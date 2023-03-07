Real Estate Investing with Coach Carson

Chad "Coach" Carson shares practical advice about using real estate to retire early (aka achieve financial independence) and do more of what matters. You'll hea...
#301: How to Pay Off Rental Debt in 5 Years (A Case Study)
Episode #301 - Debt is not a religion, it's a tool. Once you're done using those tools, it's time to put them into the tool box. I'll share powerful strategies to reduce risk and increase income, keeping things simple and measurable along the way. 📑 COMPANION ARTICLE/SHOW NOTES: https://www.coachcarson.com/payoffrentaldebt/ 🎬 TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 - Pay off in 5 years 1:27 - Reduce your risk 3:05 - Increase your income 3:58 - Being simple 6:40 - How to measure progress 14:26 - Strategic refinancing 20:06 - Pay cash 22:27 - Debt snowball 26:22 - Buy more than you need
7/24/2023
34:17
#300: The Rise of the Small & Mighty Real Estate Investor (Book Launch Day!)
Episode #300 - The Small and Mighty Real Estate Investor." Join me and Sean McKay as we redefine the role of small and mighty investors in the real estate world, challenging the conventional narrative. Discover the characteristics of a small and mighty investor and when to jump in as a first-time investor. Don't miss out on this conversation and grab your copy of "The Small and Mighty Real Estate Investor" today! 📑 COMPANION ARTICLE/SHOW NOTES: https://www.coachcarson.com/smallandmightybooklaunch/ 🔗 LINKS: https://www.biggerpockets.com/smallandmighty 🎬 AUDIO TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 - Preview 0:52 - New Book Now Available! 1:53 - I Will Be Interviewed by Sean McKay! 2:46 - Feelings on the Book 4:36 - Defining "Small & Mighty Investor" 7:37 - Going Against the Grain 16:37 - Concerns About Quantity-Based 23:38 - Working with Your Business Partner 29:43 - The Right Time for First Time Investors 38:15 - Syndication 45:25 - Characteristics of a Small and Mighty Investor 55:58 - Where to Buy the New Book 01:02:29 - Conclusion
7/20/2023
1:06:03
#299: From Ordinary to Extraordinary: Transforming an 8-unit Building into a Cashflowing Powerhouse
Episode #299 - Dive deep into Joe's $1.75 million 8-unit apartment purchase! After months of sweat equity, he and his wife transformed it into a gorgeous Airbnb powerhouse, making 2-3 times more money than the previous owner. 📑 COMPANION ARTICLE/SHOW NOTES: https://www.coachcarson.com/airbnbtransformation/ 🔗 LINKS: Joe's 8-unit Hotel: https://www.switchbacksuites.com Joe's prior episode: https://www.coachcarson.com/montanahousehacks/ 🎬 TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 - Seeing the vision 2:35 - Living in an RV 4:53 - Why Kalispell, Montana 6:36 - Current rentals 11:53 - ADU Househack 15:45 - How to find deals 26:30 - Negotiation 30:14 - 3 offers 34:03 - 2x -3x rents 45:25 - Owner counteroffers 50:47 - Financing structure 53:33 - Repairs & final numbers 57:03 - Property performance 1:04:35 - Net cashflow numbers
7/17/2023
1:16:24
#298 - From Bankruptcy to Debt-Free Rental Portfolio - One Family’s Journey
Episode #298 - After receiving a devastating phone call from his mother, Anthony and his family go on a 7 year journey to climb out of bankruptcy. The family goes through emotional growth along the way, while finding out exactly what a successful real estate business looks like. 📑 COMPANION ARTICLE/SHOW NOTES: https://www.coachcarson.com/bankruptcy/ 🔗 LINKS: Anthony's Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stackbread3000/ 🎬 AUDIO TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 - Bankruptcy call 4:48 - Background in M&A 7:08 - Call that changed everything 13:31 - Family's portfolio 17:03 - What family did right 23:18 - Diagnosis & action steps 34:11 - Ray of hope 38:08 - Paid of EVERYTHING 42:19 - Willingness to learn 47:28 - Empathy in RE I50:50 - Impact on family 54:34 - Final advice
7/10/2023
1:01:23
#297: Rental properties are passive ENOUGH!
Episode #297 - Learn how passive rental properties are compared to stocks/bonds, owning a business, or even a regular job. Remember, managing 10 tenants is a whole lot easier than managing 10 employees. 📑 COMPANION ARTICLE/SHOW NOTES: https://coachcarson.com/passive-enough 🔗 LINKS: Subscribe to my new book updates! https://coachcarson.com/newsletter 🎬 AUDIO TIMESTAMPS: 0:00 - Common objections 2:58 - Job vs. Rentals 8:49 - Earn $120K/yr working 2hrs/week? 10:21 - Biggest rental risks 13:46 - Businesses vs. Rentals 19:07 - Stocks vs. Rentals 20:52 - More passive = less control 25:32 - Which fork will you take? 28:56 - Sneak preview
