Romans 4:22-25: Two Vital Truths of the Christian Faith

We all have a faith that's equal to one another in the sense of what it can accomplish, that being salvation by grace through faith in Christ. But again, we have different measures of faith given to some have weaker faith and some have stronger faith. But because all Christians share in the same saving faith, we can expect to have the same ability by exercising that faith as Abraham did to take God at his word. And so in the same way Abraham trusted God regarding the seemingly impossible promises that were given to him in Genesis. We can trust God regarding the seemingly impossible promises that are given to us. We can trust the same way that Abraham trusted God. When God gives us the gift of saving faith, accomplished by God's good pleasure upon us, we will have such capacity to believe him and take him at his word. In this episode of Real Christianity, pastor Dale Partridge talks about two vital truths. First, how our faith is connected to the faith of Abraham, and second, how our faith hinges on the resurrection of Christ.