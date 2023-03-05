Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Business
Podcast Real Estate Rookie
BusinessInvestingEducationHow To
  • 283: 19, Broke, and No Credit to 28 Units and Over $1 Million in Real Estate
    Over $1 million in real estate with $0 down—at 19 years old!? After reading the book Rich Dad Poor Dad and catching the real estate “bug,” today’s guests went from broke college dropouts to real estate investors with three multifamily properties to their names in a matter of months. In this edition of the Real Estate Rookie podcast, we’re speaking with real estate duo Caleb Hommel and Chuck Sotelo. After his parents dealt him a six-month ultimatum to figure out real estate and move out, Caleb knew he needed to land a deal fast. The issue? These two friends had very little money, and at just 19 years of age, no credit history. Facing a seemingly impossible challenge, the pair went to work—calling roughly 1,000 different real estate brokers in pursuit of their big break. Finally, the right opportunity came knocking. Today, Caleb and Chuck own properties in three different Texas markets for 28 total units. If you have yet to land your first real estate deal, whether it’s because you don’t have money to invest or you haven’t found the right market, you don’t want to miss today’s episode. Tune in as we talk about how to buy real estate with no money down, how to build your buy box, and how to find the best property management companies to take care of your out-of-state assets! In This Episode We Cover How to invest in real estate with no money down (and no credit!) The benefits of forming a partnership (and why you need an operating agreement) Dodging the traditional underwriting process through seller financing How to find the right buy box for you and knowing what to invest in Finding, vetting, and overseeing property management companies Why you NEED a mentor (and how they can help you beat analysis paralysis) And So Much More! Links from the Show Find an Agent Find a Lender Ashley's Instagram Tony's Instagram Real Estate Rookie Facebook Group Join BiggerPockets for FREE Making $90K/Year with Just ONE Rental by Combining Compassion and Cash Flow How to Buy a Rental Property with NO Money OR Credit 81 Units in 3 Years: All On-Market with NO Bank Loans w/Cody Davis Book Mentioned in This Episode: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki Connect with Caleb and Chuck: Caleb's BiggerPockets Profile Caleb's Instagram Chuck's Instagram Caleb and Chuck's Youtube Channel Check the full show notes here: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/rookie-283 Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    39:47
  • 282: Rookie Reply: Should I Switch Markets? (Why You're NOT Finding Deals)
    How important is the real estate market you’re investing in? You could be searching for deals for months, not finding anything worth buying, and may want to call it quits. But are you following the same steps that expert investors practice, or are you hoping a new housing market will magically give you the deals you need? If you’re struggling to find property with a profit in your housing market, today’s episode will help you out! Welcome back to another Rookie Reply! In this episode, we tackle a handful of key topics—including when it makes sense to buy a property on your own and when to find a partner instead. Tony even shares about his own recent experience with partnerships and how he ended up pulling out of a deal that was headed towards a syndication! We also discuss the differences between real estate investing and REITs, as well as moving on from markets when you aren’t finding deals. Finally, we talk about inheriting tenants and when it’s better to buy a fully vacant property instead! If you want Ashley and Tony to answer a real estate question, you can post in the Real Estate Rookie Facebook Group! Or, call us at the Rookie Request Line (1-888-5-ROOKIE). In This Episode We Cover When to go solo on a deal and when to form a partnership LLC operating agreements, joint venture agreements, and terms you MUST include Strategies behind buying vacant properties or inheriting tenants The difference between active real estate investing and REITs Leveraging relationships to find the best markets to invest in And So Much More! Links from the Show Find an Agent Find a Lender Join the Real Estate Rookie Facebook Group Join BiggerPockets for FREE Become a BiggerPockets Pro Member for Premium Market Analysis On The Market Podcast Sign Up for a BiggerPockets Bootcamp Rookie Reply: How to Structure a Real Estate Partnership Rookie Reply: How to Split Finances in a Partnership/Joint Venture Connect with Ashley and Tony: Ashley's BiggerPockets Profile Ashley's Instagram Tony's BiggerPockets Profile Tony's Instagram Check the full show notes here: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/rookie-282 Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/29/2023
    42:52
  • 281: Making $1,200/Month from ONE Rental After Bouncing Back from a BAD Deal
    How do you bounce back after waiving inspections, finding out your $100K rehab costs are actually $360K, losing your earnest money deposit, and ultimately having to walk away from your very FIRST real estate deal? Today’s guest had a rocky start to his real estate investing journey (to say the least!), yet was able to find the silver lining, learn from his mistakes, and turn his bad fortunes around. In this episode of the Real Estate Rookie podcast, we’re speaking with Michael Yi, a “retired” pastor who turned to real estate after struggling to find work during the pandemic, dealing with minor health challenges, and reading the ever-popular Rich Dad Poor Dad. After his first deal fell through, however, his confidence took a hit. While any rookie would be tempted to give up, he got back on the horse and set out to find his next deal. Within a week, he received a call from a wholesaler that would thrust him right back into the world of real estate investing. This time, the deal was fruitful, allowing him to generate consistent cash flow on a three-unit rental property. If you’re struggling to take the first step in your real estate investing journey for fear of failing or losing money, this is an episode tailored to you! Michael shares about the $10K “education” he received and the reward for his resiliency. With help from our hosts Ashley and Tony, we break down a handful of important topics—including HELOCs, cash-out refinances, and building your real estate network! In This Episode We Cover Having a deal fall through and losing money (and how to bounce back!) How waiving inspections can get your offer accepted (and when it can hurt you!) When walking away from a deal is actually the SMART choice The pros and cons of HELOCs versus cash-out refinances in different markets The power of networking to find contractors, realtors, wholesalers, and other connections And So Much More! Links from the Show Find an Investor-Friendly Real Estate Agent Ashley's Instagram Tony's Instagram Real Estate Rookie Facebook Group Join BiggerPockets for FREE BiggerPockets Bootcamp BiggerPockets Bookstore Privy BPCON2023 How to Buy a Rental Property with NO Money OR Credit Pace Morby's Instagram Book Mentioned in This Episode: Real Estate Rookie: 90 Days to Your First Investment by Ashley Kehr Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert T. Kiyosaki Connect with Michael: Michael's BiggerPockets Profile Michael's Instagram Check the full show notes here: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/rookie-281 Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/26/2023
