Should Women Teach Theology to Other Women? - Part 2
In this episode, pastor Dale Partridge continues to discuss the proper order, and the biblical ideal, for theological instruction among men and women. He also answers ten questions from listeners regarding the content of the previous episode.
4/27/2023
40:17
Should Women Teach Theology to Other Women? Part 1
Can women read their Bible? Can women study theology? Of course they can! The life of a Christian woman must be rooted and grounded in the truth of God's word. If that desire, to learn more about God's word, is not there then there is a problem.
This discussion is about by what structure a woman should seek to learn more theology.
In this episode of Real Christianity, pastor Dale Partridge answers an important question... Should women teach theology to other women? In a church so influenced by feminism, I expect that my answer might offend some, but stick around as he examines this idea against the Word of God.
4/20/2023
46:21
Romans 4:22-25: Two Vital Truths of the Christian Faith
We all have a faith that's equal to one another in the sense of what it can accomplish, that being salvation by grace through faith in Christ. But again, we have different measures of faith given to some have weaker faith and some have stronger faith. But because all Christians share in the same saving faith, we can expect to have the same ability by exercising that faith as Abraham did to take God at his word. And so in the same way Abraham trusted God regarding the seemingly impossible promises that were given to him in Genesis. We can trust God regarding the seemingly impossible promises that are given to us. We can trust the same way that Abraham trusted God.
When God gives us the gift of saving faith, accomplished by God's good pleasure upon us, we will have such capacity to believe him and take him at his word.
In this episode of Real Christianity, pastor Dale Partridge talks about two vital truths. First, how our faith is connected to the faith of Abraham, and second, how our faith hinges on the resurrection of Christ.
3/30/2023
29:00
Romans 4:16-21: God's Unique Way To Strengthen Our Faith
Over the past several weeks, we've been discussing the great reformation doctrine of justification by faith alone. We've also seen Paul defend that doctrine from a variety of different angles. We've learned that Paul spends the first quarter of this book to the Romans proclaiming and explaining this very truth. Now, we're currently in the fourth chapter, but we're really in the third section as it pertains to theological concepts.
Paul answers the question of why the covenant promises are realized strictly by faith alone. He shows how we can trust in the promises given to us because we see Abraham's trust and the promises given to him realized. Ultimately, Abraham's faith is to be an encouragement to us.
In this episode of Real Christianity, pastor Dale Partridge talks about how God has given us a unique way to have stronger faith.
3/21/2023
29:01
Romans 4:13-17: The Distinction Between Faith & Works
How should faith and works relate to one another? And if we're saved by faith, what role do works play? Our works are not the means to procuring the promise of God through Christ. Faith is. Many Christians have blurred the line between faith and works, and need to see that there are dramatic distinctions between these two things. Faith is a gift of God, and the Christian's work is something that God has prepared for us because we have been saved by faith. We must have a faith that is desirous of good works, one that says "I long to do the will of my Father because He first loved me and saved me."
In this episode of Real Christianity, pastor Dale Partridge talks about the distinction between faith and works, and how we should push fellow Christians to do good works, without it becoming legalism.