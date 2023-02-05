Adventure Cameraman Secrets, Cobra Bites, Dog Groins + Warzones

What drives people to take risks? We've all encountered them - the kids who licked light sockets, roller skated while holding cars, jumped off roofs - and they did it just to see what would happen. As adults they do cave diving, heli-skiing, they scale cliffs, do big wave surfing, or fly in a wingsuit. But why? Is it for the adrenalin hit, are they acting out some unresolved childhood anguish, or is it due to a genetic disposition or possibly even mental illness? Really, no really! Jason and Peter spent time with one of the poster-boys of risk. Paul 'Mungo' Mungeam, has travelled to over 95 countries, filmed in war zones, and worked on adventure reality TV shows with the biggest names in adventure like, Bear Grylls. He knows risk and he was willing to get quite candid about the toll it takes and the one job he wouldn't take. The issues Mungo discussed: The relationship between risk-taking, curiosity and innovation. The pros and cons of teaching 5-year-olds to light fires & wield knives. What dog groin tastes like and why he knows. The worst environments to work as an adventure cameraman. If a cobra bites your butt – what happens next? How "real" are the Bear Grylls-type adventure reality TV shows? The quiz to see how many of the traits of bold risk takers you have. Are people genetically disposed to seek risk or could it be a mental health issue? Jason and Peter share their biggest risks…