there definitely will NOT be a new mascot; the new superintendent wants to know what's going on; there are meetings happening. We've tried hard to get anyone at the school district or the high school to talk with us, so we can find out what's real and what isn't, but nobody will. And so this episode Akilah asks: is there another way to find out what folks are saying? To view a selection of the open records we received from the school, along with bonus content for other episodes, visit our new website: https://rebelspiritpodcast.com If you have a racist mascot at your high school or are an alumni of a high school with a racist mascot and want to share your own experience, please email us at [email protected]. We would love to talk to you!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    30:24
  • New Year Update
    Akilah sits down with her producers, Dan and Elizabeth, for a check in on where the journey has taken them since airing the initial episodes. Though there hasn't been much movement from Boone County High School, they have heard some updates from local supporters. Additionally, the team shares an overview of what they plan to share in future episodes. If you have a racist mascot at your high school or are an alumni of a high school with a racist mascot and want to share your own experience, please email us at [email protected]. We would love to talk to you!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    32:34
  • Expanded Interviews
    As Akilah and the Rebel Spirit team continue to pursue updates from BCHS on the mascot change, we wanted to share one more bonus episode before the end of the year. Within today's episode you get an expanded look at three of the many interviews we conducted when creating Rebel Spirit. We'll be back in the new year with a larger update on our progress in continuing to follow this story. Until then, wishing everyone very happy holidays! If you're in need of holiday gifts, consider checking out the Rebel Spirit Shop: https://rebelspiritshop.myshopify.com/ If you have a racist mascot at your high school, or are an alumni of a high school with a racist mascot, and want to share your own experience, please email us at [email protected]. We would love to talk to you!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    37:11
  • Episode 10: Stay Free
    Akilah returns to Florence for one last push toward change as she speaks at the final Boone County High School SBDC meeting of the school year, which just so happens to be on Juneteenth.  If you have a racist mascot at your high school, or are an alumni of a high school with a racist mascot, and want to share your own experience, please email us at [email protected]. We would love to talk to you! And if you'd like to send words of encouragement to Boone County High School or the Boone County School Board about changing the BCHS mascot please feel free to use the below emails: [email protected]  [email protected] Go Biscuits!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    42:54

About Rebel Spirit

Rebel Spirit is a brand new podcast series from Akilah Hughes (Crooked Media’s “What a Day”) about her return to her small town of Florence, Kentucky with a mission to change her high school’s mascot from a Confederate General into a Biscuit. The show features moving interviews with everyone from the artist behind “Gritty,” The Philadelphia Flyers’ viral mascot, to principals at schools across the nation who have made this change. In speaking to people at every inflection point of the issue of problematic mascots, Rebel Spirit endeavors to make the process of correcting historic wrongs less of a bummer.
