Real Talk on Compassion Fatigue & Vicarious Trauma

Seeing enemies where there are none

Professionals who witness human suffering on the job often "see enemies where there are none." Why? Being locked into an activated state where we are constantly scanning our environment for what's safe versus what's dangers changes our perception. "Real Talk" is for those who have tough jobs; making sense of the emotional reality of working in a helping or protecting profession.