    56:45
  • 280: How to Buy a Rental Property with NO Money OR Credit
    Everyone wants to know how to invest in real estate with no money. And surprisingly, it’s much more straightforward than people think. You don’t need to be a real estate investing expert or have dozens of units under your belt already to buy a rental without cash or credit. As Pace Morby puts it, all you need is the right tools in your tool belt. The rest will take care of itself! So stick around if you want to learn how Pace picks up properties with NO money down, NO credit checks, and NO cash at closing! Pace is known in the industry as the king of creative finance. No matter what real estate deal he’s doing, Pace has found a way to get it for no money down, at a low interest rate, and with lots of cash flow in between. His latest book, Wealth Without Cash, gives new investors a start-to-finish guide on getting deals done with subject to, seller financing, and other lucrative creative finance methods. This is THE resource you need if you’re starting your real estate journey without much cash. In this episode, Pace walks through the different methods you can use to invest without cash, the exact way to find motivated sellers and off-market deals, and how to start with NOTHING and get your first investment property under contract. He also shares how he does deals on the spot and why going the “conventional” route of finding an agent, getting a loan, and putting money down could be a HUGE mistake. In This Episode We Cover Creative finance explained and how to invest in real estate with NO money down On-market vs. off-market deals and how to lock in a rock-bottom mortgage rate The subject to and seller financing methods explained (and when to use them) Living income-tax-free and how Pace avoids income tax by investing in real estate Starting from ZERO and a step-by-step method to getting your first deal done The problem with most real estate agents and why creative finance is often unheard of And So Much More! Links from the Show Find an Investor-Friendly Real Estate Agent Ashley's Instagram Tony's Instagram Real Estate Rookie Facebook Group Join BiggerPockets for FREE BiggerPockets Bootcamp Craigslist Rookie Reply: Creative Financing 101 with No Cash, Credit, or Credentials PropStream Book Mentioned in This Episode: Wealth Without Cash by Pace Morby Connect with Pace: Pace's Instagram Check the full show notes here: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/rookie-280 Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/22/2023
    53:02
  • 279: Making $71K on ONE DEAL After 5 Failed House Flips and Six-Figure Debt
    Feel like you’ve already made a few blunders to kick off your real estate investing journey? Well, you’re in great company. Most real estate rookies make their fair share of investing mistakes right before they figure things out and go on to build successful investing careers. Today’s guests are living proof of this. After a series of failed house flips (including one that involved his family home!) put him behind the eight ball, JP Desmet’s real estate career was almost over before it had even begun. As with all great success stories, however, his next step was his most important one—he asked for help! After reaching out to seasoned real estate pro Aaron Bihl about a potential investing opportunity, JP was able to make a serious profit off his very next deal and ultimately turn around his real estate fortunes. JP’s story is one of pure grit and mental fortitude. Rather than throwing away his dreams of real estate investing, his willingness to not only fail but also learn from his mistakes allowed him to bounce back in no time. If you’re a fellow real estate rookie, you won’t want to miss JP and Aaron talk about their first house flip fails, how hiring a bad contractor can quickly derail a project, and how working with a mentor can turn your very next deal into a huge success! In This Episode We Cover How a mentor can help you avoid all types of investing headaches The biggest red flags to watch out for when hiring a contractor Where to find the best contractors for your home rehabs Getting in and out of deals quickly in today’s market Finding hard money and private money lenders Ways to mitigate the effects of debt you take on during the buying process And So Much More! Links from the Show Find an Investor-Friendly Real Estate Agent Ashley's Instagram Tony's Instagram Real Estate Rookie Facebook Group Join BiggerPockets for FREE Find a Hard Money Lender Steve Rozenberg Instagram Finding Off-Market Deals, Step by Step with Ryan Dossey (Mentor) and Drew Wiard (Mentee)—Part 1 How Drew Pulled 6 Deals From His First Direct Mail Campaign With Ryan Dossey (Mentor) and Drew Wiard (Mentee)—Part 2 Craigslist Facebook Groups Connect with JP and Aaron: JP's BiggerPockets Profile JP's Instagram Aaron's BiggerPockets Profile Aaron's Instagram Check the full show notes here: https://www.biggerpockets.com/blog/rookie-279 Interested in learning more about today’s sponsors or becoming a BiggerPockets partner yourself? Email: [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    1:06:55

About Real Estate Rookie

Ready to build your real estate empire… but not sure where to begin? Think of us as your personal trainer. From detailed breakdowns of real-world deals… to one-on-one coaching sessions and a warm, welcoming community… hosts Ashley Kehr and Tony J Robinson bring on a wide range of guests to tackle the “newbie” questions you've wondered about but might be afraid to ask. Looking to 10X your real estate investing business this year? This show isn’t for you. Looking for your first, second, or third deal -- or envisioning a more modest portfolio? Step right up.  Every Wednesday, we’ll arm you with the tips, tools, and roadmaps you'll need as you embark on your journey toward financial freedom.
Podcast website

