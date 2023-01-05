RLRC Daily 5/3/23 | 7 Dead in Oklahoma Incl. Sex Offender

It's Real Life Real Crime Daily for Wednesday May 3, 2023 and Woody Overton, Jim Chapman and Mike Agovino discuss the crime headlines including details on the Texas Murder of 5, The discovery of 7 bodies on a ranch where Oklahoma police were looking for 2 missing teens and a sex offender plus so much more!*Update: The Texas murderer of 5 has been captured post recording of this episode. Watch our Facebook page for significant changes in this case or any case we cover.*#RealLifeRealCrimeDaily #WoodyOverton #TrueCrimeDaily #TrueCrime #Headlines #CrimeNews #KinkyCrimes #MadisonBrooks #JesseMcfadden #DatelineNBC #Podcast #FranciscoOropesaTOPICS FOR TODAY'S EPISODE (IN ORDER OF DISCUSSION)1. Reggie's bar closed permanently due to Madison Brooks death.2. Schabusiness Update.3. Seven dead in Oklahoma including 4 teens and sex offender.4. Seventh Grader prevents bus crash.5. Manhunt for Texas killer of five.6. New bride killed in DUI crash involving golf cart.7. Kinky Crimes segment8. Rock throwing teens kill driver in Colorado.9. Snapchat scam prompts alert in Livingston Parish Louisiana10. Stray bullet hits college baseball player in Texas.11. Teen killed during game of Ding Dong ditch.12. Man continues date after fatal shooting in Houston, Texas.13. Police accuse officer of stealing lunches at station.14. They stole What?! Segment.15. Dumb Criminals Segment.16. This Day in Crime Segment.