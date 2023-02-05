Every Tuesday best friends Jason Alexander and Peter Tilden are joined by experts, newsmakers and celebrities in an attempt to find answers to the things that m... More
AI…A visionary’s unique take!
The man considered “The Godfather of A.I.” Geoffrey Hinton abruptly resigned from Google saying… a worst-case A.I. scenario could be on the horizon. With Big Tech companies going all-in on potentially apocalyptic technology while seemingly ignoring the “pause letter” concerned tech leaders created - we were left saying… Really, no,really?
Feeling that an informed discussion of A.I. and the potential destruction of humanity felt above their “pay grade”, Jason and Peter turned to Silicon Valley visionary Jaron Lanier.
Computer scientist, composer, artist, and author, Jaron Lanier stands alone as the father of virtual reality, having coined the term and also mixed reality. He was chief scientist for Internet2, led startups that were acquired by Google, Adobe, Oracle, and Pfizer and Lanier's books include: You Are Not a Gadget: A Manifesto, Who Owns the Future? and Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now.
He is also known as a constructive critic of technology.
Issues Jason, Peter and Jaron discuss:
What ever happened to The Pause”?
Are A.I. hysterics worsening the underlying problem?
Ethically endowed A.I.
The reality of sentient and self-directed AI.
The dangers of “Ad sponsored A.I. manipulation”.
The design choice that gave us internet anonymity -and put us all in peril!
Society may be rooting for an A.I. apocalypse.
A TikTok be ban? Jaron’s opinion may surprise you.
Will the government turn off the Internet?
Find out more about Jaron: JaronLanier.com
Guess who doesn’t Tweet or Tik or Tok… Jaron!
5/9/2023
53:29
Microdosing Psychedelics, Ayahuasca Resorts + Placebo City
Really, no Really’s most controversial episode yet!
Microdosing! Millions of people, including your mee-maw and pee-paw, your 2nd cousin Leonard and your best friend’s dry cleaner are all ingesting small amounts of psychedelic mushrooms, LSD, and other hallucinogenic substances without any involvement by a physician.
Proponents claim it reduces anxiety and depression, enhances mood and boosts creativity and productivity. Really, no really?
Jason and Peter were determined to find out if these anecdotal claims were supported by any actual, scientific evidence. They contacted Professor Frederick Barrett, Ph.D. a cognitive neuroscientist based in the Department of Psychological & Brain Sciences at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and Associate Director at the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research figuring that if anyone knows the hard science behind microdosing, it should be him.
Jason, Peter and Dr. Barrett discussed:
The safety of street purchased hallucinogenic substances.
Macro-dosing research and its effect on depression, addictive behaviors and other medicinal applications and the possibility it could help after only one treatment.
Jason & Peter’s home brewed placebo.
The secret history of one of the most effective medications in history: Obecalp.
The genesis of the “S” in Johns Hopkins University.
Why psychedelic research in the 1950’s came to a screeching halt.
What exactly is a Ayahuasca retreat and is it safe?
How does a doctor find himself studying substances typically associated with the Grateful Dead and Phish concerts?
Peter’s terrible coping mechanisms when he feels depressed.
All psychedelic information is provided for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to be a substitute for medical advice under any circumstance.
5/2/2023
31:00
Adventure Cameraman Secrets, Cobra Bites, Dog Groins + Warzones
What drives people to take risks?
We’ve all encountered them - the kids who licked light sockets, roller skated while holding cars, jumped off roofs - and they did it just to see what would happen. As adults they do cave diving, heli-skiing, they scale cliffs, do big wave surfing, or fly in a wingsuit. But why? Is it for the adrenalin hit, are they acting out some unresolved childhood anguish, or is it due to a genetic disposition or possibly even mental illness? Really, no really!
Jason and Peter spent time with one of the poster-boys of risk. Paul ‘Mungo’ Mungeam, has travelled to over 95 countries, filmed in war zones, and worked on adventure reality TV shows with the biggest names in adventure like, Bear Grylls. He knows risk and he was willing to get quite candid about the toll it takes and the one job he wouldn’t take.
The issues Mungo discussed:
The relationship between risk-taking, curiosity and innovation.
The pros and cons of teaching 5-year-olds to light fires & wield knives.
What dog groin tastes like and why he knows.
The worst environments to work as an adventure cameraman.
If a cobra bites your butt – what happens next?
How “real” are the Bear Grylls-type adventure reality TV shows?
The quiz to see how many of the traits of bold risk takers you have.
Are people genetically disposed to seek risk or could it be a mental health issue?
Jason and Peter share their biggest risks…
A well-respected German ballet director, perturbed about a negative review, smeared dog feces in his critic’s face. Really, no really!
This story got Jason and Peter wondering about the nature of criticism - how we give it, how we take it, and how it affects us!
So, they enlisted Howie Mandel, who has critiqued all manner of performances over his 14+ years as a judge on Americas Got Talent… to discuss, interpret and analyze.
Howie had some interesting opinions and insights such as:
Why you shouldn’t put your kids on TV.
A sure-fire way to get a Network to pick up your pilot.
Why we remember bad reviews so clearly, yet the positive comments fade away.
Howie’s least favorite acts.
Why regularly appearing on David Letterman’s Top 10 List was immensely painful.
Jason’s trick for acing a dramatic closeup.
4/18/2023
1:01:31
World War Microchip, Rare Earth Mineral Issues + Suspicious Fires
As the world emerged from the Pandemic, industrialists realized there weren’t enough microchips to go around. When the flow of chips stopped, so did factories. Supply-chains were crippled. The economy faltered and consumers were left scratching their heads wondering… how was it possible that no one was prepared for the great microchip shortage. Really, no really!
Was COVID-19 to blame, or offshoring by US manufacturers, or maybe it was due to the suspicious fires that destroyed chip factories? And can we trust that the problem has been resolved?
These questions… way too complex for Jason and Peter, resulted in a conversation with Steve Blank, considered one of the top Influencers in Silicon Valley and named by The Harvard Business Review as “One of 12 Masters of Innovation”.
Some of the issues they delve into:
Are microchips the ‘new oil’ of the 21st century?
Globalization provides consumers cheap products and record profits while making our supply chain vulnerable.
China’s control of rare earth minerals needed for electronics, clean energy, aerospace, automotive and defense.
Supply lines complicated by the Ukraine war.
Why venture capitalists invest in companies like Theranos and FTX
Jason doesn’t use chips… micro or otherwise.
