Real Estate Investing with Coach Carson

#300: The Rise of the Small & Mighty Real Estate Investor (Book Launch Day!)

Episode #300 - The Small and Mighty Real Estate Investor." Join me and Sean McKay as we redefine the role of small and mighty investors in the real estate world, challenging the conventional narrative. Discover the characteristics of a small and mighty investor and when to jump in as a first-time investor. Don't miss out on this conversation and grab your copy of "The Small and Mighty Real Estate Investor" today! 📑 COMPANION ARTICLE/SHOW NOTES: https://www.coachcarson.com/smallandmightybooklaunch/ 🔗 LINKS: https://www.biggerpockets.com/smallandmighty 🎬 AUDIO TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 - Preview 0:52 - New Book Now Available! 1:53 - I Will Be Interviewed by Sean McKay! 2:46 - Feelings on the Book 4:36 - Defining "Small & Mighty Investor" 7:37 - Going Against the Grain 16:37 - Concerns About Quantity-Based 23:38 - Working with Your Business Partner 29:43 - The Right Time for First Time Investors 38:15 - Syndication 45:25 - Characteristics of a Small and Mighty Investor 55:58 - Where to Buy the New Book 01:02:29 - Conclusion