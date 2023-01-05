Twisted, gruesome, evil, sometimes funny but always true: Real Life Real Crime is an award-winning weekly true crime podcast hosted by Woody Overton. In each sh... More
RLRC Daily 5/3/23 | 7 Dead in Oklahoma Incl. Sex Offender
It's Real Life Real Crime Daily for Wednesday May 3, 2023 and Woody Overton, Jim Chapman and Mike Agovino discuss the crime headlines including details on the Texas Murder of 5, The discovery of 7 bodies on a ranch where Oklahoma police were looking for 2 missing teens and a sex offender plus so much more!*Update: The Texas murderer of 5 has been captured post recording of this episode. Watch our Facebook page for significant changes in this case or any case we cover.*#RealLifeRealCrimeDaily #WoodyOverton #TrueCrimeDaily #TrueCrime #Headlines #CrimeNews #KinkyCrimes #MadisonBrooks #JesseMcfadden #DatelineNBC #Podcast #FranciscoOropesaTOPICS FOR TODAY'S EPISODE (IN ORDER OF DISCUSSION)1. Reggie's bar closed permanently due to Madison Brooks death.2. Schabusiness Update.3. Seven dead in Oklahoma including 4 teens and sex offender.4. Seventh Grader prevents bus crash.5. Manhunt for Texas killer of five.6. New bride killed in DUI crash involving golf cart.7. Kinky Crimes segment8. Rock throwing teens kill driver in Colorado.9. Snapchat scam prompts alert in Livingston Parish Louisiana10. Stray bullet hits college baseball player in Texas.11. Teen killed during game of Ding Dong ditch.12. Man continues date after fatal shooting in Houston, Texas.13. Police accuse officer of stealing lunches at station.14. They stole What?! Segment.15. Dumb Criminals Segment.16. This Day in Crime Segment.
5/3/2023
1:15:32
RLRC Original | Barbara Blount Murder 15 yrs Later
In this episode of Real Life Real Crime Woody opens up season 14 discussing what we know and how the case is proceeding in the cold case of Barbara Blount, a 58 year old female who went missing May 2nd, 2008 in Livingston Parish, Louisiana.#BarbaraBlount #RealLifeRealCrime #TrueCrime #Podcast #PodcastsBarbara Blount Tip Line:(313) RLRC-TIP313-757-2847YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS
5/2/2023
57:43
RLRC Daily 5/1/23 | Gannon Stauch Murder | Sex Party Mom
It's Real Life Real Crime Daily for Monday May 1, 2023 and Woody Overton, Jim Chapman and Mike Agovino discuss the crime headlines including up to the minute details on the Gannon Stauch case, the trial for a sex party mom, A doctor stabbed and killed by husband in Nevada plus so much more!#RealLifeRealCrimeDaily #WoodyOverton #TrueCrimeDaily #TrueCrime #Headlines #CrimeNews #KinkyCrimes #GannonStauch #Springbreak #DatelineNBC #Podcast #SexpartymomTOPICS FOR TODAY'S EPISODE (IN ORDER OF DISCUSSION)1.Florida Sheriff hunts spring break squatter.2. Father arrested for piercing son's ear.3.Ohio woman orders dogs to attack children.4.Lower crime statistics in El. Salvador.5.Sex Party mom charged with 39 felonies.6.Wrong way driver flashes peace sign in mugshot.7.Step mom of Gannon Stauch google searches revealed.8.Doctor Stabbed and killed by husband in Nevada.9.Kinky crimes *segment10.Dumb Criminals *Segment11.They stole what?! *segment12.On this day in Crime *segment
Woody Overton, Jim Chapman and Mike Agovino discuss the crime headlines for April 28th 2023 including up to the minute details on a horrible murder in Harahan, Louisiana, details on the arrest warrant issued for UFC Star Nate Diaz after an altercation on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, the details of a man smothered to death by his girlfriend's breast and so much more!#RealLifeRealCrimeDaily #WoodyOverton #TrueCrimeDaily #TrueCrime #Headlines #CrimeNews #KinkyCrimes #NateDiaz #UFC #DatelineNBC #Podcast #HarahanMurder #EscapedconvictsTOPICS FOR TODAY'S EPISODE (IN ORDER OF DISCUSSION)1.Arrest warrant issued for UFC star Nate Diaz in New Orleans.2. Update: Boy found in gator's mouth in Florida.3.Harahan woman leaves 6-year old in bucket on mothers lawn.4.Washington prisoner mistakenly released from jail.5.Singapore executes man for 2 pounds of Marijuana.6.Man smothered to death in Washington by girlfriends breast.7.Four prisoners escape and are still on run in Mississippi8.Florida man dismembers Uber Eats driver9.Kinky crimes *segment10.Narcan saves life of poodle after exposure to fentanyl11.Dumb Criminals *Segment12.They stole what?! *segment13.On this day in Crime *segment
Woody Overton, Jim Chapman and Mike Agovino discuss the crime headlines for April 26th 2023 including a Baton Rouge man gets knocked out over parking spot, A survival guide to Jazz Fest, A Man kills over a ball rolling into his yard, a game to see who knows more about planet Earth and so much more!#RealLifeRealCrimeDaily #WoodyOverton #TrueCrimeDaily #TrueCrime #Headlines #CrimeNews #KinkyCrimes #FootFetish #Jazzfest #DatelineNBC #Podcast #AlecBaldwinTimestamps (may vary slightly due to advertisements )1.Update: Alec Baldwin "Rust" shooting (01:30-04:54)2. Baton Rouge driver knock out over parking spot. (04:59-07:32)3.Couple arrested after 3-year-old attends school with black eye(07:39-10:10)4.Woman Curses Judge after cheesecake poisoning (10:11-18:42)5.Jazz Fest survival guide (18:43-26:20)6.Arkansas Doc stabbed to death, husband charged. (26:21-29:36)7.Thefts of Kia and Hyundai spark recall. (29:37-34:23)8.Man arrested for shooting, over ball rolling in yard. (34:24-39:37)9.Teens only charged with misdemeanor after death in Chicago. (39:38-44:17)10.Kinky Crimes segment. (44:18-48:45)11.Dumb Criminals Segment (48:46-52:35)12.They stole what?! segment (52:36-55:25)13.Today in true crime history (55:26-56:50)14.The EARTH DAY Game (Woody versus Jim)
